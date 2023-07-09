What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 10, During Pallas Entering Virgo

Today, on July 10, 2023, here's how to manifest what your zodiac sign needs, during Pallas entering Virgo. When manifesting, it's most common to think of the major planets, such as the Sun or Mars — yet asteroids offer just as much power in helping you create what you genuinely desire for your life. Today, asteroid Pallas, ruler of wisdom, enters Virgo, helping you creatively harness your problem-solving skills to figure out what you can do differently in your manifesting rituals.

Pallas helps to tune you into your inner wisdom and knowledge so that you can more deeply honor the part of you with every answer you may need to overcome a challenge in life. Virgo is more concerned with looking at things reflectively and creatively, as you can observe more and judge less.

In working with Pallas, the most important thing is to pause before doing your ritual as you breathe deep and tune into your creative core. This is the part of you that can work through what you must do to manifest your dreams. You can trust your knowledge by clearing away doubt and tapping into this power. Pallas represents the belief that only you will know what is right for you and can only take the reality you're given and manifest it into the dreams you desire to live.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on July 10:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A new healthy routine

Begin by starting your day with peppermint and lemongrass tea while gently stretching. Then, quietly sit with your palms open, resting on your knees while repeating the affirmation silently.

Daily affirmation: I am becoming my best self.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Solitude

As you wake, anoint your pulse points with lavender essential oil and repeat the affirmation. While practicing this, envision yourself with a boundary of space around you, allowing you to find stillness in your thoughts.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my need for silence and space.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Supportive connections

Create a smudge using white sage, rosemary and lavender. As you light it during meditation, allow yourself to be bathed in the smoke while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I allow others to lift me in need as I do for them.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Positive self-talk

While preparing in the morning, pause before the mirror to practice a gratitude ritual. As you look at your reflection, smile, anoint your heart chakra with lemongrass essential oil and repeat the affirmation until you can see the light you radiate.

Daily affirmation: I am a worthy, deserving soul full of light.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Financial Abundance

Take a dollar bill and write your affirmation and your name on it. Roll this up, anoint it with ground cinnamon and bury it next to a basil plant while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am tending to the details of my life to create greater financial abundance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Honoring your truth

Begin your ritual by anointing your throat chakra with chamomile essential oil. Next, as you sit quietly, place your hands in vishudda mudra for truth. As you deeply breathe in the oil's scent and feel the mudra's power, repeat your affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I am a vessel of complete truth.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Focusing on what matters most

Before going outside to practice a walking meditation, anoint your pulse points and the soles of your feet with bergamot essential oil. Once outside, place your hands in Anjali mudra while walking in a slow circle, focusing on the feel of the ground and the world around you. Please hold your affirmation in your mind through your practice.

Daily affirmation: I only focus on what matters most.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Creating empowering connections

Create an herb bundle with lavender, sage, and verbena. While repeating it aloud, send your affirmation into the bundle and hang it above your front door to create a space of empowering and bountiful connections.

Daily affirmation: I am creating powerful and meaningful connections.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Career plans

Collect a green candle and write your name vertically on it. Once finished, place it on your altar with chamomile as you settle into your practice. Light the candle and bow to honor your intention while repeating the affirmation. Once finished, create a tea using the chamomile for greater embodiment.

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on creating career goals that serve my highest self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: New adventures

Place a yellow candle on a south-facing window to call in new adventures. As you light the candle, anoint your wrists with ginger essential oil, and hold your hands open to receive and repeat the affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I embrace life and the new adventures it brings.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Deeper intimacy

Light a red candle and massage one another's heart chakras with ylang-ylang oil to create a space for deeper intimacy with your partner. Once finished, perform the couple's eye gazing ritual while each of you holds the affirmation in your mind's eye.

Daily affirmation: I am open to creating and receiving deeper intimacy with my partner.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Romantic decisions

Please write down the decision you must make on a slip of paper, fold it three times and anoint it with rose essential oil. Next, light a red candle, and place a moonstone and sunstone at its base. Set the slip of paper on fire using the flame, and then put it in a burn-safe bowl while repeating the affirmation. Once cooled, return the ashes to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I trust myself to make decisions in my romantic life that align with my truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.