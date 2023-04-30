Your Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day The Week Of May 1 - 7, 2023

This week's astrology forecast and weekly horoscopes for May 1 - 7, 2023, reveal the luckiest day for your zodiac sign. You have the power to change anything you've done or agreed to. Embrace the auspicious possibilities this week as Pluto turns retrograde in Aquarius and the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rises. Surrender to the truth and release your internal story to allow for transformational magic to find you.

The sky is filled with redirection, greater understanding, and new opportunities that can forever alter your life. Believe that anything is possible, as everything can change in a single moment. Although it may not happen the way you expected, it will be divinely meant for you. Remember, your fate can never be ruined, regardless of how much you've done or avoided.

Luckiest Day Horoscopes for Each Zodiac Sign for The Week Of May 1 – May 7, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day: Sunday, May 7th

You must free yourself from whatever has been holding you back because you are the only one who can do so. Although you may perceive external factors or people as obstacles to the life you desire, it is your internal doubts and fears that are causing the problems.

As the Moon passes through Sagittarius this week, grant yourself a fresh start. Believe in the best life that is expansive and liberating, and then take those tentative steps as you trust that it is also intended for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day: Monday, May 1st

A change is coming to your professional life, and although it may catch you off guard, it will ultimately lead to greater fulfillment. It is time to let go of any notions about how scary change can be or how risky it is to take new chances because that is precisely what you will be urged to do this week, as Pluto retrogrades in Aquarius.

This will bring about a significant transformation in your work, serving a larger purpose than you initially envisioned. It is time to stop playing small.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day: Monday, May 1st

You have started to trust yourself more, and as a result, you feel more confident in seizing new opportunities that come your way. This is not simply a matter of luck, but rather about expanding your life in all the ways you have dreamed of.

Nothing is impossible for you to envision, but in order to understand this, you needed to first reach the point where you believed it. Pluto recently entered Aquarius, jumpstarting this aspect of your life.

As it embarks on its retrograde journey this week, it is time to gain clarity about your motives and those of anyone you are collaborating with. Your life is poised for takeoff, but you must be clear about where you truly want to go.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, May 2nd

When going through periods of change, life rarely takes its time, which is one of the key themes at present. Not only is it a new season of growth, but it is also the eclipse portal, meaning that things tend to shift in unimaginable ways.

While you are dealing with new dreams in every facet of your life, this week brings a greater purpose. Instead of merely seeking what is new or what feels right, align yourself more fully with your divine purpose.

Whatever it may be and wherever it may lead, it is the key to all the other changes in your life. Clarity and success are forthcoming this week as Jupiter in Aries aligns with Neptune in Pisces, reminding you that dreams come true when you work for them.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, May 2nd

Stop selling yourself short and thinking that you are incapable of accomplishing everything that you feel called to do. Regardless of what has happened in the past, you are in a new chapter of your life where the more you align with what feels right to you, the more you will achieve.

Let go of what others have told you, or even what you have been told you should aim for. Instead, listen to your heart this week as Jupiter in Aries helps you expand on all your dreams while crossing paths with Neptune in Pisces. Yes, change is necessary, but it is also what you desire.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day: Friday, May 5th

You have always been surrounded by healing energy. You possess the power to transform the experiences you have been through into blessings that you can enjoy in the present and the future. You are an alchemist of your pain, and it no longer has to hinder your progress. Therefore, the words you speak to yourself and others become even more crucial. You have the ability to bring healing and growth to any relationship or situation within your life.

This week, as the Lunar Eclipse Full Moon occurs in Scorpio, you will have an opportunity to open up to the truth that is blossoming inside of you and speak the words that will help you create the next abundant phase of your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, May 2nd

Life is not simply black and white; it consists of a spectrum of colors and shades of grey in between. There is never just one right way to do things. The more you allow yourself to envision new possibilities and alternate realities, the more you can take advantage of everything that life has to offer.

With Juno's entry into Gemini this week, it's time to commit to your growth and future, regardless of your past expectations or limitations. What's important is that there's something new being offered to you that can help you elevate your life beyond what you previously thought possible.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day: Friday, May 5th

Sometimes, what you want may not be what is best for you. Your mind can play tricks on you, but your intuition never lies. Challenging times and moments of uncertainty can make it feel like something has been lost. However, these experiences are necessary for transformation and rebirth.

The upcoming Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio will change your perspective forever. You have been in this internal process since last year, but there are whispers of hope surrounding it. Embrace this process, acknowledge your truth, and release what you no longer need. This is the key to creating space for what is meant for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, May 2nd

Any reality can be talked in and out of you. You can create your truth by understanding and seeing the deeper meaning behind different paths and even versions of yourself to justify whatever action you choose.

However, there is a difference between the truth you create and the one you feel. Instead of trying to talk yourself into anything or searching for validation in why your choices are right, this week, take up arms as Pallas shifts into Leo. This shift will wage war for what burns in your soul like an eternal flame. Fight for your truth, Sagittarius, your expansiveness, and the abundant freedom you have always searched for.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day: Saturday, May 6th

Instead of fixating on undesirable outcomes, take the leap and visualize the best possible scenario. Summon the courage to sow new seeds and have faith that anything is attainable if you believe.

With Ceres' direct turn in Virgo, it is time to actively pave the way to the life you aspire to live. No more rationalizations or settling for less than you deserve. It is time to aim high. Don't be confined by what appears rational or plausible because the universe has the power to manifest anything if you demonstrate that you are prepared to go to any lengths.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day: Friday, May 5th

It is crucial to understand your reasons for committing to certain things in your life. Although your romantic life is flourishing, something feels amiss in your professional life. It does not matter how often you change your mind or feel a new direction pulling you in if you sense that it is connected to a new chapter of your growth. This week, during the Full Moon eclipse you will gain insight into where you have been ignoring this disconnect.

You can either change your direction or root yourself deeply into what you feel passionate about. It is essential to face the truth head-on, even if it brings new challenges because it is better to confront it now than be blindsided by it later.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day: Friday, May 5th

Pisces, you are currently shining brightly like a star, and there is no sign of burnout on the horizon. However, you must stop doubting your intuition and the gifts you have been blessed with in this life. You must also stop defining yourself by the labels others have placed upon you. They are unable to see the magic you are capable of.

This week, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio is all about abundance, freedom, and embracing life's expansive nature. Seize every opportunity that presents itself, regardless of how far-fetched or crazy it might seem. This is the chapter of your life you have always intuitively known was meant for you, and it's time to embrace it consciously.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.