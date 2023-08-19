Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For August 21-27, 2023

Growth takes time. How can something grow if you do not even plant the seeds? Whether you want to learn a new skill or expand your horizons, everything comes with a learning curve and an astonishing journey.

This week, ponder this and give yourself the space to do at least one thing you have wanted to do for a while now but were shying away. It can even be sending a text message to that special someone you know. How will you know if you don't try?

Weekly Chinese horoscopes for all signs August 21-27, 2023

The i-ching hexagram of the week is Earth over the Earth (#2).

When two or more forces of receptivity come together, nothing gets done. When two or more troops of action come together, conflict breaks out. Find a way to balance your receptive and active side this week. If you are immersed in a fight with a loved one, don't let your stubbornness ruin the relationship if it means a lot to you. Sometimes ice breaker games are just what you need (or a trip to the comedy club) to help you see what you have failed to see.

Rat

1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Rat, this week will be pretty routine for you. You will have to get through your chores and responsibilities, follow up with the authority figures and your parents, engage with acquaintances and people you may or may not want to and then rest your tired bones at night. Nevertheless, within every interaction and conversation, you will find a small window of opportunity to align with your true self and be authentic to who you are. Take those opportunities and watch out for them.

August 22 is a good day for love and friendships for you this week. Plan a meet-up with your best ones over the weekend, or chat with each other about the things that make you happy and the things that frustrate you. You will draw closer. August 27 is great for financial considerations. Don't be too hasty about your investment plans.

Ox

1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

This week will be highly productive for you, Ox. If you are working together with friends or are part of a team, August 25 and 27 are important dates related to this. Pay close attention to the details lest you forget something vital. Listening more than speaking is also indicated for you. You will glean a lot of nuggets of wisdom this way or protect yourself from the same follies as committed by others.

If you feel called, do an incense ritual this week to cleanse your aura and bring positive energy. August 25 is good for the same. Sage and myrrh are excellent for this. Just make sure to keep the windows and doors open so the negativity has a way to exit from your personal space. August 24 is another good day for financial considerations. If you keep your old age in mind (and that of your parents or elders), you will know what to do and stay away from.

Tiger

1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Tiger, no matter what, don't hold back your opinions this week when you know it can prevent a conflict from breaking out. Sometimes saying nothing is as good as throwing in your lot with the wrongdoers. So make your moves carefully. August 24 is an important day related to this and it will benefit you greatly if you turn on your introvert mode on that day. Some of you need this to recuperate your soul and find inner healing.

August 25 is a good day for love and romance for you this week for those of you who are in a relationship. Go on a date with your bae or spend time together during mushy things. Maybe there's something on Netflix you both want to watch together! If you are interacting with an Ox zodiac sign, read their horoscope. You are like peas in a pod now and can help each other tremendously.

Rabbit

1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Rabbit, this week will be a mixed bag for you. Monday will be annoying and Tuesday will be a bit blah, but then suddenly, the week will become exciting, followed by a contemplative mood settling over you over the weekend. Give yourself the space to feel these emotions and ride this wave. You are stronger than you think. Besides, your emotions are not a weakness. Riding the lock will just allow you to think more creatively.

August 24 is a good day this week for connecting with your parents and sharing gossip or intel. This is especially true for those who live away from home. You don't have to be ooey-gooey with your feelings directly, but spending quality time with those that matter is an act of love too.

Dragon

1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Dragon, pay attention to what you eat this week. If possible, try to cook your meals. If not, don't be too adventurous with your food choices, especially if probiotics are involved. Some ventures outside your comfort zone can be extraordinary, but others can lead you down a bad path.

If you are in a long-distance relationship with your significant other or have busy careers that keep you apart even if you live together, take some time out on August 21 to spend time with each other without any distractions. Even one or two hours will help you understand each other better and prevent mishaps in the future.

August 26 and 27 are excellent days to look at your finances. This good energy will also bleed into the beginning of next week for many of you. You can do your taxes too. If you are involved in a business arrangement with a Snake, Rooster or Rabbit zodiac sign, read their horoscopes to know whether the dealings will be blessed by luck or strife. Maybe one or more of you are not saying what needs to be said.

