8 Unsexy Morning Habits Of Extraordinarily Successful Humans

How you start your morning can highly decide how your entire day progresses. Yes, sometimes when you wake up in the morning, feeling groggy, the last thing on your mind is to build a morning routine.

Guess what? Building a few morning routine habits can fill your entire day with a lot of positivity, and is also beneficial for your mental health.

When you think about building your morning routine, consider how much time you can invest. Even if you have just 15 minutes, that is good enough for inculcating some solid morning routine habits.

The key to building the right morning routine for yourself is to analyze and zero in on what you are struggling with, and what you need. If you are someone who is constantly stressed because you are finding it difficult to balance your personal and professional life, then you need to take steps to solve that.

You need to focus on what will help you take care of yourself and most importantly, your mental health. That is the prime reason for doing something like this.

Here are 8 unsexy habits of the most extraordinarily successful humans:

1. They prepare themselves for the day

When you get up in the morning, the first thing you should do is make your bed. It might seem like an unnecessary task that might delay you by some time, but this minor thing can help instill a lot of discipline in you.

William McRaven, US Navy Admiral had famously said, “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”

Many surveys have shown that making your own bed can help you feel happier and more energetic. It can also immensely help in boosting your self-esteem. Because you have finished an important task first thing in the morning, you will feel a rise in your confidence and this will reflect throughout your entire day.

2. They hydrate

If you do not hydrate yourself enough, it can have a detrimental effect on your cognitive functioning. So after you get up in the morning, make sure that you have two glasses of water for ample hydration.

Drinking enough water first thing in the morning also helps in activating your internal organs, paving the way for a healthy start to your day.

Drinking water after waking up can also work wonders for your mental health. It might not cure your depression and anxiety, but chronic dehydration isn’t going to make things easier for you, is it?

By hydrating yourself properly, you are providing your body with ample energy to last throughout the day.

3. They stretch

Now listen, doing a few stretches in the morning does not equate to a full-on workout routine. So, if you are someone who runs for the hills just thinking about exercising in the morning, then you can relax.

Doing a few full-body stretches in the morning can help you get the blood flowing, and also make you feel energized.

Stretching in the morning can also help boost your serotonin and endorphin levels, which can make you feel happy and positive, and look forward to your day. Endorphins are famously known for helping fight depression, and if you have enough of that going in your body, your mental health will thank you!

4. They practice meditation

Meditation is known for having amazing benefits when it comes to mental health. Meditating in the morning can help you start your day with calmness and positivity.

Even if it’s for just 10 minutes, make it a point to meditate every morning. This simple act has been seen to dramatically help people with anxiety, depression, and stress.

Look for a comfortable and quiet place to sit down, and put on a timer for how long you want to meditate for. If you want, you can download a meditation app on your phone, as there are hundreds of them out there.

Don’t push yourself too hard when you are meditating; just focus and be aware of your breathing and of the present.

5. They write down what they need to do

One of the best morning routine habits you can practice is writing down all the things you have to do every day. Penning everything down will make you feel productive, and this will push you enough to get through your day with a lot of energy.

You will also feel a certain sense of power because you get to decide how your day will look, and how you go about doing everything.

6. They have a nutritious breakfast

When it comes to having good morning routine habits, eating is one of the most important things. If you eat something within an hour of waking up, it helps in getting your blood sugar levels up and in turn, works towards preventing grumpiness and irritation.

Since you have been fasting for the entire night, your body needs replenishment to function properly.

Breakfast is anyway known as the most important meal of the day, so make it all the better by including healthy nutrients such as vitamins, calcium, protein, and complex carbohydrates in it. Eggs, yogurt, nuts, and fruits have been seen to help people feel better who suffer from mental health issues, such as anxiety.

7. They don't check their phone

Almost everyone these days is addicted to their smartphones and simply cannot imagine their lives without them. So much so that, most of them tend to grab their phones and check their notifications the moment they wake up in the morning. If you are one of them, then try to change this habit.

Excessive use of smartphones and dependence on technology has a negative effect on your mental health. Countless research has shown that the compulsive use of smartphones can make your depression and anxiety worse.

Therefore, stay away from your phone for the first half an hour to one hour after getting up. This practice can help you feel a sense of purpose and also give you mental clarity.

8. They motivate themselves

If you want to have a fruitful and positive day ahead, make sure to motivate yourself in the morning. A healthy dose of motivational talk to yourself can help you tackle anything that comes your way. You will feel more confident and sure.

If you suffer from depression, anxiety, or stress, then motivating yourself in the morning after you wake up can play a huge role in making you feel better and happier. The act of motivation has always worked wonders when it comes to bringing positivity to someone’s life. So why not do the same for yourself?

Practicing healthy morning routine habits can help you have not just a better day, but also better mental health. It doesn’t matter whether you have 5 minutes or 50 minutes; what matters is you are willing to work towards being a healthier and happier person, both from the inside and out.

You got this, okay?

Alexandra Hall is a writer who focuses on health and wellness, self-care, and mental health.

