Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week, February 13 - 19, 2023

This week brings the end of an era and with it the gratitude and acceptance that allows you to turn towards what is already beginning anew.

The theme of transition, which unto itself is a simultaneous ending and beginning starts this week but will linger through March as there is the feeling of walking through one doorway into another.

The Sun and Saturn both meet in the very last degree of Aquarius this week which brings up the awareness that something is ending so that something else can grow, develop, and come into fruition.

Rarely is an ending thought to be lucky, but in reflecting within your own life, there was never something that was taken away that did not end up manifesting itself into something improved within your own life.

This is the year of healing, but that also means it is the year of transformation.

You cannot find the divine luck where you have always been, in situations where you have been too afraid to leave.

You cannot live as your authentic self if you are still trying to remain small.

This week you are invited to participate within the ends of your life, optimistic and confident that it is only going to lead to greater luck and abundance.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for February 13 -19, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Monday, February 13th

In the week ahead the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio lights up your sector which rules transformation — an important theme for you currently.

Last Quarter Moons mention feelings of responsibility and action.

It asks you to be honest about what your truth is and helps you transform in all the ways you are being guided too.

You already know that your life is changing in ways that you can no longer stop so it is futile to try. This week the more you embrace what it is, the more that you will be able to create this next chapter according to your own vision.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, February 19th

Capricorn energy rules your luck sector which means that as Pluto is winding down its stay here, you can feel some dramatic shifts within your life.

This week new opportunities present themselves in terms of your social circle.

There is a chance for a big upgrade if you tap into the resources of those you surround yourself with.

Pluto rules all sorts of big transformations but is readying to free itself from the confines of Pluto, like what you are preparing for as well.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, March 17th

This week the Sun and Saturn interlude within the last degree of Aquarius. The zodiac sign of Aquarius is the one which holds power over all themes of luck within your life, and the meeting of the Sun and Saturn offers a very potent meaning here.

Look for where space is being made within your life so you can seize the new opportunities that will be coming in.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, February 18th

The dreamy and intuitive sign of Pisces rules over the luckiest part of your life which means that it will light up as the Sun enters here this week.

Venus is already in Pisces giving you a bigger sense of your passions and what truly fulfills you. As the Sun joins Venus here, you will be ready to act to genuinely start creating more of what you love in your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, February 18th

Transformation is a key word right now as it seems that with so much healing energy present change is all around. Transformation is deeper than just change though and occurs when your internal self is finally in alignment with the life that you are creating outside of you.

This week as the Sun in Pisces activates themes associated with this part of your life you can expect to feel as if you are a completely different person which means, luckily for you, you will see life that way as well.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Monday, February 13th

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio is going to be helping you step up your communication style so that you can better express yourself and your ideas.

First Quarter Moons help you to take responsibility and then action based on understanding what you need to let go.

In your communication sector it will help you have the important conversations in both career and love that can help you feel like you are spending more energy on creating what you want rather than worrying over what you are not.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, February 18th

The Sun in Pisces activates your house of health which means that it is time to make sure it is not just your body that is in decent shape, but your heart and mind as well.

Your health sector rules over the daily routines in places that affect your emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual health.

With Pisces present it is more concerned about your soul rather than your body, so lean into this resource so that you will be more apt to receive all the blessings headed your way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, February 16th

Pallas is the asteroid that governs wisdom, knowledge, and the ability to fight for what it is that you know you want and need.

In Cancer, it does become more sensitive and nurturing. It cares more for yourself and your home, but with this water sign ruling over your luck sector, it is also going to help you expand your life in the areas you really need it.

Sometimes the expansion you need is the ability to see things from a unique perspective rather than changing where you are.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, February 16th

There is an end to an era occurring within your life which is coming through in so many ways. While it may seem like it is occurring more within your romantic or home setting, it is a transformation that will ripple through every area of your life.

Mars is moving through Gemini activating your relationships while Saturn is preparing to move into Pisces bringing commitment and dedication to your relationships.

Today though, it is all about the last degree of Aquarius where the Sun and Saturn have converged. This puts important conversations on the table and just maybe that final one you have been dreading but which will set you free.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, February 18th

As a Capricorn, expressing yourself emotionally is not always your forte. However, this week as the Sun in Pisces lights up all matters of communication for you, you should be feeling more confident in this arena.

Being able to express yourself emotionally and even more authentically professionally will allow you to show the feelings and skills that you have. You do not have to change who you are but being able to fully show that self can make all the difference in business and in love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, February 16th

It is going to be quite a week Aquarius. In the coming days, the Sun and Saturn will align together in the very last degree of Aquarius bringing an end to an era and the realization that not only have you made it through something big within your life, but that you are also now free to look ahead to what is next.

The Sun rules actions while Saturn represents lessons and boundaries, in Aquarius they are helping to show you how to close you that old chapter that really is over and to see just how much beauty is now surrounding you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, February 18th

The Sun in astrology represents your own inner core and the actions that you take. As the Sun moves into your own dreamy and intuitive sign it is a chance to return to your true self.

Not everyone will understand the mind or even heart of a Pisces, but it is important that you take this time to honor where you have come from and where you are now.

This is not just a solar return but a chance for a redo in some important matters of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.