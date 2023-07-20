How Your Solar Return Moon Influences Your Emotional Focus Each Year

Solar return astrology is a unique branch of predictive astrology that can tell you the theme of your life for any given year (between one birthday to the next). But it is heavily dependent on your place of residence during the year.

Your solar return chart will have planets and angles periodically progressing through the zodiac wheel which directly impacts your personality, fortune, and future as the years pass.

As for the solar return Moon, it reveals your emotional nature during the course of the year and what you will gravitate towards. This is very different from your natal Moon which reveals your natural temperament regardless of the time or the year. Furthermore, your solar return Moon may have a different zodiac sign compared to your natal Moon. It progresses one or two zodiac signs every year, completing a full cycle through all 12 zodiac signs over the course of eight years.

Effects of your Solar Return Moon in the 12 houses in astrology

Solar return Moon in the 1st house

When your solar return Moon is in the first house of your solar return chart, you will be very self-focused throughout the year. Circumstances and people will draw your attention to your self-esteem and necessitate personal expression. You will find it difficult to hold a poker face during the year. Your emotions, especially strong emotions like anger and sadness, will be obvious to anyone who interacts with you.

All this will be heightened if your solar return Moon is very close to your solar return ascendant. Then, your emotional nature will be the first thing people observe in you during the course of the year. But the zodiac sign of the solar return Moon will modulate its expression.

Solar return Moon in the 2nd house

When your solar return Moon is in the second house of your solar return chart, you will be very emotionally connected to your possessions and finances during the year. You may even purchase assets to increase your security or renovate your home to make it more comfortable and beautiful. Depending on other aspects to the Moon in the solar return chart, you may also be very fortunate in the area of making money or gaining opportunities that will increase your wealth over time. Likewise, problems around money or finances will heighten your insecurities during the year and will affect your self-esteem.

Solar return Moon in the 3rd house

When your solar return Moon is in the third house of your solar return chart, the need to express your feelings and make many friends will be at the forefront of your mind throughout the year. You may even attend more social events and gatherings than usual to expand your network and make new connections. Feeling welcomed by people and supported and heard by others will be important to you during the year. And if you do not receive that, you will suffer very strongly on the inside.

Solar return Moon in the 4th house

When your solar return Moon is in the fourth house of your solar return chart, you will be quite introspective and introverted throughout the year. You will restrict your communications and socializations to only a few people in your inner circle, and you may be more emotional and sentimental than usual. This is an excellent placement for women going through their pregnancy. Unless there are adverse aspects to the Moon, the entire year will be peaceful.

Solar return Moon in the 5th house

When your solar return Moon is in the fifth house of your solar return chart, you will seek the limelight throughout the year. Your confidence and self-esteem will also be heightened. But you will get triggered more easily too if anyone insults you or tries to make you feel inferior. Your creativity will also be through the roof during the year. A lot of people tend to focus a lot on love and romance or give more importance to it during a Moon in the fifth house solar return year.

Solar return Moon in the 6th house

When your solar return Moon is in the sixth house of your solar return chart, you will be heavily invested in organizing yourself and your life during the year but more prone to getting annoyed or irritated by incompetence in others. An increased focus on health and living a healthy lifestyle is highlighted here. And while you will gain a lot of satisfaction from the work you produce, you won't require the validation of others to feel worthy.

Solar return Moon in the 7th house

When your solar return Moon is in the seventh house of your solar return chart, you will derive the greatest joy and pleasure from social activities and associating with friends and your significant other. Some people experience a glow-up during this year and may choose to update their wardrobe or personal style to feel more comfortable within themselves and gain the appreciation of others. You will be very concerned about the opinions of others during this year, and their criticisms will have an impact on your self-esteem even if you don't express it outwardly.

Solar return Moon in the 8th house

When your solar return Moon is in the eighth house of your solar return chart, it can be a tough year for most people unless you have heavy Scorpio placements in your natal chart and are a Plutonian individual. This is because your emotions will be heightened in a conflict-ridden way throughout the year. You will get triggered more easily and feel more intensely than usual. Some people also tend to have supernatural experiences during this year.

Solar return Moon in the 9th house

When your Solar return Moon is in the ninth house of your solar return chart, you will be very focused on learning and growing beyond your comfort zone. Some people even go on pilgrimages or unconventional tours and travels during the year. You will be friendlier than usual and more extroverted. You will also find it difficult to hide your feelings, especially when a topic of discussion excites you. Whatever you learn during the year, your focus will be on mastering those subjects so you can utilize your knowledge productively in the near future.

Solar return Moon in the 10th house

When your solar return Moon is in the 10th house of your solar return chart, you will be very focused on your career during the year. Since the 10th house is the highest point in the zodiac wheel, represented by the noon-day Sun, the possibility of increased exposure in public affairs and fame are also indicated here. Your emotions will be well under your control during such a year. And depending on the zodiac sign here, you will find ways to influence others very intuitively during the year.

Solar return Moon in the 11th house

When your solar return Moon is in the 11th house of your solar return chart, your ambitions will be very obvious during the year. You will also be more future-focused and interested in accomplishing your goals quickly. An 11th-house solar return Moon can bless you with good fortune and opportunities too. But you will prefer to keep your own company or that of forward-thinking friends than just about anyone and everyone.

Solar return Moon in the 12th house

When your solar return Moon is in the 12th house of your solar return chart, you are nearing the end of the solar return moon cycle. A lot of interesting things will happen during this year. Your intuition will be heightened and so will your creativity. Your emotions will be peaceful as long as the environment around you is peaceful, but you will feel extremely overwhelmed if it's not. In short, fluctuations in the collective energy will directly impact you. You may even feel like you are closing out one chapter of your life and beginning another or feel like life is pushing you to do so.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with wicked humor. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.