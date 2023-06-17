What Day Maybe The Luckiest For Your Zodiac Sign The Week Of June 19 - 25

Here is your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for June 19 - 25. Everything you think, do, believe or even say is a part of who you are. This represents the abundance you create, the job you choose, and the life you make because no matter how illustrious something may seem, you are your greatest source of abundance. You may want to create greater stability or a new path within your life, but it comes down to utilizing your internal energy and talents to bring that into reality.

In the week before June 19 – 25, you will be asked to get serious about your dreams and commit to them as you would the most wonderful love affair. When you fully commit to your dreams and start looking at how to make them a reality by taking the simplest first step, you can actualize that feeling of luck and abundance you've been seeking outside of yourself. Tune into your inner power, the parts of you that make yourself unique, and see it not as something you have to deal with or get over but as the greatest source of luck you will ever find.

Luckiest Day Horoscopes for Each Zodiac Sign for June 19 – 25, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Your luck is found in what is most sacred to you. As you step into the summer portal of change, embrace your divine truth about what you need within yourself and your life to live with abundance. On the path of growth, reevaluating what you are doing and who you surround yourself with is important to allow your values to change along with you.

During the week of June 19 – 25, asteroid Vesta shifts into Gemini, ruler of your communication sector, helping you to vocalize your reflection about a new awareness of values. It enables you to prioritize what you genuinely need and what is sacred to you as you move forward. When you embrace your inner truth, even as it evolves, you can also embrace greater abundance.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

It will be an incredible week ahead during June 19 – 25, as the brilliant and powerful Sun returns to Cancer, ruler of your communication zone. This also occurs in divine timing as you are encouraged to speak more of your truth, trusting that you feel what you do for a greater purpose.

The Sun represents action, and in this part of your life, it will help you embrace the awareness and communication necessary to take what you want and need from life to make it a reality. The more your life is based on authenticity, the luckier you will feel.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Ever since Saturn, the lord of time and karma, shifted into intuitive Pisces, you've had a growing sense that you are meant to do more in your professional life than simply collect a paycheck. Not that you don't want or need financial abundance, but you realize that you need it to serve a greater purpose. Saturn asks you to get serious about that, and that's exactly what you can do in the week of June 19 – 25, 2023.

Saturn in Pisces, ruler of your career zone, will align with Jupiter in Taurus, illuminating your dreams and intuition and helping you uncover a more profound truth behind what you've been looking for. Jupiter is the planet of luck, so this is a perfect time to take some quiet and get clear on what you are seeking because the universe is on your side.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Pisces is the ruler of your luck sector, which governs abundance and new experiences and helps you embrace all life offers. Since Saturn has moved into Pisces, you've had to become more serious about creating what you're seeking. No more just simply hoping or going with the flow, no matter how hard that is for you as a water sign. Instead, you've been guided to become more committed to what you want to create and attract more of in your life.

In the week of June 19 – 25, Saturn in Pisces will align with Jupiter in Taurus, ruler of your reputation and community zone, helping you start branching out of your comfort zone. Part of creating the abundance you seek is knowing who to surround yourself with and not being afraid to ask for help if necessary.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, is currently journeying through the fertile sign of Taurus, helping bring you closer to what you desire out of your professional life. You may have been thinking too small regarding career growth or options, but Jupiter is here to remind you never to stop shooting for the stars, no matter what has happened.

As Jupiter in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Pisces, ruler of your transformation sector, you will see a meaningful opportunity that will help more of the pieces fall into place about what direction you should pursue. You will have to approach this more meaningfully as Saturn demands nothing less, but this aspect of transformation for you will guarantee greater abundance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

It's hard sometimes to feel connected to what you do, especially if you had to take a job or even a professional path simply because it was necessary. At times though, it's more challenging when you are being given the gift of deciding what calls to you. As much as you may have certain obligations within your life, you are currently being guided to focus on what is most important to you regarding your career and ultimate purpose.

