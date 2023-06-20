Whatever you believe is the reality you live in. Your thoughts have power, as they are the architects of your life. They help create the world you reside in. Whether one is filled with joy or challenges — it is your creation.

Instead of what you fear or don’t want, focus on what you do. Train your mind to think positively about yourself, those who are important to you, and your life. As you begin to put everything into an affirmation based on what you want, you will see more of it in your life.

This is the power your thoughts have and why manifesting always starts with teaching yourself to believe in the best possible outcome in any situation. Because when you think about it — it becomes real.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest during Cancer season:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A loving home

Using white sage and rose, cleanse the doorways to your home while repeating the affirmation. Place a cinnamon stick by your door for positivity and happiness.

Affirmation: I am committed to creating a loving and healthy home.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Forgiveness

Using a spring of rosemary, anoint your heart chakra as you repeat the affirmation. List all your forgiveness and breathe deep, inhaling the herb’s scent.

Affirmation: I forgive all those who have wronged me and myself for the wrongs I have committed.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Self-healing

Create a sacred bath with lavender salts and rose petals. As you submerge yourself in the waters, repeat the affirmation and envision healing energy surrounding you.

Affirmation: I am committed to healing because I am worthy of goodness.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Self-love

Sit in front of a mirror and smile. Tell yourself all your good and positive qualities, closing out with the affirmation. Do this daily or weekly for added benefit throughout June 2023.

Affirmation: I am worthy and deserving of love and respect.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Release

Collect a stone and write on it what you wish to release. Hold it in your hands, feeling the weight of it, and then toss it out as you repeat the affirmation twelve times and bring your hands to your heart to seal in the energy.

Affirmation: I release whatever is not mine to carry and focus on my heart.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Reconnection with friends

Take a bag and collect soil, sweet pea flower petals and lemon peelings. Add the soil to the bag first, then flower petals and peelings. For each one, repeat the affirmation and visualize your bond being restored. Place it on your altar or a sacred space in your home.

Affirmation: I embrace the new chance today offers to reconcile with those who are meaningful to me.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Dream career

Use a purple candle anointed with basil leaves and then place them at the base. Each evening light the candle until it is gone while repeating the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation: I am deserving of a job and a life I love.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Purposeful travel

Take a yellow candle and etch a heart onto it. Place it in a sacred space and surround it with rosemary. As you meditate on this, repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation: I embrace my ability to learn and grow through new experiences.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Healthier relationships

Using a blue tiger’s eye, meditate on the affirmation for June 2023 each morning. Visualize how your relationships can become healthier and keep the stone in your clothing daily as you return to the affirmation each time you touch it.

Affirmation: I am committed to creating healthier relationships with others and nurturing the ones with myself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Time for love

Collect a red candle and etch a simple picture of a manual clock onto it. Anoint with olive oil, and place rosemary and rose petals around it. Meditate with the candle using your affirmation seven times in June 2023.

Affirmation: I am open to receiving and creating space for love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Self-care

Incorporate the 3-5 breathwork practice into your morning routine while repeating the affirmation six times.

Affirmation: I prioritize my needs and care for myself in all the ways I need.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Joyful life

Create a sacred space with a yellow candle, citrine, and basil. As you meditate before your altar, repeat the affirmation five times. Keep the citrine in your clothing for added benefit and manifestation throughout the day.

Affirmation: I embrace joy, happiness, and pleasure in every part of my life.

