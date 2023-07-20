July 24 - 30 Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Positive Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Welcome to your weekly tarot horoscope for July 24 - 30, 2023. Save for one card picked, every tarot card drawn for the zodiac signs this week is upright. That's a good sign! The one card that is in reverse, it's still pretty good. It looks like the tarot is predicting something we should be aware of, and that is that it's not all that bad.

Sometimes we get it into our minds that fate is simply not on our side, and when we get that way, our psyches plummet into the abyss. Well, that's not happening this week, zodiac signs. It looks like we will be accomplishing much, and the way the cards have it, many of us will receive either good news or closure on something that's needed an ending.

My feeling about the truth of Tarot cards is that if a card is drawn, it's meant to be. We can take or leave it, but it's still there, pulled from the deck with intention. If a card falls out of the deck, should we ignore it because it was unintentional, or should we pay attention to it because it's trying to get our attention? Everything is meant to be, no matter how good, bad or indifferent. How can a thing 'be' if it is not meant to be? And, so it goes with the Tarot. If a card is pulled for you, then there's a message in there for you. Once again, you can honor it with belief or let it pass by — your choice.

So, here we are, take it or leave it. The cards are laid out for you, my zodiac signs. The week looks good to me, but perception is everything, right? Look at this week's Tarot card reading for July 24 - 30, 2023.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for July 24 - 30:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Hard work brings you enjoyable playtime, and this week is the one where you decide to dedicate yourself to work. You feel as though you do an excellent job, and you do, but you'd like to compete against yourself because you always believe you can do better. More power to you, Aries.

Keywords for the week: dedication, drive, vision

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Finally, that paycheck comes in. You've been waiting on money to arrive for what feels like months now, and whether it's an actual paycheck or an opportunity to make some fat stacks, you will be overjoyed that it's finally 'your turn.' Looking good, Taurus; keep it up.

Keywords for the week: payment, hope, inspiration

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Good times with good friends and the best chance in the world to get back in touch with old friends for the celebration of life. This week is all about friendship for you. Friends come through for you and let you air your grievances. They listen to you and make you feel better about ... everything.

Keywords for the week: sharing, caring, unity

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

It may be hard work, but you are going for the gold this week, Cancer. What you'll find is that if you pay attention to details, you'll get everything you need to get done, done. You are hardworking and organized. You don't take any BS from anyone during the week of July 24 - 30, 2023.

Keywords for the week: chaos, leadership, control

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

If you have to hang on one more week, so shall it be. Your patience is real. You see the goal and hang on as long as you must, while this week lets you know you're very close. Not there yet, but oh, so close. Stay vigilant and you'll reach the success you see in your mind.

Keywords for the week: stoicism, stubborn, sturdy

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The World

Finally, a break. This week shows you that all your hard work is paying off ... with dividends. You feel optimistic for the first time in years, and there's nothing you see as impossible now. Something you've done recently is paying off this week, and good for you. You did it, Virgo!

Keywords for the week: hope, optimism, freedom

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Big decisions lead you to new ventures in your life this week, Libra. You feel confident about the choices you've made and you are ready to stand by your word. Life is about to change for you and you are excited about movement and momentum. Stay on top of it, and keep your energy going.

Keywords for the week: travel, ventures, change

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

You're making the changes this week, Scorpio, as you introduce an idea to the people in your life. At first, they might be hesitant, but your natural ability to charm people will have them eating out of your hand. You are bold and courageous and there for the people in your life. You are helpful, if anything, during the week of July 24 - 30, 2023.

Keywords for the week: messenger, power, action

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Justice

Well, it looks like someone here will get what they deserve ... in all the right ways. Sometimes you feel as though the world has turned its back on you, yet this week lets you know you are seen, heard and appreciated. You are not alone in your struggles, Sagittarius. You are loved and will be recognized for your endless efforts this week.

Keywords for the week: payback, balance, prize

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

You get to do what you do best this week, Capricorn, which makes money 'Capricorn-style.' Hard work always pays off for you and that's because you happen to be excellent at what you do. You also enjoy it more than anything else, and this week has you yielding some awesome returns. You do you, and you do it the right way.

Keywords for the week: determination, focus, achievement

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands, reversed

It's not as great as you expected, but that doesn't make you lose hope. What you've got is a new situation; change always takes time to get used to. At first, you might be upset over the newness of it all, but you trust yourself enough to know that this shall pass and something good will come from a tough time. New horizons await you, Aquarius; it's just up to you to adjust and adapt.

Keywords for the week: upheaval, disappointment, acceptance

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

If it's up to you to be the person who makes the big decisions this week, then so be it. You are often put in the position of deciding what the other family members do. This week is no different, and while you will be honored as the 'smart one,' you'll still have to do the work required. It's a job, but it's YOUR job and you do it well.

Keywords for the week: routine, accomplishment, wisdom

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.