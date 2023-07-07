How Mars Entering Virgo Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope This Week

The week of July 10 - 16, 2023 starts out with a bang, and if we're not smart about how we go about dealing with the upsetting beginnings, we may end up sharing the dreaded wealth throughout the week. Fortunately, it looks as though we are indeed wise enough to pick up on what isn't working for us so that we can forge a better path for ourselves during the week. We're looking at Mars in Virgo, and Mars trine Pluto for starters; with these two transits as our 'opening acts' we'll get the gist very early on that we need to pace ourselves in terms of temper and aggressive attitude.

Mercury in Leo helps to smooth out the transition and gets us back on our feet again. And thanks to the calming affect that comes from Mercury square Node, we should be seeing some positive results when it comes to how people respond to us.

Communication is big this week, but some of us will rise to the challenge better than others will. With the North Node in Aries, many of us will find that this week is turning out to be much better than we had counted on, and that's mainly because of the intense healing energy that comes off the transit itself. As it works into Sun sextile Moon, we'll feel as though the week is really working out for us after all.

We will be seeing some strife during Moon square Mars and Moon square Saturn towards the middle of the week, but it's nothing that won't balance itself out by week's end. Love may be one of the topics on the back burner as Venus doesn't seem to be vying for much attention, but that, in itself, is a good thing. Less to worry about in love. The concentration this week, for most of us, is on communication and getting the job done, whatever that job may be.

Weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs for July 10 - 16:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's a balancing act for you, Aries, and while you probably already see this coming, you might want to check in with some of your personal 'self care' routines just to get through the harsher of days. It's not like the entire week is going to be that rough, but those early days are what's going to set your week up and the way it looks so far, it's going to be about you not knowing where to turn and perhaps taking too long to make up your mind in getting there. Do what you need to do without overthinking it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may find that the way you think is the only way to go, and while that is a little too obvious, what's meant here is that you tend to think differently than others, and that if you are on to something this week that might take a different approach, then you should pursue it, no matter how adverse or anti-social it may be. You are on to something very intense this week, but it's best to see it through on your own; you don't want to dumb down the energy by allowing in other opinions. Stay weird and true; that's what does the trick for you this week, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you thought was done and over with last week is still here, still demanding your attention this week, Cancer. And oh what a bore it is. You will find that you aren't ready to go over some mistake that you've recently made because you are so hungry to move onwards, and this one nagging thing in your life keeps insisting that you look at it. It could be an old relationship, or, a problem that concerns your new relationship but it won't let you move on. You need to deal with it if you ever want to move on to a new topic.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Sleepless nights take over much of your week, which totally puts you in a bad mood while you're awake. It's the week where you realize that you need to put your health at the top of your 'to do' list, as you simply cannot go on like this anymore. You are really feeling it now, and it doesn't feel good. You're not under any kind of health risk, so it's not about getting worried, but it is a warning for you and one that demands you pay attention. You need sleep and that means you need a clear head to get some.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week may have been one where you had certain 'fun' plans that seem to end up more work than fun, and now you kind of regret making these plans. Your unbridled enthusiasm is always great, but you sometimes don't take into consideration how much work you'll need to out in in order to make your amazing plans come through. Well, it looks like the fun is still ready for you, but that in order to have it, you'll be the one pushing everyone along. You want fun? This one's on you, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel as though you missed out this week where timing goes. There's something off about every mark you hit, meaning, if you show up, the stores is closed. If you reach out, the person you reach out to is out of town. This isn't really you doing any of it, but the way the stars land in your zodiac sign, it appears that all of your efforts, no matter how good, seem to continuously miss the mark. You'll be fine but don't get your hopes up too high this week when it comes to major accomplishments.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've got a vision of what you want to occur this week, and while you know that you can't get it all done this week, you will lay the foundation for something that you can't wait to accomplish throughout the summer. This is definitely about some kind of grand project that only you seem psyched about, but that's so Libra of you to be hyped up about something that interests nobody else. That's OK, this one is all about you, the plans, and the creative future. All good.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Great news comes your way this week, Scorpio, as there's the possibility that an old flame will be reaching out with good news. There is no need to get overly worried about them disrupting your life, if, indeed, you are in a good romantic relationship at present; this is someone from your past whom you can consider as friend. They present no threat to your new love and the news they bring is just...outstanding and positive.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You call the shots during the week, whether you want to or not, Sagittarius. You feel very adamant about getting certain things done, and they must be done your way, but, you are also the person that the other people who are involved come to for advice, and that's going to be quite the handful for you. You will be on your toes all week long, advising, consenting, agreeing to and giving the 'go ahead' to. You are doing the work of a boss this week and it suits you. You may not want this kind of life every week, but for now, it's all good in your book.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you want is to get along with your romantic partner this week. What you'll get is just that, but the route you'll take to get there will be one that is paved in shards of glass, so to speak. You believe in transparency in the relationship and you are willing to find out the 'bitter truth' about your partner, and yes, it's going to sting when you do find out what's going on. Alas, this is what you wanted, and once you get it, you'll be able to make the best out of it...and in your case, that means enjoying your time spent with them.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Similar to Capricorn, you, too, will crave a fantastic time with your lover, expect in your case, you'll get it, without the tears and growth spurts that come along with it all. This week has you feeling like a lover, not a fighter, and you'll be able to share moments with the person you love that show you that this is everything you want out of life. Ordinarily, you balk at the idea of making 'love' your number one interest, but during the week of July 10 - 16, 2023, you'll adore what you have, which is love, sweet love.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Not everyone gets to have a week so fulfilling as you do, this week, Pisces. The money is in, and so is the love. What could be better? Oh yes, health, too! Why not. While you're not winning the lottery, you most certainly are sitting pretty, materialistically, and that kind of good fortune seems to spread very easily into your love life.

You'll be having an amazing time this week, entertaining friends, making new connections and eating the most delicious foods. It's a week of celebration and partying; nothing too wild, but everything very appreciated.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.