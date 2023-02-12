The Sun shifts into Pisces this week, returning as the star of hope to your life and gifting you with the ability to improve your romantic life.

As the Sun moves into the watery romantic terrain of Pisces, it initiates Pisces Season.

This is the month-long celebration of the fish, the symbol for this zodiac sign and gives you a chance to tap into greater hope as Pisces is truly the eternal optimist.

Pisces often receive a bad rap for wearing their rose-colored glasses, but it is this ability that allows you to find hope in otherwise bleak areas.

It helps you see why it is worth it to keep going and keep trying to know that how you see something will end up determining what it becomes.

The Sun in Pisces is the star of hope and as the universe prepares to align next week in the Aries stellium it is a magical time to not just seize that new beginning but to take a giant leap of faith.

The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve February 13 - 19, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The week ahead brings the Sun's return to the romantic water sign of Pisces. Pisces rules your romance sector so often when this water sign is activated, you tend to see changes within your own love life. This solar return brings not just the chance for a beginning but true change.

As much as Pisces’ energy tends to bring opportunities within your romantic life, it does not mean that it is always of benefit. The past few months have been wrought with blessings but also challenges as you navigate the new waters of moving into what it is that you have said you have always wanted. It is easy to speak of the relationships or family life you desire but often a different situation to accept and receive it.

The solar return in Pisces brings in some auspicious energy that suggests because of another ending in your life that a beginning will finally take place.

While this is the overall theme for you it suggests something that is specifically romance, or intimacy-related. For you it is about realizing that while nothing will ever truly go according to plan it does not mean that it still will not end up fulfilling all your dreams.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It is your season Pisces and that means the entire world is getting its glimpse to be able to see how magical and ethereal you view the world every day of your life.

The solar return this week in your own sign is a turning point for you, not just romantically but in truly being able to receive the kind of life that you have always wanted. This is a chance for you to embrace more of your own wants and needs and take that into a sort of action for greater abundance.

You always have the gift for compromise, but it does not mean that you also do not need to simply advocate for what it is that you really want. That is precisely what this Pisces Season holds for you. Saturn and the Moon will be moving away from one another during the coming week just as Venus, the planet of love, prepares to shift into Aries, the zodiac sign that rules value for you.

Saturn is ending its reign in Aquarius before it shifts into your zodiac sign which means that you have worked through and learned all you are meant to about the unconscious and deepest part of your life and mind. For you it is the end of playing it safe with your heart and letting yourself simply go all in.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week brings you closer to the stellium in Aries next week which will bring something in your own romantic life to fruition. In the week ahead Pallas the asteroid that rules wisdom turns direct in your career zone which plays an important part in what will be and already is developing for you within your romantic life.

Make sure that you take what you have learned about boundaries and values over the past few months and set whatever you need to have in place so that you can feel as if you can give your love life what it needs — and receive what you need from it.

While most of the romantic developments coming up are because of your own growth involving what you deserve there is also a small piece that will change how you show up in your professional life.

When you have felt discouraged in your relationship, it is normal to have sunk yourself into work because at least there you can find tangible ways to measure success. But now you must be able to create space for that relationship in your life to flourish.

But now you must be able to create space for that relationship in your life to flourish this week to focus on your lessons, implement what you need and then remain unapologetic in honestly believing that you deserve every ounce of goodness heading your way.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week some important pieces click into place about the significance and importance of intimacy changing your perspective on love and relationships.

You already are thinking about things in a more serious tone as so many planets are descending into Aries right now which is bringing up themes of marriage, children, and joy. It does not mean you have to sign up for any of these, but only that they will play a key role in your life for the next month — and even longer.

Asteroid Pallas turns directly into Cancer, the zodiac sign that rules intimacy and transformation.

Pallas represents wisdom and the ability to fight for what you really want and need. It is the ability to wage war to have the relationship and life you desire if that need arises.

This could trigger a new perspective on the importance of intimacy; seeing it from a connection standpoint rather than physical one which will help you begin to know what direction this phase of transformation is taking you within.

The Sun returning to the loving and hopeful zodiac sign of Pisces this week lights up your arena of home and family suggesting that you are ready to take a leap of faith for what it is that you believe in. But all of this is just in preparation for the fireworks that next week’s stellium will bring.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.