Ideally, what you do for work and your sole purpose should be aligned. You can create that for yourself during the week of June 19 – 25. Asteroid Vesta, the ruler of your sacred flame, enters Gemini, the dominion of your career and professional life, helping you to focus on how to be of benefit and to feel like you are living in alignment with your soul's purpose.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

As a Libra, Gemini energy is the ruler of the luckiest sector of your life. This area helps bring abundance, knowledge, travel, new adventures, and a more profound sense of spirituality and meaning. You always seek to create a peaceful existence, yet sometimes you sacrifice what you want to experience or achieve for yourself. Don't be afraid of rocking the boat of change if it means allowing yourself to try something new.

Once Vesta, ruler of what is most sacred to you, enters Gemini, you are fully guided to embrace your inner soul callings regarding what you pursue or agree to. Focus on the dreams that you've always had for yourself, and let the universe sort out everything else in your life. As long as you promise to never again dim your light for the sake of someone or something else, the abundance you seek will soon be yours.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Sun is the center of the zodiac, representing a powerful life force helping you act and create the life of your dreams. In the week of June 19 – 25, 2023 Sun enters Cancer, lighting up your luck sector and giving you a chance to manifest the life of your wildest dreams, even if that life is simply the freedom to live authentically and peacefully.

You must be ready to let the universe surprise you, take risks, and trust that everything that's happening is for your highest good because the Sun in Cancer makes promises of luck and abundance. You must embrace them fully — even if they're scary.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that sees the far-reaching horizons of life and wakes with excitement each day to explore them. Yet when it comes down to changing the small aspects of life, those routines or comfort zones, you end up battling yourself. You can't create the life that you dream of without change. You can't take a risk toward something new without the fear that it won't work. However, you can have faith and trust that can carry you over to manifest your desired life.

During the week of June 19 – 25, Sun enters Cancer, ruler of your transformation sector, helping you embrace the opportunities for change you have in your life. Often, change isn't about becoming ready for what is new but knowing you can't stay where you are now for one more minute. Transformation occurs when you finally acknowledge this and trust that the path will appear as you take the steps forward.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

As an earth sign, you crave stability and security within every aspect of your life. Lucky for you, it returns the week of June 19 – 25, as asteroid Ceres enters Libra, which governs your career and professional sector. Ceres encourages you to feel at home in whatever area of life it touches. This brings peace and fulfillment, enabling you to grow further and achieve the abundant, vibrant life you desire.

While it can be tempting always to be looking ahead, by realizing that where you are in your professional life offers all you used to say you wanted, you will better embrace your current situation. This doesn't mean growth isn't available to you, but it may be that the luck you seek will be found right where you are and not off somewhere that only seems better.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Ceres is the asteroid that governs the natural cycles of life, along with the nurturing and care most associated with the mother archetype. During the week of June 19 – 25, 2023, as Ceres shifts into Libra, it will activate your sector of luck, abundance and new experiences giving you the courage and confidence to embrace the opportunities entering your life for greater growth and fulfillment.

Being able to create a life based on your divine uniqueness is always a signifying trait of yours. However, by embracing the energy of Ceres, you can find more extraordinary grace in knowing when to practice patience versus taking direct action.

While you may have been trying to manifest something for years, it may not have been divine timing yet. Still, as Ceres sheds light on all themes around luck, adventure, and deeper meaning, you will finally understand why something didn't happen before and be able to step into it fully.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Since Saturn moved into your zodiac sign, the universe has asked you to become more serious about your dreams. You are one of the most intuitive signs and cannot always become a reality because you don't do the necessary work to get you there. All of that has begun as you've had to take a more serious approach to manifest your dreams, but now it gets a major boost from the universe.

In the week of June 19 – 25, 2023, Saturn in Pisces aligns with Jupiter, the planet of luck, in Taurus, ruler of your communication sector. This will allow you to think through things to make definitive plans and give you the gift of your words to have the conversations or participate in the projects necessary to get to that next chapter of your life. It's time to take the dreams of your soul and let them become the plans your words create.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.