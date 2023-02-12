The 3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During The Moon In Scorpio, February 12 - 14, 2023

Hold on to your hearts today, zodiac signs, because today has the potential for bringing sadness. With our Moon in Scorpio, we may find that so much of what goes on today is unnecessarily cruel; why does it have to be so devastating?

Moon in Scorpio tends to bring out a side to us that is utterly insensitive to the feelings of others. We lack empathy on this day, or, we are the victim of someone else's lack of empathy. This is the kind of day where people break up...but they don't do it amicably; they do it aggressively, meanly and with malice in their hearts.

And so, if we are on the verge of breaking up with our romantic partners, we may just get the chance to end it today. What's heartbreaking is that neither party wants to be nice; we're all acting like we're the Roman mob and we're watching the gladiators battle the lions. It's almost as if we're bloodthirsty today; we don't just want to get away from our soon-to-be ex partners...we want to hurt them just because they exist.

We don't get that by hurting someone else, we plant a seed deep within ourselves that will grow into a pain-tree someday, one that is watered in regret and bent out of shape due to the unforgiving winds of our opinion. We are going to see heartbreak today, but worse...we are going to cause heartbreak, and the Moon in Scorpio is going to make us feel as though we are somehow right about being this bad, this insensitive.

The three zodiac signs who see heartbreak during the Moon in Scorpio, February 12 - 14, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be using your best weapon today to get at your partner for whatever it is that they've offended you so, and that is, of course, the silent treatment. Rather than own up to whatever it is that's going on and apparently will soon end, you just 'go cold.'

That's your style, and as you know very well, it drives your partner insane when you do that. During the Moon in Scorpio on February 12, 2023, you'll go so far as to leave your partner, making them an unknowing ex. How diabolical!

You are about to cause such heartache, but in your head, "outta sight, outta mind." You don't care if they freak out; all you care about is getting away from them, and being that you have no intention of letting them in on the fact that you've just left them, you'll get to watch them squirm. You got away, Gemini, you are the true boss now.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It seems as though you are one of the people who take the Moon in Scorpio to heart, as you are one of its main players when it comes to how much you can hurt another person, today.

Rather than confront the person you have been involved with, you decide to let them find out on their own, and what do you know? It just so happens that the person you've been cheating on your partner with puts up a photo on Facebook of you and them together, in a snuggly pose.

How convenient! You get to kill two birds with one stone today, Libra. You get to destroy your lover's heart and you get to have the dirty deed done by your new lover. In your mind, your hands are clean. If this now ex of yours feels heartache, well then, that's how the cookie crumbles, eh?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What hurts today is that you know you cannot trust a certain friend of yours, even though you've known them all your life. They are complicit in something that hurt you recently, and you're just not up for forgiving them...mainly because you know they'll do it again.

The thing about this person is that they are under the influence of someone who loves to cause trouble. You once loved them, but during the Moon in Scorpio, you'll see right through them.

The heartbreaking part here is in the idea that this person actually does love you; the only real problem is that they are a slave to someone who tells them what to do and they are way too afraid to contradict them, so, in turn, they end up being complicit. You have grown too much and you've come too far to play passive-aggressive games with feelings. You will both see the heartbreaking end to your friendship, today.

RELATED:

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.