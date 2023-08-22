September 2023: What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest This Month

This month, your zodiac sign can try to manifest its dreams by harnessing the power of the Sun. The Sun represents one of the most potent astrological forces because it utilizes the ambitious and action-orientated themes it inspires you to take in your life. In September 2023, the Sun spends the first few weeks in Virgo before it shifts into Libra, offering you a unique time to manifest more excellent balance, harmony and karmic justice.

September 2023 offers many potent transits.

Until September 23, 2023 the Sun will be in Virgo. The Sun in Virgo gives you an opportunity to lay a firm foundation to build your hopes and dreams on. We also have Venus direct in Leo, Mercury direct in Virgo, and a shift of more planets, including the Sun, into the air sign of Libra and an intense Aries Full Moon. To make the most of these opportunities, you must first harness the power of the Sun to allow yourself to take initiative and action toward achieving what you most desire.

The Sun will shift from Virgo into Libra

Libra is an air sign representing partnerships, compromise, balance and finding justice within the karmic scales of fate. As the Sun shifts into this zodiac sign, your focus will be heightened to work within these areas of your life, as you can embrace a higher perspective and also align your choices with what will achieve your long-term goals.

September 2023 is a month of change and clarity as Venus and Mercury finally become direct, allowing you to synthesize all you have observed and learned over the past few months into a new course of direction within your life. As you do, the Aries Full Moon will help propel you forward by retaining the energy of the Sun in Libra. You can be sure you are taking steps that support your betterment.

To manifest with the Sun's energy, focus on performing your rituals under its brilliant rays as you absorb the energy, charge your crystals and create Sun water, similar to Moon water. You can also set your foods during this time by placing herbs for your rituals or fruits into the Sun to garner more of its energy.

This is a month when the light finally returns, allowing you to find truth and direction in manifesting your dreams. You are encouraged to take as much of the Sun's energy as possible into yourself, embodying its strength as you prepare to embrace your lessons, so you can finally manifest your divine fate.

What each zodiac sign can manifest during the month of September:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Romantic truth

Open your eyes to embrace truth in your romantic relationship as the Sun in Libra activates this area of your life. Begin by anointing a blue candle with coconut oil, and roll it in crushed lemon balm and rose petals to incorporate greater truth and love. As you light it, write your affirmation on paper and safely burn it in the flame, letting the ashes cool. Once finished, release the ashes into the light of the Sun while repeating your affirmation.

Monthly Affirmation: I am opening my heart as I feel ready to embrace the truth of my romantic connections and take action where necessary.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Inner balance

Focus on creating an inner balance as the Libra Sun asks you to honor your well-being. Begin by creating Sun water, simply by leaving a glass or pitcher of water in the Sun during its peak time in the sky. Once you've made your Sun water, infuse peppermint into it and repeat your affirmation while drinking it outside, with your bare feet firmly planted on the earth.

Monthly Affirmation: I am creating inner balance as I strive to tend to my needs and prioritize my well-being.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Embracing your Soul lessons

As you lean into the energy of the Sun in Libra, focus on embracing your lessons which have created more space for joy in your life. Begin your ritual by leaving an apple in the Sun to charge for about an hour. Once you have, light a violet candle and slice the apple into five pieces, representing the sector of your life Libra rules. As you focus on the candle's flame, eat the apple and visualize embodying your soul lessons as you create more space for healing and joy.

Monthly Affirmation: I am embracing the lessons of my soul to create space for more joy in my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Harmony at home

The Sun in Libra activates your home sector, inviting you to create greater harmony and peace in your innermost sanctuary. To begin, fill an infuser with bergamot, geranium and frankincense essential oils, all of which represent the zodiac sign of Libra. As you feel the scents fill the air, place your hands on your lower back, a region ruled by Libra, while repeating your affirmation.

Monthly Affirmation: I am creating a home filled with harmony and peace which supports my highest self.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Diplomatic conversations

As the Libra Sun invites you to bring focus to your communication sector, become more mindful of the words you speak. To begin, collect a blue candle and write onto it all the words you long to hear or need to say to others, then anoint it with basil essential oil, representing Libra. As you light it, repeat your affirmation and let the candle go out naturally, returning the melted wax to the warm earth.

