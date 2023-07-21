Horoscope: Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign July 24 - 30, 2023

What day will be your luckiest this week? During the week of July 24 - 30, 2023, the Sun will officially be in Leo, Venus will be retrograde in Leo, and the Nodes will have entered Aries and Leo. These astrological changes bring luck to your zodiac sign so you can step out of the darkness and into the light of the truth. Forget the long-lost dreams that only serve to deliver regret, and see with the brilliant hope of divine orchestration that nothing meant for you can ever be lost — or even tainted.

Pluto, the Lord of the Underworld, has been bringing tremendous changes this year as it shifted zodiac signs into Aquarius for the first time since 2008 it first entered Capricorn. Since that time, you've been uprooting the structures and foundations of your life, which have only served to limit you, and as the freedom of Aquarius has begun to tempt you, so too are you finally ready to take action.

During July 24 - 30, 2023, Pluto in Capricorn will form a tension point with the North Node, which recently shifted into Aries. The Nodes change represents a new season, just as Pluto firmly in Aquarius has and will continue to create. However, at this moment, there is something from your past that you need to bring closure to, step away from or burn down altogether.

This is your moment of emancipation or autonomy, and of embodying the lessons of Capricorn so profoundly, you will never need to repeat them. Change is hard, and so is giving up a belief, a personal story or even a situation in your life that has been significant. The trick is to know nothing truly meant for you will ever be lost, and you should never have to sacrifice your growth to keep something or even someone in your life.

Luck is found when you create the space for it to grow. It takes root in your growth, is nourished by your awareness and healing and blossoms within your courage to take chances and risks for a life far more significant than you could ever imagine. This week, note what seems to be leaving your energy and what zodiac signs you're receiving from the universe. Then commit to honor your truth at any cost because it's there you first plant the seed for the life which is divinely yours.

Luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs starting July 24 - 30:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Lucky day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

You must understand you won't ever have to talk yourself into accepting something meant for you. When it comes to your career, it's tempting to follow a formula or to pursue what you think will bring you success; however, if it's not something you are passionate about, you are ultimately living outside of your purpose.

As the North Node has entered your zodiac sign, you are encouraged to recognize your purpose and truth in this life, which will help you move in all the ways your soul desires. As the North Node squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, activating your career sector this week, please be aware of offers that only prolong old storylines. Don't be afraid of saying no, and trusting something better is already coming your way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Lucky day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Capricorn rules your luck sector, and since Pluto reentered this earth sign as part of its retrograde, it's once again something you have been focusing on. However, it's not necessarily bringing new opportunities but more of why you've chosen not to pursue those you received in the past. This reviews how you have embraced expansion and luck and whether you've been willing to take the risk it requires to grow.

This week, as Pluto in Capricorn creates a climax point with the North Node in Aries, activating your intuition and the sector of your subconscious, some major growth points and new awarenesses are in store. Allow yourself to understand why you have chosen the road of comfort versus risk and how you can allow yourself to take more significant opportunities in the future.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Lucky day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

When you authentically embrace who you are, magic will happen around you. This week, as the North Node in Aries, ruler of your social sector, aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, an activator of your transformation zone, you will start to see things fall into place within your life. To ensure this happens, advocate for yourself, speak your truth and listen to your innermost self. You have been on a path of transformation since last year, but to truly reach the next level, you must be able to attract what is meant for you.

Pluto in Capricorn may bring up some past lessons on how you've approached changes or growth within your life. This area also represents intimacy in relationships, so there may be a tie-in for how your relationship has been affected by the choices you've made socially in your life. Don't be afraid to learn something new. It may allow you to know your truth finally.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Lucky day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Mercury is the planet of communication. In Virgo, it activates your sector of thoughts and conversations, giving you the heightened ability to say what you mean and mean what you say as a water sign which can sometimes get lost in your scope of feelings. This asset will let you communicate what needs to be said rather than only focusing on the parts tugging your heartstrings. It's okay to be a little more practical and leave some emotions out because you genuinely make the best decisions for yourself when you do.

Expressing yourself clearly is a huge attractor of luck as you raise your vibration and create the life you want. This is your time to return to the world and claim your place as worthy and empowered.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Lucky day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Aries rules all matters related to luck, which means you will feel compelled to expand in all areas as the North Node recently crossed into this sacred terrain. This will help you take what you've learned over the past year and know where it's for your greatest good to start taking risks or even beginning to believe while different than you imagined, you can still live the life of your dreams. This energy has hope, and it's important to recognize when the universe is giving you a sign that it's safe to move forward.

