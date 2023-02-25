It's business as usual here in Tarot-land, and as we go over the results of our tarot card selection, we will see that while there are no extraordinarily 'bad' things about to occur, we are still in that place where we're learning, and for some of us, the lessons will center around impatience and childishness.

As we leave February and cross into March, we may start to feel the entropy of the year moving too fast; it's hard to think that the third month of the year would bring anxiety or frustration, but we've seen how fast time really does fly, and we all get that instance of, "Is it March already?"

This lets us know that it will take no time at all to replace March with December. In other words, time waits for no one, and this knowledge can jolt us into thinking we ourselves are not moving fast enough.

All in all, the week does not give us anything we can't work with, in fact, all of this week's lessons seem to be giving us a heads-up, rather than a severe judgment.

We are being told by the universe to be aware of our actions and of our environment.

We may be very conscious of the time, and it is suggested that we make the best of it, and of our life situations.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 27 - March 5, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgment, reversed

This week brings you an outcome that you either dreaded or one that will surprise you. The card you've drawn is Judgment in reverse, which implies that something in your life is about to be flipped over.

This could be a legal decision that works against you or something in your life that you thought you could count on, that suddenly reverses its course and changes direction. Be aware of the people around you at this time as not everyone is on your side.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're at the point in your life where you really can have it your way, but that's going to require some hefty thinking on your part. What is it that you want to do with your life? Have you been heading in the right direction and are you happy with your previous choices?

This tarot card implies that the universe is on your side and that it's all up to you as to where you drive that cosmic energy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You will get to do something that you are very fond of doing this week, Gemini, and that is 'delivering the message.' You like being the person to bring the good news and fortunately, the news is both good and easy to talk about to whomever it is that needs your words of wisdom.

You may be public speaking, or this may be private, but the conversation will be led by you, and you will get your point across well.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

It may be time to rethink your romantic relationship, as the person you are with may not be who you thought they were, or rather, who you want them to be. This tarot card suggests that love is still alive and worthy of continuing on, but that there are problems that must be ironed out.

You need to address what's on your mind this week with your partner if you wish for this relationship to feel 'right.'

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You may feel the need to be excessive in your spending this week, Leo, which shouldn't come as any surprise.

What you do have to consider is that 'your' money really isn't yours alone, and that it would be best for you to know that your romantic partner is involved in your finances as well and that it would be a good idea to check in with them before blowing the bank on something you want.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

This tarot card is as it looks: the world is turned upside down, and for you, Virgo, it means that this week is going to bring you an unexpected surprise.

It may not be a negative thing, but it will require your attention as it appears that you are in charge of how you deal with whatever upset or surprise is to come. There's a very 'perception is everything' vibe that comes with this card and this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You may be learning the lesson of humility this week, Libra, as your good deed may not grant you the kudos you were looking to receive. This tarot card tells you that if you wanted to do something good for someone, then do it in silence without the need for applause.

Do your good deed without telling someone about it, as that will be the best way to handle your generosity. Be good, but do not demand that everyone notice how good you are.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Never a bad card to get, especially if you are someone who desires peace and quiet. The Hermit tarot card is here to let you know that what you need right now, is to be alone, on your own, and creative in your own way.

You do not need to check in with anyone, nor do you need anyone's approval. What you are working on needs focus and concentration, and the only way you'll succeed this week is if you pull away from people and hunker down with determined resolve.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Bad dreams may spur inspiration for you, Sagittarius, as you are someone who doesn't dream often, but listens closely to the dreams when they do come around.

This weekly tarotscope has you working hard to change certain things in your life, and when you aren't honest with yourself, your dreams tend to show you what you need to work on. Self-help and self-love will assist you, but the key is all about being honest with yourself in order to grow.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

This weekly tarot horoscope brings you great success in your career and work. You happen to be someone who enjoys being productive, and you set up your life so that 'things can be done.'

Your drive will bring you not only success but further opportunity. You feel as though you can handle many tasks at once and that you are the best person for the job you do. What you want, this week, you shall have.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Frustrations plague you during this week, Aquarius, as what you counted on happening, takes a reverse course and ends up feeling disastrous.

There is no calamity, however, but more along the lines of the frustration you'll feel at not being able to magically produce something you thought would be easy to do, but turns out to be nearly impossible. You'll be OK, you'll just need to understand that sometimes things take more time than you're willing to allow them.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You may feel as though you are being denied a childhood dream this week, Pisces, as it seems that you just can't make a certain thing happen.

What you have are great ideas, but they are just not practical, and because of that, you'll have a hard time enlisting helpers to make this dream a reality. This tarot card suggests that you try again, but with a different goal or attitude.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.