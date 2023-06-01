How The June 2023 Love Horoscope Will Affect Your Relationships In A Huge Way

The monthly love horoscope for June 2023 brings passion to fuel the fires of intimacy. It's time to embrace your heart's desire and what you want from a relationship and partnership. In love, the past can often return as a block to greater growth and healing, but when it is met with acceptance and forgiveness, it can often create a stronger bond.

Don't let pride stand in your way during June 2023, as you are being guided to be bold in the name of love. Step into your power, honor your truth — do whatever is necessary for love, which is always worth it.

Monthly love horoscope for June 2023 by zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, June 21st

Ceres shift into Libra on Wednesday, June 21st, helping to bring a focus onto your romantic relationship. Ceres govern family, fertility and the sacrifices parents often make for children. This can help you create a healthier home or relationship dynamic.

Ceres in Libra offers the chance to heal any lingering codependent wounds and help you find greater balance and romance within your relationship.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 3rd

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Friday, June 3rd, will help to usher in a deeper sense of intimacy and connection in your relationship. Sagittarius is the seeker; in this, you will be on your journey to find the truth and purpose of your past romantic connections and current relationship.

It may also help to lighten the energy as you will be called to bring in a sense of newness and adventure.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 3rd

The Full Moon in Sagittarius, on Friday, June 3rd, helps you understand the fruition points within your romantic journey. You can get caught up in your head and forget there is a bigger purpose at play than what you can normally see.

Use this energy to find a deeper sense of gratitude and release anything taking you away from enjoying the love you have created.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 11th

While you have grown significantly since Pluto entered Aquarius, it's not time to review some important lessons. This may center around a significant separation or divorce and continuing conversations or proceedings. This energy is necessary to break ties with the past and move ahead.

It's best to see any returning themes as an opportunity to improve. You're not the person you were, so there is no need to fear anything now will be like it was before.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 30th

It's not always the other person's fault within a relationship, but it is often the lens you use. As Neptune begins its retrograde on Friday, June 30th, it's a chance to see how your fears or wounds have played a part in the relationship you have created.

Use this to find a deeper sense of acceptance, forgiveness, and even accountability for whatever has occurred in the past as you move forward. You'll do so with full clarity.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 30th

You won't need to cling to an illusion when it's the right relationship. As Neptune starts its retrograde on Friday, June 30th, you will have an opportunity to see the truth of your relationship more deeply. Whether this is a positive or something which feels more challenging, it's the universe offering you a moment of growth.

Whether you find yourself cutting ties with a partner or committing more deeply, make sure to honor the truth of what is rather than trying to cling to what you wish was real.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, June 1st

On Thursday, June 1st, Jupiter will align with the North Node in Taurus, providing a beautiful moment of abundance and fate within your relationship. You are entering a time of immense growth and transformation, allowing you to develop a deeper sense of intimacy and surrender to the changes occurring in your life.

The best relationships are those where each person is continually allowed to change and grow, and it's also exactly what you have been asking the universe for.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Thursday, June 1st

Finally, the dark days have finally passed. As Jupiter and the North Node in Taurus create magic together in the heavens this week, you will experience a divinely lucky moment in your romantic life. It could be an excellent time to meet someone new or simply start to see an existing partner in a new light.

Things are changing for the better, but to fully embrace all which is on its way to you, you must release the idea love equals suffering and instead welcome in the bliss you deserve.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 18th

New Moons are a time for beginnings and planting seeds for what you hope to cultivate within your life during the next lunar cycle. As the New Moon occurs in Gemini on Sunday, June 18th, you'll have a chance to create a brand-new beginning within your romantic life.

It feels like a fresh breath of freedom is coming in for you, which will help to honor all the ways you've grown. Believe the best is yet to come because, this time, it is.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, June 22nd

Commitment in relationships can be challenging, especially when it seems all you remember is all the time your heart has been broken in the past. Juno enters Cancer on Thursday, June 22nd, and helps to change this belief as it allows you to become more courageous in following your heart.

