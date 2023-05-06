Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week May 8 - 14, 2023

Here is your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week of May 8 - 14, 2023, during Taurus season, and the Last Quarter Moon in Leo. The more you practice gratitude, the stronger your power of attraction will be.

Even a negative thought can repel the very thing you hope to manifest. This week, there is an auspicious opportunity to release these aspects of yourself and life holding you back under the energies of the Last Quarter Moon in Leo. When you call out what isn't working for you anymore, you change the frequency you're vibrating on, allowing you to ascend to the level where your dreams are waiting.

Mercury direct begins after retrograde since mid-April, which means the timeline of your life will be rapidly accelerating as the universe finally has a chance to catch up to the intentions that you've set. It's all about embodying precisely what you are seeking so that there is no confusion that you're ready for it; all of it.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for May 8 - 14, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day: Friday, May 12th

The best moments in life don't just happen. They are created. If you want to start welcoming more luck, love, and success, you must make space for it. This could be actual physical space by eliminating those situations or people that detract from it, or even mentally getting rid of any belief that you don't deserve everything you're hoping for. All the joy in the world is yours. You just must have the space for it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day: Sunday, May 14th

It's easy to fall onto a path you think you want, only to discover later that it lacks what you truly need. This week, try to get to the bottom of your truth involving your professional life and even your life purpose. You've been craving more meaning, but you must acknowledge that everything you have been hoping for will disappear.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day: Sunday, May 14th

You've always felt that there was a certain luck in choosing who gets access to you. You understand the value of working together for a common goal and the success that can come from that. This week, lean into your network to receive a new opportunity you may not have been aware of. This is part of a bigger restructuring within your life and will reward you for years to come.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day: Saturday, May 13th

Trusting yourself right now may feel like the hardest thing, but it's precisely what you must do. No one has your dreams, so it's okay if others don't understand your path. They're not meant to be because you are where you must be now. The more you can trust this path, though, the more you will be able to seize those divinely lucky moments that the universe sends your way. Trust and good fortune go hand in hand.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day: Friday, May 12th

No one ever wants to think that they're blocking their luck or abundance from manifesting, but for you, it's hard not to get caught up in how you thought life would look. Take a moment and mourn this. It's okay to wish that everything had gone according to plan or that situations and people showed up precisely how you thought they would. Let it go so the universe can show you all this week's amazingness.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day: Sunday, May 14th

It's not you. Sometimes it can feel like no matter what you do, you can't feel connected to life or the universe. Usually, because of different energies at play, it can feel like the cosmos has turned quiet at certain times. It's important to learn to tune more sharply into your inner voice during those moments. That feeling of connection and intuition will return this week just in time for you to decide whether you will step into the chapter of abundance you've been dreaming of.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day: Sunday, May 14th

It's easier to make substantial changes when you feel secure that you will be okay no matter what happens. Recently, it's deemed more challenging to seize those lucky opportunities from the universe because you can't tell if their gifts are from the universe or only a test. Part of this comes down to how you see life. If you're looking for all the reasons why it won't work, that's all you'll see. Instead, lean into all that is possible so that you don't miss a moment of luck meant for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day: Saturday, May 13th

Once the lessons of your wounds have been learned, the next becomes about receiving what you've been working towards. This is your ability to believe that you are worthy of what you seek. The power is that you must set the tone for your life and what you will accept versus what you won't. The more you can become secure within this space of yourself, the more you will see how much the universe has worked for you all along.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day: Friday, May 12th

The most beautiful house in the world would look trashed if garbage were littered around it. In this case, this beautiful house is your mind, and the garbage is all those thoughts that you're having about why something wouldn't work or why you don't deserve it. You can clean this up by becoming more selective of your thoughts to receive all the abundance you deserve.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day: Sunday, May 14th

You can't forget how to enjoy life. Even though great happiness is found in working towards a goal, there should be equal time to embrace what you've put the time into creating. When you find value in just being as much as you do in working, you also set a new precedence for your life. Not every amazing reward needs to have blood, sweat and tears attached to it. You can simply attract even more luck, love and joy by embracing what you already have.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day: Sunday, May 14th

The biggest struggles you often face are those internal ones over which decision is based on growth over the repetition of previous cycles. When you see that even asking this question means you've grown, you can find the validation to keep trusting yourself.

As you embrace this new perspective, you can increase your power of attraction by advocating for yourself and initiating important conversations. If you don't speak up for what you know is meant for you, the universe can't work with you to achieve it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day: Sunday, May 14th

It's easy to feel lost in your emotional world; it's a beautiful place to be. Or at least one that you can be quite comfortable within, but being able to see things logically and connect those dots allows you to start making plans.

This lets you take advantage of all the divine moments of luck that the universe offers you because it's not just about feelings but about your ideas and how no one can dream as you do. It's time to get to work and start those new projects because it's an opportune time to make magic happen.

