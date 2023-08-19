3 Zodiac Signs Most Affected By Mercury Retrograde From August 21-27

There are three zodiac signs whose weekly horoscopes for August 21 - 27, 2023 are up for a few mind-boggling moments. This week is jam-packed with trouble-maker transits as well as bliss-inducing aspects. We're in for a heckuva time, my astrological friends. Despite the slightly negative effects of what's going down during the week of August 21 - 27, 2023, we know we'll get through it, so no worries here.

Remember that this week brings back everyone's buddy, Mercury Retrograde. So having said that... yeah. Plus, right at the top of the week, we've got Moon square Pluto to start up our transformation into what we hope is something 'better' than what we're presently working with. As it progresses into Mars opposite Neptune, we may find that our resolve is being tested. This is when we question ourselves and our judgment: were we right about taking the path we're on right now?

Mercury retrograde helps delay the process and sets us back a couple of days (or years, depending on how much you can't handle it).

Then as the cosmic sky delivers Mars trine Pluto for the win (or the lose, depending on you take it), we should feel as if things aren't going our way.

Nothing to worry about for the three zodiac signs that will feel these transits the hardest. We're not looking at breakups or severe arguments. We aren't depressed or lonely. What you might feel as one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today is a feeling of intense frustration at the idea that you just don't know what to do with your life. Something you thought might work and pan out may not, but patience is running thin during the week of August 21 - 27, 2023, so we don't give anything time to adjust. We'll be fine. We may just be a little... touchy, that's all.

Here are the three 'touchiest' zodiac signs for the week of August 21 - 27, 2023.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You feel drained and impatient as we leave Leo season and march into Virgo Sun territory. Being impatient is par for the course with you, but you are starting to feel as if you've overstepped your bounds regarding positive thinking. Because you are so impatient, you don't give your hopes and dreams any time to develop, so all it takes is one moment of doubt, and down you go, taking everything with you on your descent into frustration.

Mercury retrograde does not help your mood, as you now feel all the progress you've been making is at a standstill. You are angry with yourself as much as you are angry at others, and you don't like what this kind of anger does to you; it sets you back. As a progressive and inspired person, you don't want to think you're back at square one again. That said, remember that the point of Mercury retrograde is to give us a chance to take a step back and reflect so that when this transit is over, you can propel yourself forward with a new outlook.

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are not fond of the idea that your bubbly Leo season is ending and even less of the fact that Virgo season is on deck. You feel trapped by the limitation that the sign of Virgo implies and with Mercury in retrograde coming around the same time, it's as if all your dreams and schemes are being put on temporary hold. Just the other day, you were flying high and feeling like 'king of the world,' but your cinematic moment seems to be taking a back seat to all of the 'real life' issues suddenly demanding your attention.

You also feel as if your love life is somehow being put on hold, as well, and that makes you angry. Your partner has all of these interests that have nothing to do with you, and you want to be the center of their world. During the week of August 21 - 27, 2023, frustrations will rule and you may have to find more pleasant ways to cope. You will, Leo. You never really go 'too' far down. Even if you do, you certainly don't stay there.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What's taking you down the hard road during the week of August 21 - 27, 2023 is the idea that not only are you being throttled back and forth by the whims of Mercury retrograde, but you are also dealing with Jupiter's influence on you and how it builds you up only to let you down. A lot of that is happening this week, Pisces, so taking everything with a grain of salt might be best.

You will have moments where you know that success is a given, and the minute it is taken away from you, you'll be tempted to dive straight into such a funk that all hope will seem lost. You are prone to being overly dramatic and transits like Mars trine Pluto certainly won't be helping that much. Moon opposite Jupiter may have you underestimating your abilities; don't buy into any of this, Pisces. It's just another week; whatever happens, you'll get past it. Carry on!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.