You will be more open towards committing while trusting yourself more deeply to make new and healthy decisions. Use this to embrace the love you have or are creating without holding anything back, especially your truth.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 5th

You have a magical month in store as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into your opposing sign of Leo. This highlights your romantic relationships and helps you find the passion and motivation necessary to seize every opportunity.

This will not only bring in a deeper sense of commitment but also end up blending more of your lives or even homes. As much as fear of the future has lingered far longer than you thought it would, it's also finally starting to lift, allowing you to embrace the love surrounding you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, June 21st

Transformation is beautiful, especially when you can do it with your partner. As Ceres enters Libra on Wednesday, June 21st, you will be gifted with a chance to focus on the loving dynamic you have created within your relationship.

Not only is deeper healing and growth ahead for you during June 2023, but it also is a chance to develop a deeper sense of unconditional love within your relationship. Be mindful of pregnancy if it's not something you are hoping for, as Ceres in Libra can also bring very fertile energy to your life as well.

Best days for love this month:

Saturday, June 3rd

The Full Moon in Sagittarius rises at the beginning of the month, giving you a dose of adventure and freedom. This lunation will help you take your relationship into a new chapter as you explore new themes surrounding travel, spirituality, and a more conscious connection. This is a time for illuminating conversations and to allow yourself to embrace what you feel most passionate about.

Monday, June 5th

Pluto, lord of the underworld, recently moved into Aquarius, signaling a powerful transformation within your life. While this energy will be with you for the next twenty years, it will return to Capricorn several times before staying in Aquarius. Today marks its journey back into Capricorn, which means you can see themes of the past few years return for greater closure and healing.

Pluto returning to Capricorn doesn't deter your growth but allows you to react differently to familiar situations. It could especially become important in the type of relationship you create and if you embrace the autonomy and freedom to embrace what feels good for you rather than any type of stereotypical relationship.

Sunday, June 11th

Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into active Gemini, helping you to think about things more productively. While you will be able to understand the different perspectives available to you, you also will be able to discern which are those related to your higher self versus past patterns and wounding. Use this energy to have important conversations and work together to find a compromise that works for all involved.

Saturday, June 17th

Saturn, the lord of time and karma, shifted into intuitive Pisces earlier this year, bringing greater meaning and healing to you and your life. Today, it begins its retrograde journey, which will help you reflect more deeply on matters related to healing, spirituality, and your life's purpose. This is a beautiful time to explore different healing modalities with your partner or to forgive matters from the past so you can embrace a more loving, authentic relationship.

Sunday, June 18th

The New Moon in Gemini occurs today, reaffirming your need for understanding and compromise. You will more likely be able to see spaces where you feel disillusioned or weren't seeing the complete truth. This will benefit you as you can move forward with greater stability within your relationship. Conversations are important, but under this energy, it's not just the words you say but how you listen to those matters. Be mindful of taking things personally and reflect on creating a safe space for yourself and your partner to share feelings and dreams.

Wednesday, June 21st

The Sun enters Cancer today, ushering in a new zodiac season. Cancer will naturally bring out more sensitive emotions and importance around the home and with whom you share your space. Take this as an opportunity to tend to your home and the one within yourself. It's also a chance to reflect more on the quality time and the relationship container you and your partner have created.

Monday, June 26th

In perfect timing, Mercury, master of the mind, shifts into Cancer today, helping to root your words and communications from a heartfelt place. With the Sun ruling action and Mercury ruling communication in this water sign, expect more emotionally vulnerable conversations and a focus on the future you are building. Your relationship should feel like home, even if you don't share a living space, and now is the time to develop even further.

Friday, June 30th

Neptune, the ruler of dreams, fantasy, and illusion, begins retrograde today in Pisces. When Neptune is direct, it can cast a rose-colored glow over everything in your life, including your relationship; however, when retrograde, you can see things more clearly. Focus on the truth which surfaces around this time, and no matter how challenging, if you stay committed to acting from this place, you will see an improvement in your life and relationships.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.