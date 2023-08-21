How Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest Using The Scorpio Moon's Energy On August 22, 2023

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Moon swims through the sign of Scorpio as it approaches its First Quarter phase in just a few days. As a Waxing Crescent, you are being inspired to focus on the New Moon intentions you set last week; however, today, you are invited to focus on the challenges associated with bringing them to fruition.

The Moon rules your emotional body, often what is considered the most genuine part of who you are, and in Scorpio, it helps you take in all that you feel so you can transmute it into a tool to manifest your intention. The deep water sign of Scorpio is known for its passion and even darkness, as it can hold space for every facet of life, including the mysterious, the taboo, and even the occult. It can walk into areas few will, and because of that, it is the zodiac sign of the alchemist and the phoenix.

Scorpio can take what is most challenging and transmute it into gold, into all that is beautiful and wonderful in this life. Because while the moments that challenge you might seem they are meant to break you, instead, it is their purpose to break you up, to inspire you to grow and become your phoenix of fate, as you have mastered the art of the alchemist.

Manifesting under this energy requires a sacred space, alone time, and any rituals be done by the increasing light of the moon.

Take a chance to ask yourself the root of your feelings, trusting the deeper you dive, the more you allow yourself to transform into the person you are meant to be. Focus today on rituals that nourish your spirit and body, seeing them not as separate entities but as part of a whole that makes up all you are. Because only when you have stepped into the alchemist’s circle of truth can you begin to manifest not just your deepest desires, but also your divine fate.

Here’s What Each Zodiac Can Manifest on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Sacred intimacy

As the Scorpio Moon activates your intimacy sector, focus on setting an intention to stimulate your mind, body, and soul. Begin by lighting two red candles and placing a small empty bowl before them. Next, using a knife, crack an egg over the bowl symbolizing your partner, and then break another to represent yourself. Add a few drops of ylang-ylang essential oil, a symbol of Scorpio, and while using a knife to mix them, repeat the affirmation until they are combined, pouring over the soil in your garden once finished.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of sacred intimacy that electrifies my body, mind, and soul.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Profound love

Focus on setting an intention for a profound and transformative romantic relationship as the Scorpio Moon activates this sector of your life. Begin your ritual by anointing a violet candle with lavender essential oil and then rolling it in dried rose petals. Take your candle outside under the moonlight and set up an altar space by placing it on the earth and encircling it with sugar and rose quartz. Once you light the candle, please write your name and affirmation onto a bay leaf and hold it above the flame as your intention energy pours into it. After the candle has been burning for seven minutes, a symbol of romance, safely burn your bay leaf and bury it in the center of the circle, extinguishing the candle onto you are finished.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting a profound love into my life to continue to help me grow into my divine purpose.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Spiritual wellness

Embrace the opportunity to focus on your spiritual wellness as the Scorpio Moon highlights themes around well-being, truth, and your soul’s purpose. Write your affirmation on a white rose petal, and then place it in a sachet, dried lavender, and a few drops of ylang-ylang essential oil, all of which carry the energy of Scorpio. As you bind it together with a violet ribbon, repeat your affirmation, and then hang it above your bed while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: My spiritual well-being is my primary focus as I tend to be myself in all the ways I need and deserve.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Committed truth

The Scorpio Moon helps you focus on what brings you joy and what resonates as an authentic commitment, guiding you to honor your truth more deeply. Begin your ritual by carving a sigil for truth into a blue candle, anointing it with patchouli essential oil, and then placing it in a shallow water bowl. As you light the candle and focus on the reflections of light around you, repeat your affirmation as you allow yourself to embrace the truths which arise. Let the candle burn out naturally, then return the materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am solely focused on the truth, embracing only what is real to transmute confusion into clarity.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Soul alignment

Focus on recommitting to your soul as the Scorpio Moon helps you to embrace a deeper level of healing and awareness about what you desire for your life. Begin your ritual but creating an aura spray using witch hazel and the essential oils of lavender and ylang-ylang. As you cleanse your aura with the spray, light a violet candle, and place your hands on your heart, profoundly exhaling as you settle into your sacred space. Then, take a section of violet thread, and tie it around the middle finger of your left hand, helping your actions align with your soul.

