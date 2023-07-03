What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 4, During The Moon In Aquarius

You are here to make a difference, and when your zodiac sign can manifest what it needs on July 4, 2023, amazing things happen. As the energy wanes from yesterday’s lunar event, the Moon shifts into progressive Aquarius, allowing you to manifest your purpose. Aquarius is seen as the rebel with a cause and is known for holding reign over unconventional ideas that benefit the collective, sometimes even more than the self. When manifesting using the themes of Aquarius, it’s essential to focus on its unique traits to create more rapid success and fruition of your intentions. To utilize this power, focus on your purpose, new and progressive ideas, healing yourself and the collective, the power of your social network, and the ability to step up and become a leader.

The Moon governs your emotions, so reflecting before performing your ritual often becomes beneficial when using this astral body for manifesting. This can allow you to recognize your unique and purposeful visions and dreams versus those ideas you may have because of what others have said or even what you’ve developed for a specific purpose, like an influx of cash.

The Moon in Aquarius asks you to step from your comfort zone and into your power. Claim that you have a unique purpose and are here in this life to make a difference, regardless of what field it is within. This is your chance to create more meaning and abundance within your life.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on July 4:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Powerful connections

Write the qualities of those you want to attract into your life on a slip of paper, fold the paper three times, anoint it with olive oil and then place it underneath a yellow candle. Place three sunflowers around its base, and as you meditate at your altar, repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting powerful and purposeful connections.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Meaningful career growth

Collect a green candle, etch your name onto it, and then anoint it with lemongrass essential oil. Wrap the candle with a violet thread to represent a greater soul purpose and surround its base with pecans. Focus on your intention and repeat the affirmation ten times.

Daily affirmation: I am growing toward more significant meaning in my career.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Soul alignment

Begin by smudging yourself with white sage while repeating the affirmation. Follow this with a self-massage using bergamot essential oil and place an amethyst on your third eye. As you lay in savasana, place your hands on your heart and repeat the affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I am in alignment with my soul.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Stepping into your power

Anoint your sacral chakra with cypress essential oil, then quietly sit cross-legged, feeling your breath rise and fall. Place your hands in palli mudra as you close your eyes, focusing on your third eye and repeating the affirmation eight times.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing my inner power and becoming a leader of truth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: A transcendent relationship

Begin by collecting parchment paper, a large white candle and pink rose petals. Tear the parchment paper into smaller slips and write on each one an affirmation about how a romantic partner will come into your life, what the union will feel like, or even how to grow your current relationship. Place them in a large circle around yourself, with the white candle in front of you and the rose petals in the circle. Repeat your affirmation aloud seven times, and then take the petals and affirmations and return them to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am creating a relationship that serves the collective as much as it does me.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Holistic well-being

Perform a self-massage with tea tree oil in upward strokes toward your heart. Repeat the affirmation, place black tourmaline in your clothing or wear it as a bracelet for greater intention.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing a more holistic approach to self-care and my overall well-being.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Being an inspiration for others

Create a tea using spearmint and lemongrass. As you steep the tea or add honey, stir in your intention to become a greater inspiration to others. Find a quiet space to meditate while enjoying your tea, and as you breathe, focus on each breath being filled with inspiration from the universe.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my ability to inspire and lead others.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Embracing the unconventional

Write on a slip of paper what you truly hope to create in your life, regardless of convention. Tie it to a piece of jasper and place it in a south-facing window to invite in new beginnings. Repeat the affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I am permitting myself to create a life that aligns with my truth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Progressive plans

Collect a gold candle, amethyst and moonstone for your altar space. As you sit in front of your sacred space, anoint your pulse points with sandalwood essential oil and focus on your inner truth as you silently repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing my uniqueness to create progressive and purposeful plans.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: New ways to define wealth

Gather a green candle and different objects to represent wealth in your life. This can be money, jewelry or even a photograph as you reflect on your relationships and experiences making up your overall wealth. As you focus on your altar, envision even more significant expansion and abundance while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I am wealthy in all ways and facets of my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Total authenticity

Find a moment of silence outside by yourself. Sit quietly and notice your thoughts. Pay attention to which are from your authentic inner voice and which have been placed there by others. Place your hands on your heart and repeat the affirmation until you feel an expansion in your heart chakra.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing complete and utter authenticity.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Generational healing

Write down different generational wounds, like abandonment, financial lack, etc., on a slip of paper. Fold this three times and anoint it with tea tree oil. Next, as you repeat the affirmation, please send it to past and future generations as you visualize your inner light radiating out in both directions. Tear the paper in half and plant it beneath lavender for healing.

Daily affirmation: I can heal past and future generations through my growth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.