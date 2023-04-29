All 12 Chinese Zodiac Signs' Weekly Horoscope For May 1 - 7, 2023

We are back with your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for May 1 - 7, 2023! Let's find out what's in store for your love life, money, and friendship. But first, here's what the week will be like for the entire collective. Those of you who are waiting for someone to text you back or waiting to hear back from a boss, don't jump to conclusions if you don't get a response immediately. Sometimes life gets in the way.

Other times, you need to listen to your intuition when it says someone is not interested. Besides, Mercury retrograde is transiting through the sky right now. So the delay could be because of technical difficulties and other annoying things that happen during a retrograde.

If you are in a relationship, things are progressing well right now. Allow this love to blossom slowly. But don't forget to live your life just to revel in the lavender haze of this new love. They were attracted to you because you live life so beautifully all by yourself.

Don't doubt your abilities. Mercury retrograde often brings up self-esteem issues and makes us question our intelligence and capabilities. You are stronger than you look. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign for May 1 - 7, 2023.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for May 1 - 7, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 2nd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 7th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 1st & 2nd

Take good care of your health this week; especially your bones and joints. Stretching your muscles is another thing coming up for you. Your work or lifestyle is starting to take a toll. Also, all is not lost if one door closes. Sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise leading you to another path with better opportunities. If this “closed” opportunity is a university that rejected your application, don't beat yourself up. You still have some other good options available to you. Don't doubt your intelligence or abilities.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 3rd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 4th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 5th

Someone will try to drag you into a petty argument or fight this week. This person is secretly envious of you, your looks and your talents. For some of you, this individual wants to break up your relationship and get together with your significant other. They may have tried to seduce your partner, and, for some of you, they succeeded. Don't stoop to their level, and, if it's revealed that your partner cheated on you, walk away from both in this situation.

They deserve each other. You, on the other hand, deserve someone who values and cherishes you; someone who will never fall for such venomous people and their seductions. If your current partner is that, you have nothing to fear from this envious fool. They can make a fool of themselves all they want. They will fail to drag you down or ruin your connection.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 2nd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 5th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 3rd

You will be in a conundrum this week. For some of you, this energy is carrying over from last week, and there's a possibility it will bleed into next week as well. You need to think this through and evaluate your options at this time. If you have been in a relationship with someone for many years and are contemplating whether or not to marry them, don't delay this decision. Whatever you decide, the universe has got your back.

Most of you are with the right person for you. Your fears stem from other people's failed relationships or something you experienced in the past. You need to figure this out for the sake of both yourself and your relationship.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 5th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 3rd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 5th

If you use dating apps or are single, be careful of your matches this week. You have a very high possibility of falling for a narcissist without realizing they are one. For some of you, this person has covert narcissistic traits and they try to make others pity them just to get in their bed. The dating scene is pretty rough; we're not going to lie, but be patient. There's no rush; you are a treasure. Don't squander your time and efforts on the wrong person, and don't allow anyone to take advantage of you!

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 5th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 5th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 1st

The message for you this week cannot be any clearer: you need to walk away. Some of you are trying too hard to impress a boss who is too biased or bigoted to be impressed by you. Others of you are dealing with a professor who is nasty but has a sweet face and pretends to be well-spoken and well-mannered. If you can, look for a new job or opportunity, whatever your situation might be. Waiting for the situation to improve will only allow this person to drive the knife deeper into your back. It's time to abandon ship.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 3rd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 4th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 6th

Don't make the mistake of going back to your ex. No matter how much you want them back in your life, or how sexually attracted you suddenly might be to them. You walked away for very good reasons. Remind yourself of that. More so, if it seems your ex is doing well in life, their wealth might have changed, but they have not.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 7th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 7th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 6th

If you are dealing with a Dragon, Rat or Tiger zodiac sign, read their horoscope as well. You are nurturing someone who is not worth the time. Either you are completely different from each other and on two completely different pages, or, this person will take advantage of your compassion and cut ties with you once they don't need you any longer. Halsey's song “Without Me” is coming up for you. The lyrics might have some special significance for you.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 5th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 1st

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 2nd

Some of you are burdened with too many responsibilities. This can be at home, work, church, or somewhere else. You need to find a way to lighten the load. Some of you don't want to do this because in the past you were kicked out as soon as you wanted others to share the burden with you.

This could have been in a romantic relationship as well. The thing is, you were being taken advantage of, and as soon as you stood your ground, they knew they wouldn't be able to misuse your talents or use you like a slave anymore, so they dumped you. You were never the problem. They were.

While this has taught you to shoulder burdens beautifully without faltering, the message can't be clearer than this. You need to share the weight to broaden your horizons. Trust your gut. The right person/people will share the burden with you and cherish you like a teammate.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 3rd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 3rd & 4th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 4th

This week is going to be incredibly lucky for you. If you are thinking of proposing to someone, the answer will be yes (whether this is a romantic situation or in a business setup). A lot of you will be getting a bonus this week. You may even come up with a plan of action or start something new this week that puts you on the path to greatness. Take advantage of this good energy. The stars don't align like this all the time.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 4th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 7th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 7th

Some of you have an important decision to make this week: to be a wife or walk your path. This can be metaphorical too, as in, the choice might be whether to pursue your creative talents and dreams and stay independent or to seek the shelter of something stable. Be careful though. The stable path looks enticing, but the rewards are tiny. They are only presented as extraordinary to make them look good. The choice is yours though.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 1st

Luckiest Day for Money: May 2nd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 5th

You are not one to give someone respect if they haven't earned it. You also do not believe in blindly following an elder just because they are an elder. This week though, you are being asked to be mindful that others in the world are not like you.

Someone may ask you a question and pretend they genuinely value your input and want to treat you with fairness, but you will be shocked when their ugly face is revealed once you reveal your true thoughts. They never saw you as an equal. You are just a subordinate to them or an annoyance.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 1st & 3rd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 3rd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 5th

Someone from your past may try to come back into your life this week. This can be an ex or an ex-wife/husband, but it can also be a lost friend from childhood. It's up to you whether you take them back or not.

Don't get carried away by the brilliance of nostalgia and sweet words. Hold yourself high and know your worth. You will not make the same mistake twice that way.

