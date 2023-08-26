Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day The Week Of August 28, 2023

Here's your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week starting August 28 to September 3, 2023. Cast off doubts lingering about what is meant for you, and surrender to the divine knowing that you are meant for great things. This is the ultimate truth. Regardless of what has happened or what mistakes you still hold over yourself, you are destined to live a life rich in abundance and joy.

Uranus, the planet of shock and awe, begins retrograde on Monday, August 28, making it the seventh retrograde planet this season. Venus stations direct on September 3, 2023. With only a week of this many planets retrograde, alongside the rare Blue Full Pisces Moon, it signifies a time of immense possibility and growth. Everything this week is happening as it's meant to. Even if you'd like to rush ahead, embrace the natural flow of life, as your only task is to embrace the truth.

The truth has a profound effect on your life because it is what allows you to step into cooperation with the universe. Without truth, nothing else matters. Yet, when you allow yourself to see the reality of the situation and embrace all that is possible, you settle into the divine flow of life. You are no longer working against what is in your best interest but are finally open to receiving it.

As Uranus retrograde brings excellent truths, the Pisces Full Moon will help shine a light of hope and renewal as you give the space necessary to reflect this week. Pisces is a water sign closely tied with the divine, helping you embrace your intuitive gifts as you allow yourself to see that things turning out differently than you'd imagine can also mean they turn out for the better.

Venus is direct in Leo will improve finances, love and real estate matters. Any delays, lessons or confusion can finally be put behind you, and you can work on creating the next level of your abundant and joyful life. Take every moment this week as a message from the universe, with your only task being to honor the truth whenever it's presented because it's in those moments you open yourself up to have the luck you seek to find you.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign in astrology starting August 28, 2023:

Luckiest day this week for Aries: Monday, August 28, 2023

Things in your life are about to turn around quickly as Uranus retrograde in your value sector brings to light a way to turn around finances positively. Interestingly, this is attached to a lot of inner work you've been doing on yourself, centering around stepping back into your confident and bold nature. Here, you'll see that the more you honor your true self, the more financially abundant you will become.

You don't have to feel like it's now or never with this current opportunity, so if you need more time or want to figure out how to do it correctly, you can take your time. The important thing is allowing yourself to see the truth, whether of a divine chance or even how your actions can bring more luck to your financial sector. Money may not be everything, which you know, but having enough to fund your dreams can make all the difference.

Luckiest day this week for Taurus: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

You've likely not felt like yourself lately, as you've withdrawn or even been uncertain about what direction to take your life in and who you can trust. Sometimes, those themes moments are known as being in your cocoon, and similar to the butterfly, it's how you know you're on the verge of a significant breakthrough. Instead of seeing this as something you must change, allow yourself to see the beauty, the divinity and the luck you're being given the chance to focus this intensely on yourself.

The Blue Full Moon in Pisces will highlight your sector of goals and circle of support, allowing you to feel like that moment of finally flying in a new direction may be closer than you thought. Having the right people to surround you can make all the difference, and in this moment, it's also what will allow you to feel luck truly is on your side.

Luckiest day this week for Gemini: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Since Saturn entered the intuitive sign of Pisces earlier in the year, you've been called to focus more on your soul purpose rather than simply getting ahead or finding financial success. Even if this was an unexpected change in your priorities, it's allowing you to grow into a new self through this process. This week, as the Pisces Full Blue Moon peaks on August 30, you will have greater clarity about what that means for you and that you don't need to decide between financial and soul success. Instead, trust one will always follow the other.

During the Pisces Full Moon, remain aware of what signs the universe is sending you as you commit to fully embracing the path of purpose in your life. Your goal will always be connected to what you are most passionate about, so by honoring this, you create the space to be in the divine flow of life where you attract nothing but divine luck.

Luckiest day this week for Cancer: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Pisces rules your sector of abundance and luck, which means that the Blue Full Moon in this intuitive water sign will be one to help reveal the truth of the universe to you. There have been a lot of changes in your life this year, but the common theme is to direct you to honor your dreams and path more deeply. Yes, you can still care for those meaningful relationships, but ultimately, it can only happen if you honor your destiny.

The Pisces Full Moon brings to light not just the truth but a moment of awareness about the risk involved in creating the life of your dreams. Everything you want is possible, and the universe is trying to offer it to you, but you need to believe in yourself to know that success is the only option. Because of that, it's safe to take a chance on yourself.

Luckiest day this week for Leo: Monday, August 28, 2023

Uranus, the great awakener, begins retrograde on August 28 in Taurus and begins to work its magic on your career sector. Uranus tends to bring shocking revelations and surprises. However, it also delivers you precisely where you are meant to be. In this case, it means you will be revealed the truth about your professional life and purpose so that you can do what is necessary to make essential changes.

