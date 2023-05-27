The Learning Style That Suits You Best, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

There are many different learning styles out there that characterize how you receive, interpret and store information. As SoTL scholar, scholarly teacher and faculty developer Nancy Chick explains, "each of us has a specific learning style (sometimes called a 'preference'), and we learn best when information is presented to us in this style."

EdApp learning expert Erika Operiano lists the seven main learning styles as visual, aural, verbal, physical, logical, social, and solitary.

Visual learners learn best when they can see things right in front of them, like on a computer screen or in their hands, and usually as pictures or diagrams. Aural learners prefer to use music and sounds, such as podcasts or audiobooks, to learn. Verbal learners focus on speech and words; those who prefer this learning style tend to work best when they can work out a problem by talking about it. As a physical learner, you need to roll your sleeves up and get dirty through touch and field trips rather than just sitting in a classroom. Logical learners need structure and common sense to learn best; reason and facts, rather than creativity. As a social learner, you would work best by working in groups where you could bounce ideas off of one another. And as a solitary learner, you learn best when you can do your own thing, rather than learn in a classroom or a group.

Now, all of these learning styles are different, but they can be mixed and matched, depending on your preference. And astrology can help you determine which learning style you might be.

According to astrology, each zodiac sign has its own set of traits that make up who they are. These different traits can help inform the type of learning style you might relate to best.

Each zodiac sign's learning style