What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest Today, May 24, By Partnering With The Universe

Today, here's what each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 24, 2023. First, be at one with the universe. The universe is not malicious nor vindictive. It does not have it out for you or want to punish you. Instead, it is only responding to your vibration of beliefs. What you attract begins with understanding your divine connection with the world around you.

This starts with believing everything in your life is done for the highest good of you and any of those involved. By believing this within your soul, you can practice greater trust and appreciation for the sometimes unexpected, surprising turn life often takes. Because accept, surrender and flow are what it means to be at one with the universe.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 24, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Material wealth

To manifest money, take a dollar bill and write "material wealth" on it. Anoint it with olive oil and place it in your wallet or purse while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am abundantly wealthy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Authentic self

Create a sacred scrub of salt, coffee grounds, lavender and coconut oil. As you scrub the mixture into your skin, repeat the affirmation while envisioning all those labels and obligations others place on you melting away. Rise and do a self-massage with Cypress oil for the courage to embrace your full self.

Affirmation For Today: I am discovering and embracing my authentic self.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Surrender

Write the word 'surrender' on a small stone and place it into your pocket. Throughout the day, return to the stone and how you can surrender at the moment. Place it on your altar next to a white candle while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am surrendering my trust in the divine.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Hope

Place a white candle in a clear bowl or vase of water. As you meditate on the candle's flame, place your hands in Anjali mudra while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am a vessel of hope and light.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Positive reputation

Write a letter to yourself listing how you hope to be seen or have your reputation improved, and sign the letter from the universe. Fold three times, anoint with olive oil, and then place in the ground, adding basil leaves for luck.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating positive relationships with those in my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Expansion of beliefs

Take a slice of ginger root and anoint your pulse points while taking a smaller piece, holding it under your tongue. Meditate on the affirmation nine times while breathing deeply.

Affirmation For Today: I am opening myself up to learn and grow.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: A divine legacy

Write a letter to a younger generation detailing what you hope to leave them with. Take this, fold it three times, anoint it with geranium oil, and then place it beneath a fir tree that symbolizes honesty and growth.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating a legacy of healing and truth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: A romantic relationship

Create a sachet with Rose petals, Lavender, and the words, "I love you" written on a small piece of paper. Place it beneath your pillow as you repeat the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to a committed, loving relationship.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Overall wellbeing

Create a tea with Cinnamon, Sage and Peppermint. Incorporate this into a morning routine as you sit and ground yourself while repeating the daily affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am prioritizing my self-care and well-being.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Creativity

Purchase a new box of colored pencils and drawing paper. Draw to the best of your ability as you try not to judge the dream life you'd like to manifest while meditating on the affirmation. Place the paper underneath your pillow while you sleep.

Affirmation For Today: I am a creative and abundant soul.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Strong roots

Take a pot with soil, place the seeds of Comfrey or Alfalfa, and send the affirmation's intentions into the seeds before covering. Sprinkle with cinnamon for prosperity.

Affirmation For Today: I am growing and nurturing strong roots with those in my life I value most.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Openness to learning

Using White Sage and Lavender, create a smudge to cleanse your energy. With an orange feather, cleanse from your crown chakra down as you repeat the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to learning and growing in new and exciting ways.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.