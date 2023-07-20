Leo Season Brings Incredible Change To Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope Starting July 24

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for July 24 - 30, 2023. We're now in the swing of things, as the summer has us active. There's a lot of change going on, and while some of us adapt well to it, others here wish things would just slow down a notch. We've got the bustling energy of Mercury all around us, and it's affecting almost every aspect of our lives.

We're also walking into Leo season right now, and this first week of the season will definitely 'show off' for us. As Leo season starts, we can expect to feel the power of our choices, and most of those choices will be well made ... thanks to Mercury.

We are looking at interesting turns of events where our love lives are concerned. Many of us will feel we must add something to our romances to make them even more special. We aren't content to just let things develop on their own, and while we have transits like Moon opposite Uranus and Uranus square Lilith, we can be sure that our lives will be anything but dull. Boring is out this week. We're on a mission to create excitement ... because we need it.

There's also a humbling aspect to the week ahead, as Saturn and Pluto work together to let us know what we are capable of and what we should avoid altogether. We all have hurdles to overcome, but we will see them as challenges we want to accept. Remember, Leo season brings us all the courage we need to face our fears, and so, having said that, let's carry on. Here are the horoscope readings for all zodiac signs during the week of July 24 - 30, 2023.

Weekly horoscope for July 24 - 30:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you don't see the world the same way as some of your friends do, you may feel like you're all alone in your thinking. Still, you are an Aries, and you'll stick by your goals, even if it means you're an island all by yourself. You don't mind being alone, but you'd rather have pals around to share it all with. You have a unique point of view, and if it makes sense to you, you stick with it, come hell or high water, as they say.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your romantic partner will be testing your patience this week, and while you truly do love and honor this person, there may be a moment or two when you think they are a delusional lunatic. It's something you'll get over, and it's also something they'll get over, luckily. What happens between you two this week is a setback and a lesson. Patience leads the way for you. Stay with it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

New starts take a turn for the worst, and although that sounds like bad news, it's not Gemini. What's going on this week is that you're going to 'accidentally' make a mistake that, in the long run, turns out to be the better choice — saved by the bell, in other words. No matter how it gets you there, you'll feel much better on the other side of this decision.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll want to return your words to your romantic partner this week, Cancer, as you will speak too soon on an important matter to both of you. This week brings you the lesson of discretion; think first, speak later. You have a brilliant mind, but you must figure out when to let the tiger in you lose, as your words may do more damage than good.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Lover's spats and quarrels let you know that even though it's 'your' season, you still don't have a handle on your love life. That's not to say things are falling apart; they're not. The heat of the season is on you, and while you might be feeling passionate and strong, your tendency to bulldoze over your partner might have you both resentful and angry.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've just passed through one of the hardest times of your life, and what bugs you this week is that the 'good times' aren't coming fast enough. You feel as though the universe owes you something this week, and while you may very well be in line for something great, it's not happening fast enough and this may put you in a snooty mood ... and you know how that goes.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may resent your job this week, Libra, as you feel too much work has been dumped on you and you don't know if you can handle it. Rather than focus on the task, you bundle up your energy and place it on resentment and anger, which thwarts you. Remember who you are, Libra. You are not your job or your anger. You're way better than all this, so don't let it own you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Here's a week where you get to be the pure Scorpio that you know you are. This also means that during July 24 - 30, 2023, you might not be the winner of any popularity contests. Because you are brave and nervous, you may just end up being very much on someone else's nerves, so you shouldn't be surprised if you get a lot of disagreement or disapproval during this time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You take that Leo energy in and make the best of it through creative endeavors. You aren't a part of society this week, Sagittarius. You're on your own, living in your world, shining like the sun at midday. Art, music and literature rule your week, which may also translate to you being lazy in bed and watching great TV. You never know. If it pleases you, then you're all over it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Eat, drink and be merry this week, Capricorn, representing much accomplishment and success. You may love to work, but you love to play just as hard, and this week has you planning travel adventures and get-togethers with great friends. Family plays a large role in this week's happenings, and the mood is gracious, happy and filled with the love of life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week places you in a self-built trap, and while you know you put yourself there, you can't get out of it that easily. Some truths are coming your way and disrupting the lies you've told yourself. You know this is good, but the truth is sometimes too harsh. Still, you're strong and wise and will rise to the top.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's all about the future for you, as you simply cannot 'live in the moment.' The moment is something you recognize as your only reality, yet the now moment seems too 'real' for you, so you derive happiness in dreams of the future. Planning makes you happy, and so does dreaming of 'someday.' You are unique in thought and determined to find happiness one way or another.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.