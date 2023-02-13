3 Objectively Best Zodiac Signs, According To Astrology

In astrology, some planets are better placed in certain signs than others, giving them more strength in the chart.

This is called essential dignity, which refers to the strength or weakness of a planet's astrological position by degree (in some cases) and especially by sign. The most common of essential dignities include domicile, detriment, exaltation and fall.

Certain signs are ruled by particular planets, and when a planet is in the sign of its rulership, that planet exercises a great deal of influence in the chart and is very powerful.

So while all Sun signs have their positive and negative qualities, objectively, the best zodiac signs are those that have these favorable essential dignities.

What is the best zodiac sign?

According to astrology TikTok creator Alyssa Sharpe, the best zodiac signs are Aries, Leo and Scorpio.

In reality, no Sun sign is ‘better’ than any other. Each sign has its quirks and its advantages and we are all equal in the eyes of astrology.

However, some have greater and lesser abilities than others in certain areas.

In terms of the ‘best’ Sun sign to have, we must of course look to the essential dignities for the answer.

1. Aries

Aries is the best Sun sign because the Sun is exalted in this sign.

When a planet is exalted it is very powerful and produces results to the fullest of the natural qualities and energies of the planet.

Aries rules the heart (both literally and metaphorically), your ego and your core being. This puts the Aries Sun sign in the driver’s seat since its ruling planet Mars rules action and determination.

2. Leo

Leo is the second best Sun sign to be because the Sun is in domicile in this sign.

When a planet is in domicile, it means it is ‘at home’ and comfortable with the energies of that particular sign.

This gives Leo its dramatic abilities and results in contagious friendliness and abilities to have fun.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio is the third best Sun sign because it is co-ruled by Mars, just like Aries.

Scorpio is focused and driven, exudes a mysterious sexual charm, and, as Sharpe explains, "everybody wants to be a Scorpio."

