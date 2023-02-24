The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For February 26 - March 4, 2023

When we first see that we might be on a list that promises a dreary week, we may be put off and not want to read ahead. Trust in this; nothing is so bad this week that we can't get over it, and we will.

The human spirit is amazing and strong, and as it goes with life, we have our ups and downs, and due to a couple of ornery transits that arose this week, some of us may have to 'deal with it.' We'll be OK and make it through, but you know life is always a 'lesson' in store for us. OK then, bring it.

What causes trouble for zodiac signs during the week of February 26 - March 4, 2023, are the transits that bring out our insecurity and our impulsive hostility. We may find it a little snappier than usual, especially around the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, on February 27. First Quarter Moon energy is very similar to the 'half glass' theory; some see it as half full, while others perceive it to be half empty.

If we are of the signs that see things as half empty, then we will not be satisfied with the results. This is learned behavior, but unfortunately, if we have trained ourselves to see things as depleted, empty or simply negative, that's a hard nut to crack. We will pay the price for stubbornness this week.

We're also working with Saturn and Mars energy. When those planets get together to trip us up, it comes in the form of stubborn behavior and an inability to see things from another point of view.

We may even lack empathy during this week, which could cause someone in our life to suffering because of our insensitivity. Be looking for selfish behavior and the idea that 'everything is challenging.'

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for February 26 - March 4, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Let's get this out of the way first: this week isn't bad. The only thing that gets on your nerves is that you can't get the energy to do much more than complain, unlike you.

You are someone who deals with things; you don't let time pass you by so you can wallow in despair. Still, that First Quarter Moon in Gemini has you feeling a little more insecure than usual, and you don't like this trait in yourself.

Usually, you snap right out of any funk that threatens to take over. Still, this week you have drained, and that's probably more of a physical thing than a mental-emotional problem.

You've been overworking yourself, and this week lets you know that you are not the Android you thought you were. You need a break, so give yourself what you need, Taurus.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What bugs you the most this week is that you undermine yourself at every turn. You have made up your mind to adopt more positive energy in your life, and you've even dared to begin loving yourself — a once unheard-of idea and now one that you are willing to try.

You aren't sure what self-love means, as you apply it only to your external appearance. Self-love isn't only about accepting your physicality but also about giving yourself a break and letting yourself live.

With the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, you'll only be able to see yourself in a bad light, and that's not what you need to inspire you to go forth. Drop the idea that the world revolves around your body, and start caring for your heart and mind, Virgo. Self-love comes with accepting who you are in reality.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

With sun sextile Moon at the top of the week, you'll feel as though you can do anything that you want, but in a way, you've given yourself false hope; you might have set up an expectation that you know cannot be filled, and by the time the First Quarter Moon rises in the sky, you'll feel as though you are slated for failure.

You'll feel sorry if you let yourself go too far off the chain. If you've been singled out as 'the person who cannot get anywhere, ever,.’ Of course, your higher self knows this is untrue.

The main drag of the week is your attitude and this weird new 'defeatist' tone you place on everything as if nothing is available to you, nor can you derive pleasure from anything. When you sink, you pull out all the stops. Fortunately, this week will go quickly, and you can regain your confidence again shortly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.