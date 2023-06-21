What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest On June 22, 2023

Every planet and asteroid in astrology represents a different strength in working with the power of manifestation. The Sun is wonderful for taking action, Jupiter works to help you expand and Venus can benefit your romantic life or finances but asteroid Vesta helps you gain clarity on what is most sacred to you.

Sacredness is another way of expressing what is special or of most value to you. When you are manifesting, it’s important to focus on these themes, because it will allow you to create what it is that you genuinely need in your life.

Asteroid Vesta enters Gemini today giving you the power to work through problems, determine what is most valuable to you, and in the process help you to reconnect to your inner power. This transcendent asteroid is the ruler of your internal flame or spark, it’s the truest part of who you are and while it may help you understand what is most sacred to you – it also brings clarity to the most sacred part of your self, your truth.

To work with Vesta energy, it’s important to reflect on the duality of Gemini. Gemini represents the human and soul. This may help you see the difference between what you want versus what you need and your lower and higher self.

As you begin to understand, that you’re not what others think you are, but instead what you believe to be true about yourself, you also can more keenly tune into what sacredness in life means to you, helping to also manifest more in alignment with your truth and the universe.

Here’s What Each Zodiac Needs To Manifest Thursday, June 22, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Empowering conversations

Write down the person or people you need to have conversations with on a slip of paper. Bind the paper around a piece of carnelian and place it in a north-facing window with a blue candle. Repeat the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am empowered to lead and participate in powerful and meaningful conversations.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Boundaries

Using a white feather smudge, yourself with white sage for cleansing, rose for love, and lavender for healing, while repeating the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I deserve to be treated sacredly in all my relationships.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Authenticity

Anoint your chakra points with angelica essential oil, which represents truth, while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am an authentic soul striving to live a life of truth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Decision making

Write down on a slip of paper the biggest decision you’ve been encountering recently. Place in a burn-safe bowl with cinnamon, lavender, and basil and burn. With the smoke wash it over yourself while repeating the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to make the decisions my future self will thank me for.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Advocating for yourself

Anoint your throat chakra with lemon essential oil, massaging it softly, while repeating the affirmation eight times. Place amethyst in your pocket or wear it as jewelry, especially a necklace, for greater intensity.

Affirmation For Today: I am speaking up and advocating for my needs and truth with all of those in my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Taking initiative

Set up an altar with a gold candle, rosemary for healing, and basil for prosperity. As you light the handle, place your palms up open to receive, and repeat the affirmation, visualizing your internal flame.

Affirmation For Today: I am seizing opportunities to take the initiative and create the life of my dreams.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Your passion

Create a vision board of what is most meaningful and sacred to you. As you do repeat the affirmation, and then write it on the board once done. Place it in a south-facing area of your home to bring in new beginnings.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy and deserving of pursuing my deepest passions.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Self-prioritization

As you wake, deeply inhale four deep breaths as you place your hands on your heart. Repeat the affirmation and visualize the ways that you will prioritize yourself during the day. Finish with peppermint tea, known for its empowerment energy.

Affirmation For Today: I am allowed to put myself first.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: An authentic relationship

Begin by binding a red and violet candle together with a white string. Write on a slip of paper the person you want to be in a relationship with or the kind of connection you want to call in. Fold in two and place under the candles. Sprinkle lavender and cinnamon around its base and as you meditate in front of your altar, repeat the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracted to an authentic sacred romantic relationship.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Taking back your life

Sit in a quiet comfortable position as you envision having a brilliant white light surround you. See yourself attracting what it is you want and need, but not losing your light for anyone. As you close out of the meditation, anoint your pulse points with ginger essential oil for courage, and repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I am stepping into my power and taking back control over my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Honoring your truth

Begin the day with a self-massage using lavender essential oil for truth. As you massage it into your skin, focus on the affirmation and the way you are honoring yourself with a loving touch. Place black obsidian in your clothing, returning to the affirmation each time you touch it.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring my truth in all ways.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Soul evolution

On two slips of paper write what you are releasing from your old life, and what you want to call into in your new one. Fold each three times and anoint with almond oil, as you repeat the affirmation five times. Place the writing of your past life on a west-facing windowsill representing conclusions, with obsidian on top. Now, take the paper with the words about your new life and place it in a south-facing window for a new beginning, with a clear quartz on top of it.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to evolve to the next phase of my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.