Daily affirmation: I am aligned with my soul and trust it to guide me toward what is meant for me.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Emotional depth

As you strive to create deeper emotional depth as the Scorpio Moon activates your communication sector, lean into your ability to transform any situation with your vulnerability. Set up an altar space with a red and violet candle, encircling them with lavender, rose, and clear quartz. As you focus on the flames, tie the candles together using a white ribbon as you repeat your affirmation. Once the candles have burned to the ribbon, extinguish them and wrap the ribbon around your left wrist, helping you embrace emotional depth within your relationships.

Daily affirmation: I am opening to a greater emotional depth as I become more vulnerable with others and hold space for them to do the same.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Blazing self-worth

The Scorpio Moon activates your value sector, helping you embrace your blazing self-worth as you dedicate this new chapter of life to yourself and your dreams. You can start by lighting a red candle and encircling it with topaz or tourmaline. Please repeat your affirmation, take three deep breaths to settle your spirit, and write a letter reminding yourself why you are worthy of all you desire. Once finished, fold it three times, tucking the crystals inside the paper, and seal in your intention by dripping the melted wax onto it. Take this and bury it beneath lavender to help promote a newfound sense of self-worth.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of following my dreams, honoring my most profound truth, and creating a life reflective of my divine worthiness.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Phoenix energy

As the Moon crosses through your zodiac sign, you are reminded of your divine phoenix energy as you can release anything from the past to step into a beautiful new chapter in your life. Begin your ritual by creating a circle of red candles around yourself and lighting patchouli incense. As you settle into this space, write down all you are releasing and have recently outgrown, folding it three times away from you once you’re finished and safely burning it using the flame from each of the candles you have set out. Set it in a fire-safe dish in the middle as you raise your hands, encouraging the release, repeating your affirmation, and exhaling. Allow the candles to burn for nine minutes, symbolizing both endings and beginnings, before returning the ashes to the wind and closing your ritual.

Daily affirmation: I am burning down what is no longer needed so that I might rise from the ashes as I enter a brilliant new chapter of my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Soul awareness

Take time to nurture yourself as the Scorpio Moon activates your sector of dreams and intuition. Create a sacred bath using the essential oils of lavender and patchouli. As you sink into the warm waters, place an amethyst on your third eye as you repeat your affirmation and try to allow yourself to sink deeper into the truth of your soul.

Daily affirmation: I am opening my third eye to my inner and universal truth as I become more aware of my soul.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Emotional focus

Bring your awareness to your emotions as the Scorpio Moon helps you to prioritize your feelings and those of others. Create a tea using sweet basil, rose, and peppermint, placing rose quartz in the cup while the herbs steep. Once it’s ready, add a spoonful of honey as you repeat your affirmation, and try to focus on your heart chakra while you enjoy your tea.

Daily affirmation: I prioritize my emotional well-being and those in my life I care about.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Honoring your talents

As the Scorpio Moon activates your career sector, reflect on how to bring greater alignment to your professional life. Write your name in green on a violet candle to reflect your career and soul. Then anoint it with patchouli essential oil and roll it in dried lavender. Please place it in a shallow bowl of salt for protection, and repeat your affirmation, allowing the candle to thoroughly burn out and taking time to journal any insights or ideas that arose for you.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my professional talents as I strive for a career that aligns with my soul.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Expansive abundance

The Scorpio Moon highlights your sector of new experiences and abundance, helping you to embrace all that you desire in life. Begin by creating an intention jar, using lavender, white sage, verbena, and the essential oils of patchouli and ylang-ylang, which carry the energy of Scorpio. As you seal it with yellow wax, repeat your affirmation, and then place it in a west-facing window to honor the element of water.

Daily affirmation: I am opening myself to the universe to help guide me toward all that is meant for me, no longer playing small or fearing my greatness.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.