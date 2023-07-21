These 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On July 24 - 30

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of July 24 - 30, 2023. First, here are the love messages of the week for everyone. Kindness and generosity will do far more for you than you can imagine. Whether it is nurturing a family so everyone is happy or helping someone get back on their feet (literally) when they trip and fall, the more you engage with the energy of love and kindness this week, the stronger your powers of manifestation will be. For a lot of you, kindness is directly connected to your creative abilities. The blocks will disappear when your heart is free.

Also, don't overshare your life on social media if you are in a loving relationship. You will attract the evil eye. It doesn't mean you have to be in hermit mode and never engage on socials or share pictures of you and your bae, but a little discretion (especially about how you and your partner spend your money) will go a long way. For some of you, this message is urgent if there are children in the mix. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of July 24 - 30, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love July 24 - 30, 2023:

1. Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

If you are single, this week may not be where you find true love. You are on the lucky-in-love list because you are going through an astrological period blessing your endeavors regarding love. Any efforts you make, whether in your habits, physical appearance or posture, will significantly affect your future in love. For some of you, the books you read at this time are also helping shape your destiny.

You will feel self-assured and loved this week if you are in a relationship. The communication lines between you and your partner will be strong. Even if you fight with each other, you will find a way to come back to each other and settle the problem amicably. Try to take the lead this week, even if your significant other usually does so. You are primely positioned to boost your confidence and self-worth through such activities. A good partner will never stop you from experiencing that.

Don't overthink things this week to keep this positive energy flowing through your life, especially if you get an email or text too late. The other person may be caught up with something or live in a different time zone! All you have to do is ask and you will know.

2. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Monkey, your luck in love is off-the-charts this week, especially for the singles among you. Your sexual energy will be heightened, but you may get pregnant if you are not careful. Then again, some of you may be trying to have a baby! This week will bring new opportunities and conquests in love for the singles. Take that as you will. Just try to avoid relationships with a large age gap because you are more prone to attracting the bad kind of people now.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is firmly tied to the foods you and your partner eat. Eat healthy and your love will bloom. You can actively participate in this by cooking with your bae. You can even surprise them with a baked treat that's their favorite! Unfortunately, the opposite is true too. Unhealthy foods and lackadaisical cooking will infect your love life this week. Try to substitute your meals with items that don't need a lot of effort to prepare if you and your partner have hectic jobs.

Little gestures of love will enhance your good luck in love this week. That's your free pass to be as giddy and childlike as you want! Leave your partner some love notes. Bring home flowers. Heck, take the trash out on time! A lot or a little can go a ... long way?

3. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

If you are single, the energy around love this week is very introverted. Because you are on the lucky in-love list, all this introversion is good for you now. Some of you need to unwind from a bad breakup in the recent past. Others of you haven't figured out what you want yet and often get taken advantage of by unscrupulous people because you are open and loving. Take this time to tune into yourself. The right person will catch your eye even when you are in your bubble, while the wrong ones will go out of their way to annoy you.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is gorgeous! Especially for those of you who are pregnant and will welcome a baby with your partner soon. If you are not pregnant, who knows? Some of you may make that happen this week! The energy is fertile. Also, chance encounters and lucky turns will hound your steps, in a good way, this week. So double yay for that!

To fill your life with more love, build a love altar this week and add trinkets and curiosities throughout the next few days. Anything that holds special value in your eyes, concerning love or finding love, is the right thing. You can extend this practice beyond the week and add more things over time. Items bought just for this also count as long as you know what it represents. So get that tiny ceramic snail with a snow globe on its back if that's what you want!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.