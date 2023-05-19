Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For May 22 - 28, 2023

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for May 22 - 28, 2023, is here again. But first, here's the message of the week for everyone. If you want your dreams to come true, don't cast them as unrealistic. Every person you consider a role model or who has achieved what you dream of achieving (even if it's not the same) is a testament that it can be done. How you do it is the question, and if you feel you need to learn more to be more confident, go for it!

Some of you are dealing with a lying colleague who is intentionally sabotaging your work or saying one thing to the group and another thing to the boss. Unfortunately for some of you, this boss believes the lying colleague is a lamb and incapable of dishonesty.

Don't try to convince them otherwise. Eventually, the cat gets out of the bag after one too many lies or blatant disregard for consequences. Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for May 22 - 28, 2023.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for May 22 - 28, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 22nd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 22nd

Rat, don't be over-enthusiastic and be ready for action this week. The timing is not right. You need to assess the situation a bit more before you make your move. Patience is the key whether this is in love, a career or a business venture.

Some of you don't have enough positive support to stack the odds in your favor. Enemies and cheaters may even surround you. If you are dealing with another Rat, don't be certain about their loyalties. Some of your competition like to pretend they are friends to stay under the radar and make their moves.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 23rd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 24th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 26th

Ox read the message in the intro. It's very relevant to your life or will be short if you have a new employee joining your team this week. Keep your financial habits and accumulations a secret, even if someone tries to draw you into openly discussing the same.

They don't have good intentions, and hope you are too naive to see through their game. You are stronger than you think and also way more creative. Have faith in yourself. You can go the distance with the idea that has been blossoming in your mind for some time now. Just keep it top secret until you feel ready to share.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 28th

Tiger, some of you have been itching to decide but are scared to. This can be about switching your job and joining a different company, investing your money somewhere or even taking a chance on your career and returning to work after being housebound and a child caretaker for so long. Some of you have unsupportive in-laws who don't see you as a person with hopes and dreams and the need to be happy and fulfilled.

They only care about their selfish needs and not having to hire a babysitter or housemaid. It's your choice what you do now — whether you take a chance on yourself or not. Just remember, you won't be able to live the same life you are living after the choice has been made.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 25th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 26th

If you just got out of a bad relationship and have second thoughts or doubts, remind yourself why the relationship was so bad for your well-being. It was physically, mentally and emotionally draining for some of you and could have been abusive too.

Master your emotions and your mind, and you won't make the same mistake twice (or thrice). The path ahead will not be easy immediately, but you can persistently move mountains. If you are dealing with a Rat, read their horoscope as well.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 25th & 28th

Dragon, some of you are stuck in a third-party situation, whether you know it or not. The other person is "winning" behind your back. Sometimes people put up with this when they depend financially on their cheating partner or have little children to care for.

It's your choice what you want to do about this situation. This week will be relaxed but efficient on your career front for the rest of you. You may even expand your business or look for more growth opportunities.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 25th & 26th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 27th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 28th

Snake, some of you are on the verge of burnout or already feel so. Don't take this lightly. Your health comes first, not just because hospital bills can be very steep. Not taking good care of yourself and your body impacts all areas of one's life, including self-esteem.

If you are overburdened with work or chores, ask for help or redistribution of the tasks. Some of you may be scared you will get fired or leave a bad impression on your manager if you do this. This can even be a situation at home, too, with unreasonable in-laws. Try thinking about this situation with a calm mind. One way or another, a decision has to be made.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 22nd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 28th

Horse, if you have been fighting with a sibling, you will emerge the winner in this round. This can even be a situation with an enemy, maybe at your workplace. Some of you are getting to a point where you cannot sustain this relationship anymore and are wondering if you should break it off. It looks like the other person is thinking the same and will beat you to it. Whoever walks away first will be the ultimate winner.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 25th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 24th

Goat, if you are in a relationship, you are scared this won't last. The wounds from your past are coming up to the surface and triggering you. If you don't deal with this quickly, it will cause the demise of your relationship. Therapy can help some of you address these issues, but if you don't want that, pick up workbooks by prominent relationship psychologists. That can help too. Don't delay this, though. The longer you wait, the worse it will get. If you are dealing with a Rabbit, Ox or Tiger, read their horoscopes as well.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 24th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 24th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 24th

Monkey, patience is the key this week. Don't be so hasty. Especially if you are trying to mend a relationship with a sibling or friend, you recently fought with. Some of you will benefit from going to the movies to get that restless energy out of your system. Others of you are "preparing for war." You are done being the black sheep and either being dismissed or being picked on. Just remember: sometimes, the sharpest words are not spoken in anger.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 24th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 25th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 28th

Rooster read the message in the intro. It's relevant for you. This week will be pretty good for you, especially if you are self-employed or planning to start your own business. Some of you are thinking of starting something new.

Plan it and then execute it. Others of you want to reach out to someone from your past — maybe an ex or someone you have a crush on but never confessed to. How the future turns out after you decide or confess your feelings is not set in stone yet. You gotta do what you gotta do!

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 22nd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 23rd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 25th

Dog, you are making good money moves, but your love life is stressing you out. Some of you started as best friends with your significant other but are now in a relationship. You didn't expect the dynamic to change so dramatically. Still, it has, and some of you are trying to escape facing this reality by retreating into your workspace or doing overtime. If you are dealing with a Pig, read their horoscope as well.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 28th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 28th

Pig, you go where your heart takes you, and you don't like to muck around in bad feelings for too long. If you are in a relationship, the current situation might be stressing you out, and you wonder if you can do something to make things positive again.

Some of you are contemplating breaking up because this is not what you signed up for. You just don't want to be labeled as the villain by your peer group. Your ex may tell them you dumped them to chase after money or your career. If you are dealing with a Dog or Snake, read their horoscopes as well.

