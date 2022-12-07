The Unique Way You Embody Love, Based On Your Ceres Sign

Asteroids can have a meaningful impact on our charts just as the planets and luminaries.

Ceres is one of these asteroids and is a powerhouse with many layers that reveals clues to your relationship style. It is a placement that is associated with Earth signs, especially Virgo. But there are elements to the sign of Cancer as well since this placement pushes us to discover how we nurture, protect and love those we care for.

Ceres meaning in astrology

Although this placement shows how we embody love in romantic partnerships, there are other fundamental relationships this asteroid can reflect upon.

In Greek Mythology, Ceres is Demeter, Persephone’s mother, and we see the fight and plight she endured to protect and bring her daughter back. There can be similarities to Venus with this placement but we also get to see some of the Moon. Ceres can show how we can build upon relationships with our children and even our parents.

Ceres in the signs

Ceres in Aries

Ceres in Aries knows their worth and is more of a fighter than a tactician. The warrior spirit is reflected when they need to protect their own.

When they are in relationships, they want a partner that can make them feel powerful and will motivate them to be fearless.

Ceres in Taurus

Ceres in Taurus strives to bring stability into the lives of those they love. These folks are dependable. They plan and work hard to secure a comfortable future for their loved ones.

They want the best for their partners and need someone who can splurge and make them feel complete.

Ceres in Gemini

Ceres in Gemini is worldly and wants a partner that will be able to stimulate them intellectually. They want a partner that will allow them to continue exploring and growing through education, someone who inspires them and keeps them engaged through communication will help them feel more connected.

Ceres in Cancer

Ceres in Cancer is the guardian. They protect the people in their lives and are fiercely devoted.

In a relationship they want the energy to be reciprocated since it allows them to thrive emotionally. Their partner should be there for them when they need them and they respect someone loyal and dependable.

Ceres in Leo

Ceres in Leo is the motivator. They know what they want and go after it. Their partner should also have similar traits. They are attracted to brave, bold, and confident individuals. Having someone they can respect and admire will help them feel like they have a confidant in their lives.

Ceres in Virgo

Ceres in Virgo is the devoted one. They embody the positive sides of Ceres and will use their intellect to provide a nurturing space for their loved ones.

When they are in relationships, they are faithful and willing to lose themselves for their partner. As long as they can find someone that will empower and lift them up and not use them.

Ceres in Libra

Ceres in Libra is the patient. They understand that everything needs work and time. They will do what is needed to preserve their relationships. They know how to express their love and make their loved ones feel cared for.

In relationships, they seek a partner that can push them to become more independent.

Ceres in Scorpio

Ceres in Scorpio is the protector. These are self-healers, people who are defenders and nurturing. They know how to lift the people around them and show them their worth.

In relationships, Ceres in this sign needs someone loyal and trusting to feel strengthened.

Ceres in Sagittarius

Ceres in Sagittarius is the thinker. Ceres wants someone to ignite their passion for exploring. They will gift the ones they love with knowledge and empower them to fight for what they believe in.

When they have someone that can help them think outside the box and continue with their pursuit of knowledge and exploration, it brings them a sense of equilibrium.

Ceres in Capricorn

Ceres in Capricorn is industrious. They are not looking for someone selfish or egocentric since it will not align with their goals.

In relationships, they will thrive with a partner that can allow them to build and construct their dreams and bring stability to them. Having someone that roots and cheers for them helps them feel more driven to achieve success.

Ceres in Aquarius

Ceres in Aquarius is the instrument of change. They are here to help others and will focus on the collective.

They want a partner that supports their vision and will be by their side along the way. Their partner should have the desire to revolutionize and contribute positive changes to society.

Ceres in Pisces

Ceres in Pisces is the empathetic one. They know the struggles of others, and they want to protect the ones they love fiercely from the harshness of the world.

Their partner has to help them face the real world since Ceres in Pisces might succumb to creating a world that is colorful and vibrant to forget about the darkness in their present reality.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.