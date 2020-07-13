5 Everyday Things That Make You Happy

Happiness takes effort

Although it may seem like all the factors that affect your happiness are out of your control, there are some things that make you happy that you can do to improve your mood.

Whether you realize it in the midst of a bad day or not, we tend to enjoy certain small acts that can turn a standard moment into a good mood that brightens, like a smile or a hug.

Since happiness is defined by the individual, what makes one person happy might not necessarily make you happy. However, there's extensive research on things proven to make you happy.

Happiness in the workplace and in life is an issue that many take seriously (and for good reason!). It’s fascinating the way we live our daily lives and the health and happiness we enjoy. There are decisions we make every day that seemingly have nothing to do with our health or happiness, but dramatically affect the way we feel mentally and physically.

Interestingly, a change in perspective can have a really big impact on your overall happiness. Humans are able to adapt to characteristics that help us survive and thrive. Moreover, putting yourself in someone else's shoes and avoiding pessimistic thoughts can really make you feel better in any situation.

This also means that the positive things that make you happy at first quickly become your new normal. Making the necessary changes is the first step in trying to live a happy and healthy life.

Cooking more nutritious meals, jogging in the morning, or reading for 30 minutes in the evening (if you take the time to do something that makes you happy) can have a huge impact on your overall mood. If you want to feel happy, you need to prioritize happiness, making things you enjoy part of your routine, and doing them as often as you can.

1. Smiling

Research has linked the simple act of smiling to feeling happier and less anxious, and it has also been shown that someone feels more pain during an uncomfortable procedure. Smiling is an expression in itself that can create a good mood through facial expressions and gestures.

2. Drinking coffee

Coffee helps to propel you through the day and works wonders for your energy levels, but brewing a pot can also affect your mood.

If you want an extra boost to your mood, add some chocolate to the mix — it's one of the best ways to boost the flavor!

3. Spending time with your loved ones

Several studies have shown that spending time with friends and family makes a big difference in how happy you feel in general. Studies have proven that humans are social beings and thrive in the company of others.

Social time is very valuable when it comes to improving one's happiness. Yes, even for introverts!

4. Learning something new

Training in something that you're passionate about can make you happier from head to toe. This is a very good way of improving your mood.

Every day, put some time aside to think about something your passionate about. It can be a hobby or maybe some professional training that you can add to your resume. Whatever this passion is, it should create joy for you and in return, it will create more joy inside of you.

Happiness isn’t just about feeling good, it’s about being fulfilled enough in your life to the point where you won’t feel like your missing out on anything. So find that thing you always wanted to do and work hard to improve your life by being the best at it.

5. Keep track of what you're grateful for

Gratitude is a way for people to appreciate what they have that makes them happy rather than always thinking that they will feel satisfied when all physical and material needs are met.

Keeping a gratitude diary is one of the most amazing ways to stay happy and radiate the flow of good things to come. Writing down all the things that you feel real love and appreciation for is the best exercise for incorporating happiness in your everyday life.

Such simple, self-managed practices including expressing gratitude and appreciation, doing things for other people, cultivating optimism, meditating on the positive feelings of others, and affirming the most important values can make major improvements in someone’s happiness.

It’s proven that this positive behavior, such as through positive social interactions, leads both introverts and extraverts to become more social and open with each other which allows them to become happier over time.

The most important thing to know about happiness is that it is not a result of current circumstances. If you get caught up in the idea that your circumstances need to change before you can be happy, you will not achieve that. If you accept the emotions of joy in the here and now, your happiness will increase.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who focuses on love, relationship and pop-culture topics.