This is all part of you feeling more aligned with your authentic nature. And while often, a career isn't thought of in this manner, it represents a significant part of your life. In this case, the truth isn't only about setting you free and creating the space for your dreams to take root. The more you can honor what is revealed to you, the more you choose your divine path, trusting as you do, the luck will follow.

Luckiest day this week for Virgo: Monday, August 28, 2023

Uranus rx in Taurus rules over your sector of luck, which means as Uranus begins its retrograde here, this is a chance for you to see just how many opportunities surround you now. Sometimes, when you're experiencing moments of doubt or even change, it can seem that you constantly have to work hard for what you want without getting the results you desire. Part of this is being able to tune into the universe so you can work with it instead of against it.

Uranus retrograde in Taurus helps you see just how much luck and positivity have surrounded you, but it also serves up an opportunity to finally take it. As you become clearer about the direction of your dreams, the universe can co-create with you each step of the way, guaranteeing success and soul fulfillment.

Luckiest day this week for Libra: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Venus, goddess of love but also finances, has been retrograde since July 2023, giving you more significant pause regarding your goals and even your truth. This has been a time of contemplation as you unknowingly have been preparing to start the life of your dreams. Now, as Venus is direct in Leo, it's time to embrace that fire energy and focus on setting up the path ahead so you are honoring each one of your divine dreams.

As Venus moves directly, you will be in the place to take action toward your desires and reach out and invite others in on the process. Part of this most recent period has been for you to realize who you need working in your corner with you, and while the universe is always here, you're also seeing that the right kind of support can make all the difference in the world.

Luckiest day this week for Scorpio: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Leo energy rules your professional sector, which has been a significant area of focus for the past few months. You are due for an upgrade in this area of your life, but you must first know that you deserve it. This is also connected to the inner work you've been doing around what you are worthy of and advocating for your needs. As you start to honor this more deeply in your professional life, you also begin radiating a different energy into the universe, which attracts the luck you desire.

As Venus is direct in Leo, you can embrace divine realizations about what you want and deserve from your professional life. While you must embrace this as you advocate for yourself in your career, leave some space if the universe thinks you'd find better luck elsewhere. This isn't just about accepting what you're offered but what truly resonates with your soul.

Luckiest day this week for Sagittarius: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Venus in Leo has been moving through your zone of luck and abundance since the beginning of June 2023, helping you to remain aware of the meaning of your choices but still tugging you toward newness. During the retrograde, you were asked to reflect more about your past, which included those roads not taken. As Venus is direct in Leo, you can combine everything to know which direction you will move in more confidently.

When making new decisions, it's always best to think things through first, especially during Venus retrograde. Still, it's up to you to trust yourself enough to seize the divine opportunities. Nothing stops you from where you are now to your dream life. You must take the first step.

Luckiest day this week for Capricorn: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Pisces Full Blue Moon highlights themes centered around your communication sector, where your luck will be found. You often feel pressure to figure everything out before speaking about it. However, part of the manifestation process is being able to put it out into the universe so you can have divine help. This lunation will inspire you to start using your words to create the luck you seek by stating your dreams, ideas and desires for a different life.

As much as you know you can accomplish anything you want with hard work, it's also about learning you don't have to work as hard for what is truly meant for you. Embrace the possibilities that arise this week as you're stretched to speak up, trust the universe will finally hear your word and nurture them as the seeds for your abundant future.

Luckiest day this week for Aquarius: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

When it comes to life, you create your luck as you always seem to move to a unique rhythm that only you know the secret of. This week, though, the Pisces Full Blue Moon activates your value sector as it helps you merge your worthiness with financial abundance as you step into a new level of life. You are where you are right now because of the healing you've moved through, and because of that, you owe it to yourself not to go over the question when the universe starts responding to your new vibration.

You are destined for luck and abundance, but you have to believe in yourself and recognize just because things turned out a certain way before doesn't mean they will again. You have come so far, which means it's only a matter of time until you live your dreams.

Luckiest day this week for Pisces: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

It's your annual Full Moon, which is reason enough to celebrate, but this one is marked as a Blue Moon, making it much rarer and more potent. A Full Moon in your zodiac sign is a chance to feel that radiant light shine brightly upon you, embracing its energy, truth and luck. In your sector of self, focus on renewing your perspectives and beliefs about life to ensure you are working with the universe.

Whatever you believe will become a reality, so embrace this as an opportunity to focus solely on what you want to grow. Saturn moved into your sign of Pisces, marking this era in your life, one which is ruled by commitment, dedication and responsibility. This may not necessarily sound like your Pisces energy, but it is precisely what you need to get your dreams off the ground. Enjoy this week and the beautiful energy it brings. Ensure you also remember you are divinely guided toward all that is lucky in life, so there is no point in entertaining thoughts that are anything less.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.