Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope: July 3 - 9, 2023

Welcome to your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for July 3 - 9, 2023. This week's transit lineup is astonishing in both positive and negative ways. This week will see a lot of breakups, and while many of those endings will be sad or even well-anticipated, much of what we'll take away from these events is a sense of relief. The great lessons never come easy; sometimes, we must sacrifice some of our hearts to find the happiness we know exists. This week gives us a great deal of perspective, and it will be through this experience that we can deal with what we need to do.

The week starts with us overly judging ourselves. This is because whenever we have a Full Moon in Capricorn, suddenly nothing seems good enough, especially ourselves. Moon sextile Saturn ensures that we stay judgmental and creepy, and we might end up showing a few people what jerks we are, without attitudes and our insistence upon being right, but all that changes as we move through the Aquarius Moon right on into Moon sextile Jupiter, which seems to put everything back on track again. Hey, it's only human to be this ... bizarre, and we may need to forgive ourselves this week, as we can be, well ... weirdos.

So, here we are. All zodiac signs are covered, and all zodiac signs will see changes and variations on the theme of change. We need to remember that all things happen for a reason, so if something 'harsh' happens, know that you played a part in making that happen, and unconsciously you did it so that you could learn and grow. All things have a reason, and we are responsible for our actions. Own it!

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for July 3 - 9, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In a bold move, you will single-handedly go where no one else dares to go this week, Aries. You are the one who sets the precedent and the example of what it takes just to jump in and take a chance. Your people will be amazed and dazzled by your nerve, and while you may hear the naysayers in the background, this is one time when you'll know for sure that they doubt you simply because they are intensely jealous of you. Oh well!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Putting your foot down is easy for you, and you'll do just that during the week of July 3- 9, 2023. Why? Because your romantic partner has it in their head that 'so and so' is a good idea, and you know way better than they do that not only is it a bad idea, but it's an idea that will never see the light of day. Your partner depends on your insight, and you will help them understand that there is NO WAY their 'good idea' will see the light of day.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While the world turns, you're going in the opposite direction. Holy smokes, Gemini. You're about to pull a fast one on everyone you know, and the interesting thing is that this is all spontaneous — not even YOU knew you'd feel this way, and the way you feel is averse to whatever is going on. You are strong enough to pull away and will not be seduced or manipulated into anything you don't want to do. When you get stoic, we 'hear' it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may be one of the people who end up breaking up your relationship this week, and if you are that person, then this week will have you staring out the window in constant wonder of what's the happen next. That's all you have on your mind: a future you can't define. You may let this worry you or see it as an opportunity to grow. Whatever is going on with your love life, Cancer, you are being given a second chance, one way or another.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Love shows you a different side to itself; today, Leo, while you feel as though you are open to anything, you might be taken aback by this week's events. Your romantic partner is changing, and it is starting to worry you. You don't want this to fall apart, yet reaching them seems nearly impossible. They are in a mood that doesn't include you, making you feel nervous and privately upset.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may feel a bit entitled this week as if something about your life at this point makes you feel as though people owe you something. This covers friends, family and lovers. You just believe that you've done enough and that this week is when people need to cater to you. While nobody gets why they are suddenly seen as your indentured servant, you'll be happy to know that they're still there for you, no matter how you see their status in your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Big disappointments are coming your way this week due to unfulfilled expectations. You do get it into your mind that you're somehow special, and while you have some amazing traits, you are no more special than the next person, yet seeing this in action displeases you tremendously. During the week of July 3 - 9, the transits influence you so that you feel like you're 'above it all,' that's where the trouble starts in earnest.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you end up arguing with your loved one during this week, and that fight escalates into 'no man's land,' then understand this one thing: you wanted it this way. You may not want to take responsibility for what's going on, but there's a good reason that this ending has to come, and it's because you are unhappy and you need to cause a change. You may disagree, but how could it happen this way if it were not part of the plan? You wrote this book, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The money keeps pouring in from every side. That's how it goes for you during the week of July 3 - 9, 2023, and even though that's a lyric taken from a song in Evita, it's your truth, and you will be loving it and accepting it during the week. You love money and are completely into admitting it, especially because you've seen too many dark, broke days in your life. Now, this week convinces you that you, too, are a player. Play on, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might be in the same zone with Sagittarius this week, Cap, as you, too, will be seeing some heavy-duty profits. You are unstoppable, and while you've been known to step on a few toes to get where you are now, that certainly doesn't take away the shine from your new batch of golden coins. You are serious about making money, and sometimes, that breaks the hearts of those around you ... but ... that's their problem, not yours.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You refuse to lay down with dogs, as it feels like everyone around you is having a hard time, and you just aren't ready to empathize with them. You will shut out the noise of friends and opt for what pleases you most, which is generally found inside your imaginative mind. You aren't there for friends this week, as they are too tired with their mental issues and their neediness. This week is for you, and if you spend it alone, all the better.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Demanding things go your way will make you feel frustrated and alone during the week of July 3 - 9, 2023. You know what's right, and unfortunately, it doesn't matter how kind you are or how much sense you make when you try to help someone out. They are just clearly avoiding you. Yes, you are right, and yes, you do make sense, but has that ever been enough to convince someone of your value? You will be undervalued and pushed aside by fools this week, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.