As the North Node in Aries begins to inspire you, though, this week, in its alignment with Pluto in Capricorn, you will be asked to review themes around how you make the changes you seek in your life. Capricorn rules matters of healing, growth and well-being, so to ensure you are embracing the newness of luck the North Node brings, reflect if you are also operating from a place of integrity and embodiment of lessons. You will never repeat the past as long as you learn from it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Lucky day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Mercury, your ruling planet, shifts into your zodiac sign during July 24 - 30, 2023 propelling your growth and ability to let the words you speak become the life you will reap. Mercury governs all forms of thought and communication. Your zodiac sign will focus on yourself, your truth and the beliefs that have shaped the life you've created.

If you've felt stagnant or things aren't quite what you had hoped they would be, now is the time to speak and direct that energy toward the change you seek. Some of this may also be a reflection, especially as Mercury will begin its retrograde here in August, so pay attention to changes in how you see yourself and others, as this just may be what you need all along to feel truly fulfilled with your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Lucky day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

As you begin to incorporate the energy of the North Node, now in Aries, ruler of your romantic sector, into your life, you're going to realize you also need to be committed to releasing those things which are still creating an obstacle to you moving forward. As much as you've grown, it would be best to consider whether you still hold onto any beliefs or ideals blocking the divine luck the universe offers you.

Don't be afraid to change your mind or to release something which has felt meaningful to you as the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio peaks during July 24 - 30, 2023. This Moon is about more profound emotional healing and releases so you can feel greater freedom in taking a new step in your life. Doing so also generates the luck necessary to guarantee success.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Lucky day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The First Quarter Moon rises in Scorpio this week, your zodiac sign, giving you a divine gift of acceptance and awareness as you prepare for a significant healing phase. The First Quarter Moon represents a time of emotional healing. In your zodiac sign, you will be asked to focus on healing yourself. While it can be tempting to spend a life focusing on others' pain or trying to be there for them in the ways you wished someone had been there for you, ultimately, you will only push away what is meant for you.

Take this week to genuinely focus on yourself, practice your divine no and hold space for what you want to create. You can still serve others without compromising or sacrificing your path. To do that, it's time you finally put yourself first.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Lucky day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Something is brewing within your career sector. However, it would be best to be cautious because as Mercury enters Virgo during July 24 - 30, 2023, you may not see the whole picture. Virgo energy rules your career and professional life. At the same time, Mercury brings up essential conversations, reflections and even aspects of development recognition. Usually, this is a time for making plans and headway in this area of your life. However, with an impending retrograde, you need to practice patience.

Growth is coming to this area of your life, bringing you luck. However, you need to ensure you're approaching it with everything you've learned up to this point about yourself and how you react or respond. Later in the year, once Mercury has wrapped up its retrograde will be a time for action. Right now, the luckiest thing you can do is observe and remind yourself you don't need to rush into something if it's genuinely meant for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Lucky day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Only you can create the life you desire, which means it's up to you to make the foundation that can be built upon. This week, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Virgo, ruler of your luck sector, inspiring you to think outside the box, find greater meaning and focus on expansion. While all of this is yours and will provide unique opportunities in the coming months, instead of jumping ahead, reflect on the choices you've made so far.

Mercury will begin its retrograde here in August. Although it's a few weeks away, you don't want to jump into anything new because it won't last. Instead, become more confident in your ability to take chances, believe things are always working out for you and trust that you'll never be led astray as long as you remain true to your soul.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Lucky day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

You need to be able to live your life according to your truth, and that means you often take the path less traveled. During July 24 - 30, 2023, as the First Quarter Moon rises in Scorpio, ruler of your professional sector, you must reflect on the emotional fulfillment you're currently receiving from this part of your life and if you are truly living in your purpose.

Scorpio is the sign of truth and transformation, and while you may feel logical, there aren't any other options for you right now. In reality, you just may need to start thinking outside the box. While your career needs to contribute financially to your life, it also should contribute to your soul's purpose. Don't trade one for the other. Look for how you can balance both. You are being fully supported in any changes you seek. You must remember you always have a way of manifesting precisely what you desire. Never underestimate yourself or your divine purpose.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Lucky day of the week Tuesday, July 25, 2023

It's time you saw the light returning in your life. As the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio, ruler of your luck sector, rises during July 24 - 30, 2023, that will happen. Recently, things have felt heavy and murky as you have been moving through lessons and figuring out where your path is directing you. However, you've also had a chance to rekindle your connection with the spirit, allowing you to transform your life completely.

You must remember your heart will always be connected to your greatest path in life. Although it can feel challenging to remain connected, even in times of distress, ultimately, it will ensure you never abandon yourself. Luck is truly on your side, but it is also being served with a dose of truth as you realize to step into the life entirely meant for you, you need to release attachment to anything currently in your life as you fully surrender to the path of your highest self.

