Every Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope, May 8 -14, 2023

Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for May 8 - 14, 2023, is here, and we are ready to use these energies for our highest good in love and relationships.

Mercury will enter Taurus, where it is exalted. So use this week to focus on what you've outgrown and embrace new growth. Love shouldn't exhaust you; it should nurture you with stability, passion, and commitment.

Love meets you halfway and more. Though there may be delays and imperfections, this week offers the chance to leave behind what's not meant for you and move toward what is divinely yours.

Every zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for May 8 - 14, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Most romantic day: Saturday, May 13th

This week it's time to face everything you've been putting off or avoiding. While uncomfortable, this is the key to attracting and creating long-term love. The more you avoid the truth about yourself or your relationship, the longer you delay your fate and the most wonderful parts of life. As difficult as it may be to face it, it's better to do it now so you can welcome more of what you want.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Most romantic day: Friday, May 12th

Before you can enter any new chapters, you may be called back for an important review and release this week. It doesn't mean you will have to end a relationship, but there may be a situation of codependency or even an outgrown comfort zone holding you back. Focus on your growth and what feels like it needs greater healing in the days ahead so you'll be ready for a new beginning in love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Most romantic day: Friday, May 12th

Not everything you think needs to be spoken doesn't make it true. Pay attention to what feels like a permanent truth versus a temporary one. The words you speak this week will have incredible weight in carrying you forward with the plans you've already started in your love life. You must ensure you're working for yourself and not against your heart.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Most romantic day: Friday, May 12th

In times of great personal transformation, one area that seems to arise the most is how once you change, your newfound tastes also tend to affect what you really want. As challenging as it might be right now to open yourself up to the full truth, it will also bring greater awareness of who and what you value most within your life. Allow yourself to release what used to be true so you can welcome the growth of who you have become.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Most romantic day: Sunday, May 14th

Think big, think expansively and don't limit yourself by anything that happened in the past. This week you are being guided to truly what it is within a relationship you want and desire because you are being gifted with an opportunity to create it. Some travel may be planned together to make the most of this opportunity. Once you can free yourself from the past, the future suddenly becomes within reach.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Most romantic day: Saturday, May 13th

Life is a balance. It's one that continually changes as you learn and grow. This week opens some interesting opportunities for your romantic relationship to become a more prominent aspect of your life. A relationship isn't about love or fun, but it can change your place in life and even your direction of it. Embrace all the benefits of your relationship this week, and let that be the confirmation that you are precisely where you are meant to be.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Most romantic day: Sunday, May 14th

It's easy to say you want that big love, but it's another to do the work to receive it. As much as this has been something you've been focusing on, there is a big moment coming the week of May 8 - 14. that will let you get the clarity you've been seeking. A big love doesn't mean perfection. Instead, it's usually about how it dramatically changes you and your life. Recognize that even in big love, there are imperfections, and you may find that you already have what you've always wanted.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Most romantic day: Sunday, May 14th

As much as you crave a profound connection's intensity, you've become more aware of your needs outside of love or even the bedroom. This awareness has put you in the position of trying to create something you've never had before. While this is always challenging, the delays you've been feeling in starting that new beginning have left you feeling hopeless recently or questioning everything. Trust the delays, as they always bring you where you need to be — and always right on time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Most romantic day: Saturday, May 13th

As much as you want freedom within your relationship, you need strong and stable roots to support those wild dreams. You've been feeling increasingly more serious and focused on this, especially if healing wounds remain. However, you haven't given up, which makes all the difference this time. This week's crucial moment will have you changing things within your life you never imagined, all for love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Most romantic day: Saturday, May 13th

It's sometimes okay to get frustrated by a romantic interest that always asks to know more about your feelings. It doesn't mean that it's not important. So often, relationships are lost simply because people shy away from what's uncomfortable.

Instead of doing that this week, embrace your ability to share what feels like your truth, however comfortable it feels, knowing this will make the biggest difference within your connection.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Most romantic day: Friday, May 14th

Growth is funny. You understand their deeper meaning as you return to certain feelings or awareness. As much as you've created this wonderful space of love, something has still been hanging on, making you afraid of going further. Even if you've persisted this far with an old fear, belief, or feeling, it must be released this week to allow you to experience the full spectrum of the love you deserve.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Most romantic day: Saturday, May 13th

Love is supposed to bring you joy, not just growth or lessons, but absolute happiness. It doesn't mean that you will be happy every single minute of each day, but it does mean that your love should make you smile more than it does cry. Become serious about your pursuit of happiness in love this week as you enter an incredibly divine time for romance and commitment. When you become committed to your happiness, attracting and receiving a partner that will help bring that into your life is easier.

Most romantic days of the week:

Thursday, May 10th

Today marks the beginning of a three-day alignment between Mercury, the planet of communication, and Saturn, the lord of time and karma, which will last until the weekend when Mercury turns direct. Through the current retrograde in Taurus, Mercury finds itself in the ethereal and romantic sign of Pisces, where Saturn is located, lending an unconditional spiritual aura to all matters.

Focus on what is most meaningful to you, and identify the lessons you've learned and the growth you've undergone to receive it. This growth is particularly important when it comes to matters of the heart. This energy encourages you to reflect on yourself and find the confidence needed to make decisions your future self will be grateful for.

Friday, May 12th

Reflect on what you need to release or let go of during the Last Quarter Moon in Leo. It doesn't necessarily have to be a relationship but a belief in something you used to want and have since outgrown.

This should be a part of better manifesting what intention you set on the New Moon in Aries. Venus, the planet of love, currently in Cancer, unites with Saturn in Pisces, casting the perfect environment for love and relationships around May 12. With two water signs represented, this is a time of heightened romantic emotions and the drive and willingness to follow your heart despite any recent challenges or delays.

Sunday, May 14th

Finally, after a few long weeks of reflection and review, Mercury enters Taurus. This is a time of great opportunity, not just for making travel plans or starting new projects but also for reflecting on the stability of your long-term relationship. Take a moment to contemplate the lessons you've learned and the growth you've undergone with your partner. It's essential to nurture and protect what you have built together.

Trust your instincts, find clarity in your reflections and make decisions that align with your heart's desires. Start to put recent changes into practice to help take what you've learned and use it to improve your romantic life.

Mercury retrograde alongside the Aries New Moon Solar Eclipse in mid-April makes it so you may finally be able to take those steps towards starting a new relationship or a deeper level of commitment within an existing one.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.