What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 6, During Mars In Leo

Here is what your zodiac sign can manifest on July 6, while Mars is in Leo. Today, Mars in Leo is helping to inspire you to reach for greatness as it aligns with the Aquarius Moon. Mars is the planet of passion and action and encourages you to align with your ability to create whatever you most desire. By aligning with this part of you, you step into greater empowerment, establishing the will you need to act on your most remarkable manifestations.

Mars reminds you, that regardless of personality, you are the leader of your own life. You are not a bystander or someone that only must deal with what is being done to them. You are a magnificent creator capable of honoring your passions as your truth, which comes down to achieving the internal validation needed to take steps of action finally.

Under this energy, you are reminded that there is a time for reflection, patience and taking action in the manifesting process. Using Mars in Leo to manifest is related to action-orientated rituals to help you set the vibration that you are ready for the next step in your life and to co-create with the universe. Writing down your intentions becomes especially important, as does truly embodying the vibration of success, and it allows you to finally step into your full power as a divine being of light and passion.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on July 6, during Mars in Leo:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A new beginning

Write your intention for a new beginning on a slip of paper. Place it on a south-facing windowsill with sage and clear quartz as you repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I am calling in a beautiful new beginning filled with joy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Peace

Create an aura spray with witch hazel and lavender essential oil for peace. As you quietly sit, settle your breath, spray beginning with your head and moving down your body. Repeat the affirmation six times as you do.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing the quiet of inner peace.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Expressing your truth

Write down what truth you want or need to express. Add it to a jar with salt and sugar, sprinkling cinnamon on top for prosperity. Place it on your altar next to a blue candle and repeat your affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I will never silence my truth again for the sake of others.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Self-empowerment

Massage eucalyptus essential oil into your pulse points as you repeat the affirmation. As you envision rubbing in the words of empowerment, you need to take the next step in your life. Once finished, place your hands in the vajra mudra as you deeply inhale, focusing on your inner light.

Daily affirmation: I am empowered to take leadership of my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Authenticity

Creating a series of "I am" statements about who you are and what you are capable of. Once finished, fold anoint with geranium essential oil three times for truth and place it on your altar. As you sit in front of this space, place your hands on your heart while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am fully embracing my wild, authentic self.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Acceptance

Write a letter to yourself for everything you need to bring acceptance to your life. Once you're done, you can take a sprig of rosemary for approval and fold the paper around it. Place it on an east-facing windowsill for peace and understanding as you repeat the affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing acceptance in all situations in my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Self-worth

Create a tea using rose, lavender and cinnamon to promote a greater embodiment of self-worth. As you steep the tea, stir in the intention of self-worth as you repeat your affirmation. When you're ready, you can find a quiet place to sit, and with each sip, focus on a warm feeling of deservingness, filling your body with everything you want.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of everything I desire.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Recognition

Write a letter congratulating yourself from the universe on everything you hope to achieve and receive recognition for. Once finished, fold three times and plant beneath a basil plant for prosperity while repeating the affirmation ten times.

Daily affirmation: I am receiving joyful recognition for my past efforts.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Taking a chance

Write your affirmation down eleven times, a divine master number, on paper. Fold it three times, anoint it with ginger essential oil and then place it on a south-facing window with a sprig of verbena as you repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am prepared to take a chance toward living the life of my dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Passion

Begin with performing an evening ritual using a red candle, Ylang Ylang, essential oil, and garnet. Light the candle, and then anoint your heart chakra using the essential oil. Once finished, hold the garnet next to your heart chakra in Anjali mudra while repeating the affirmation eight times.

Daily affirmation: I am in tune with my deepest passions and desires.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Following your heart

Create a quiet place for meditation using a red and a white candle. As you settle into this space, hold rhodonite in your hand for action while your left palm is up, open to receive. Focus on your heart chakra while repeating the affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I follow my heart in whatever direction.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Stepping out of your comfort zone

Write a letter encouraging you to step out of your comfort zones to allow more space for newness. Fold this three times and anoint it with rosemary essential oil. Place it beneath your pillow while silently repeating the affirmation before falling asleep.

Daily affirmation: I am ready to step out of my comfort zone and trust in the divine plan for my life.

