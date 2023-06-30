July Horoscopes 2023: What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From Leo Season This Month

It's the seventh month of the calendar year, and now that we're 'over the hump,' so to speak, we're going to want to know what's in store for us. We've just been through a pretty decent month of June, which basically means we are somehow still here on our home planet, still thriving ... somehow.

The transit lineup for the month of July 2023 horoscopes will have us questioning our motives and coming up with new, alternative plans. This is a month where change doesn't intimidate us, as we will be the biggest proponents of personal change.

We start on a good note, with Sun conjunct Mercury ushering us in with great ideas, followed swiftly by Mercury sextile Jupiter, which will give wings to those ideas, letting us know what we put our minds to can be accomplished. Venus square Uranus shows us that we don't have to love someone we're not 'feeling.' Mars in Virgo ensures we stick to our guns regarding what we want to do rather than what is expected of us.

Mercury in Leo might make us snippy at friends, while the North Node in Aries could do us good in the self-love department. We're entering Leo season, too, on the 22nd, so watch out for party animals! Mercury will conjunct Lilith on that same day so that we may be in for a rise of feminine energy. We'll finish the month with Uranus square Lilith, which lets us know that women are in power during this time and will be heard. This should be interesting!

Monthly horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology for July 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your main interest this month is making and saving money, which you are very good at. A work opportunity heading your way should arrive during the first week of the month. Open to it and study it before you sing on. You might want to hold off because there's something better coming your way towards the end of the month, around Leo season. Stay sharp and continue as you've been doing. Listen to your body and keep healthy.

Keywords for the month: patience, study, witness

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Not everyone can boast about a great love life like yours, but what you have will only improve in July 2023. You may be obsessed with career moves, but having someone in your ball court will make your every move feel supported and safe. With the help of this person, you will feel braver and nervier than ever, and that's saying a lot as you are already truly courageous. July also brings you financial success due to a smart move you'll make mid-month.

Keywords for the month: speed, readiness, romance

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

July will have you contemplating your love life and wondering if the person you are with is right for you. What's good is that this hasn't become one of those 'Gemini can't decide' moments. Rather it will be one where you know exactly what to do, and you do it. A past health issue may come back, and it's best not to overdo it. It would be best to take things down a notch during July 2023, as you must pace yourself to get through all of it. You can get everything done, just don't overdo it.

Keywords for the month: balance, moderation, insight

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may feel a bit rebellious during this month, Cancer, as there are many things you feel you can no longer hold in. You must express yourself and feel extremely passionate about your beliefs. You are not going to sit this one out, and there are people in your life who will notice a great change in you. For you, it's for the better, but it might be too much for them. It's your life, so you must pursue what's best for you. More power to you, Cancer!

Keywords for the month: persistence, power, vision

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's the month that ushers in your season, and you'll feel it all through the end of Cancer season. You are in your element now, Leo, and this will look like you are making firm decisions throughout the month. You may start a new lifestyle choice, such as a diet or exercise program, which will jump-start your entire self-care routine. July brings you the attention you need to attract potential mates, and your health will be better than in months.

Keywords for the month: power, direction, purpose

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

July will have you fighting for your cause, and when you direct your energy into something like this, you stick with it like a pitfall. You are a force of nature this month, and with Leo coming up around the corner, your self-belief will be high. There's an air of confidence that comes with everything you do, and even when you take a chance, which you will do during the third week of July, you will rise above and end up a winner. Staying true to yourself always feels good; you will write that book this month.

Keywords for the month: determination, success, belief

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may feel like July starts with a whimper rather than a bang, but everything in your life is about to change ... however, that change won't kick in until the second week of the month. Be on the lookout for sudden plans that include you without your knowledge. While that sounds surprising, it's not without its upside. Someone in your life is about to do something incredibly wonderful FOR you, so roll with it, and enjoy the spontaneity that comes along with July's antics.

Keywords for the month: sudden, happiness, novelty

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This month brings in a lot of "NO," and you'll say it frequently throughout the month. Ironically, This is not negative, as you'll say 'no' to so much of what has held you back. July will fill you with inspiration, and you'll understand what holds you back. If you are to blame, you'll own it and move forward. You are not into dwelling on past mistakes at this time. July is about taking the initiative and working past the problems and issues of the past.

Keywords for the month: courage, nerve, fortitude

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

July is not above love or money for you, although those topics aren't necessarily going to be ignored either. July is about creativity and finding the time to express yourself. You have wasted enough time, in your own opinion, and you've also dumbed yourself down just to get along with other people.

This month brings out a side of you that will not stand down, nor will you hold your voice in. Your expression may be rebellious, but you'll do it with an artistic flair. Your charisma will attract others who believe in you and want to see your next actions.

Keywords for the month: daring, unique, proud

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you find yourself in the role of 'leader' this month, don't be surprised, as you have proven yourself formidable enough to lead others. You'll notice in July of 2023 that you are loved more than you knew. People in your life care about you, and you may find that throughout the entire month, friends are coming to your aid if you need them ... and you might. You are both vulnerable and strong this month, but above all, you are appreciated. You've done a good job, Capricorn!

Keywords for the month: Friendship, leadership and optimism

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

July is a month that you've been anticipating as it has so many new things in store for you that you've almost been dreading its arrival. What this month brings you is a forced change in personal attitude. All the material things around you are glowing and satisfying, but your inner attitude has been fearful and standoffish. You don't love change, and July's change is seismic. Can you handle the pressure? Of course, you can. You tend to see the glass as half empty, while July will prove that it is indeed half full.

Keywords for the month: optimism, mental health, perspective

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You play an important role in someone else's life during July 2023. Having this kind of responsibility doesn't make you feel pressured; however, you like being relied upon and do well under pressure. You will find that around the middle of the month, as Leo season creeps up on you, you'll feel like a director in a movie. You call the shots, and the players do what they are told. However, you are a kind benefactor and always intend to help when needed.

Keywords for the month: guide, stoic, reliable

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.