Snake

1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Listen to your intuition this week, Snake. No matter what logic might say, your intuition will guide you past pitfalls and problems. Some of you are prone to getting guilt-tripped at this time into saying yes when you want to say no. Peer pressure may also have an undue influence over you. So be careful. If you feel called to, a visualization meditation can help you arrive at the right answers for yourself. You need to find your inner authority at this time.

August 26 is a good day this week for reconnecting with yourself and showing yourself love and affection. If possible, stay indoors and do the things that bring you joy. Eat breakfast cereal, watch your favorite TV series and lounge around all day in your snuggies. You are only limited by the limits of your imagination.

Horse

1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Horse, if you feel unsupported this week or standing alone against the crowd, hold fast to yourself. Different opinions don't mean you are wrong and they are right or vice versa. Most of you are involved in a subjective circumstance that is too complex to resolve in one go. If you try to keep the communication lines open, things will resolve successfully in time. For some of you, this frustrating situation will involve some company's customer support.

August 25 is a good day for love and romance for you this week. If you are single, immerse yourself in activities that pluck at your heartstrings — even listening to your favorite pop star counts. If you are in a relationship, go to the park with your bae and enjoy the sunset together. If you are dealing with a Rabbit or Rooster zodiac sign, read their horoscopes to know how you can help each other. Good friendships take time to build. Great companies require time to maintain.

Goat

1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

The beginning of the week will be extra boring for you, although it will not be stressful. Then the weekend will bring with it an astonishing surprise. Some of you will be on an airplane, flying to a tropical beach vacation with your partner or best friends. Others of you can knock on your doorstep, waiting for your response and greenlight. August 27 is an excellent day in this regard for you.

If you are brawling with a friend, August 23 will be a good day to settle your differences and patch up. You can ease the hurt feelings by sharing food, even churros or long donuts! If you feel a creative block, pull up a few creative prompts to help you ease the slump. Some of you need to plan a vacation soon to give your soul a chance to recover from the hectic pace of your life.

Monkey

1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Sometimes, one must decide against their parents and family beliefs, Monkey. You may be standing at a crossroads right now because of this. Remember that traditions were once new ideas adopted because they brought people together. Some may think of coming out of the closet or struggling with their identity. August 22 is a good day for journaling your thoughts before making your final decision.

Clear quartz crystals will be extremely lucky for you this week. Carry one around with you if you don't already. It will bring you peace and clarity, especially about this dilemma. If you are interacting with a Goat, Rabbit or Ox zodiac sign, read their horoscopes to figure out how to handle the situation you are involved in without damaging your relationships. You can even find the answers through divination techniques if you feel you need them immediately.

Rooster

1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Rooster, trust your inner guide this week. You are in your power now and can manifest whatever you desire. You may be feeling disheartened or discouraged. Be your cheerleader if you do not have active supporters around you. As long as you know the path is right for you, it shouldn't matter whether it is wrong for someone else. They are not you.

August 22 is a good day for connecting with your friends. It may be the beginning of the week, but you can still share memes, jokes or make plans for the weekend. Some of you may need to make more time for your friends because you have been hanging out with your significant other only for the longest time. They want to connect with you too. August 27 is excellent for romance!

Dog

1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dog, you are standing at a precipice right now. Your decision will either push you over or save you from the fall. This can relate to your love life and moving in with someone or your career and personal life. Allow your intuition to lead you to the correct answer. Sometimes foolishness can masquerade as an act that requires courage. Is it courageous if it causes you harm and no good?

This week, August 25, 26, and 27, are significant days for you. If you are unsure about somebody's physical company, don't force yourself to be in close quarters with them, with or without friends. This is especially true for those of you who struggle with establishing boundaries. Better to refrain from the get-go so you don't get nudged slowly down a slippery slope.

Pig

1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Pig, you need to bring light and love into your life at this time. If you haven't gone shopping recently, the universe is giving you the green light to go for it. Some of you may need to spruce up your wardrobe. Others of you can bring a planter home to improve the feng shui of your space. August 23 and 24 are great days in this regard. Take your friends or siblings along with you if you can.

The end of the week will be more favorable for you if you turn inward. You can go into full introvert mode if you are an introvert already. Others will benefit from meditation, journaling and other practices that allow you to check in with yourself and find peace within. Read their horoscope if you interact with a Rooster zodiac sign, especially in romance. There is no need to worry. Allow this relationship to grow organically and you will be surprised by the results.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.