Monthly Affirmation: I hold space for diplomatic conversations as I lean into my vulnerability and truth.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: New financial opportunities

Embrace the air energy of the Sun in Libra as you allow your financial desires to be carried to the universe. To begin, collect a small green square of fabric, adding basil, cloves, cinnamon and rosemary for any healing that may need to happen. As you tie it up with a yellow ribbon to represent new opportunities, repeat your affirmation and then hang it in a tree in front of your home to infuse it with the energy of the air and universe.

Monthly Affirmation: I am planting the seeds for new financial opportunities as I trust everything I desire is already on its way to me.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Radiating your inner light

The Sun in Libra activates your sector of self, helping you to shine bright and step more profoundly into your truth. Begin by creating an outdoor altar space in the sunlight, using a mirror, two yellow candles, citrine and any color hydrangea, a flower representing Libra. As you set the candles up on the mirror, surrounding it with citrine and hydrangea, focus on how the light is reflected around you as you visualize absorbing it into your body, repeating your affirmation in sync with your breath.

Monthly Affirmation: I am committed to radiating my inner light as I vow never to dim it for anyone again.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Karmic justice

As you grow and learn, allow yourself to surrender to the divine will of the universe as the karmic scales become balanced in your favor. The Libra Sun activates your sector of the unconscious and intuition, allowing you to see how the universe was always working on your behalf. To begin, create an altar space outside using sunstone and moonstone, placing a sprig of white sage between the two, representing balance.

Place a violet candle in the center of your altar and light it, repeating your affirmation and then use the flame to light both ends of the sage, allowing it to burn as it will. Once finished, place the stones and ashes on your front steps to enable the universe to balance things in your favor.

Monthly Affirmation: I am honoring the moral compass of my soul as I embrace the karmic balancing of the scales for all that has brought me to this moment.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Interconnectedness

Embrace the importance of interconnectedness as the Libra Sun calls your attention to the support and benefit those in your life offer you. To begin, carve the sigil for connection or support onto a blue candle, anointing it with black pepper essential oil, which Libra rules. As it burns, take a piece of yellow ribbon and tie one end around your right ankle and the other around the candle, visualizing a feeling of support and connectedness. After eleven minutes, untie the end on your ankle and wind it around the candle, extinguishing it and then placing it in the sunlight for transmutation.

Monthly Affirmation: I am focused on creating a feeling of interconnectedness as I embrace the importance of all those I care about.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Reformed priorities

You can focus on aligning your life to your new priorities as the Libra Sun activates this sector of your life. To begin, gather a violet candle and a piece of glass or transparent material like plexiglass. Place the candle on one side of the glass and you on the other, encircling the altar space with white roses, a symbol of the zodiac sign of Libra. As you gaze through the glass toward the candle, repeat your affirmation and allow yourself to visualize it representing your new perspective. After you've let the candle burn for ten minutes, remove the glass, extinguish the flame, place it in a sunny space within your home and scatter the rose petals on your front steps.

Monthly Affirmation: I am allowing my priorities to shift as I incorporate a newfound lens of growth.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: A life expansion

Focus on expanding your life and creating abundance as the Libra Sun dominates this sector of your life. First, anoint your pulse points with bergamot essential oil, and go outside barefoot, lying down on the warm ground. As you feel into the earth, visualize the Sun's light energizing your body, giving you the strength to accomplish whatever you desire for your life. Repeat the affirmation silently while you absorb the light energy until you feel charged and ready to manifest more significant expansion and abundance.

Monthly Affirmation: I am excited to embrace new opportunities for expansion and abundance.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Healthy transformation

To embrace the transformational energy of the Libra Sun, focus on how you can instill greater balance and healing into your life. Begin your ritual by collecting sage, basil and rose, representing Libra, to create a powerful smudge. Once you have your items, head outside in the sunlight and create a circle of salt for protection to sit inside while smudging yourself with the herbs that symbolize the Libra energy you're calling into yourself. Repeat your affirmation, letting the cooled ashes from the smudge be sprinkled around you on the ground.

Monthly Affirmation: I am focused on incorporating balance and healing into my transformation process.

