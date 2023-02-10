Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of February 13 - 19, 2023

We've got two events happening during the week of February 13 - 19, 2023 that are sure to wake us up. The first event is not exactly cosmic, but it certainly is meaningful, and that is, of course, Valentine's Day.

On February 19, at the end of the week, we will enter Pisces season, and that is a very major transit — and one that can actually bring us great good fortune, too.

We will be dealing with some darker feelings too, during the week, as we will see a very specific and unique transit come to pass.

We are looking at Mercury opposite the planet Lilith, a transit that is both rare and somewhat dangerous.

This is the event that will have us facing our past, our childhood, and the things we believe went wrong between ourselves and our parents.

Mercury will also square node this week, which is noteworthy as this is the transit that directly deals with speedy recoveries and proper healing.

Between the Lilith transit and the node transit, we may find that the efforts we make to reconcile our past work in our favor.

There will be healing this week, and even if it comes 'the hard way' there will be no regrets.

This week may have a few 'wow' moments, and even if those moments are dark or negative. We will be taking brutally honest looks at ourselves this week, but it does seem as though the outcome of all that introspection will be positive.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For February 13 - 19, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will make a decision this week, Aries, and it's going to bring you great love and admiration. You have been doing some deep diving when it comes to your own personal efforts to improve yourself, and in the discovery of what doesn't work for you any longer, you will be able to free yourself from an old and nasty habit. Your healing may be 'light' but you will love the feeling of not having to lug around the old challenges. Free yourself by forgiving yourself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Don't be surprised if you find yourself in a negotiation this week, Taurus, as you won't be able to do something until you weigh in on something that requires your undivided attention. Prepare to barter, as the other people involved may not immediately go for your offer. And you might not accept their terms, either. This week goes to keen insight in business, and like it or not, you'll have to step up to the plate for this one, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've noticed that your life seems to be on an upwards trajectory, and while you're grateful for the new and improved change, you know that you still have some 'inner work' to do.

This week makes that inner work seem less scary and more like something you just have to do to get it out of the way. The interesting part is that looking within isn't as difficult or scary as all that; you will find what you need to heal, and it will be healed. You are now ready to move forward.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There are many things that you absolutely do not want to look at, mainly because you assume they will give you pain or heartache. What happens to you this week, however, is that you'll put it together that whatever has been holding you back is tangible and can be gotten rid of.

The pains of your past are making you think you can't have anything good, ever again, and that is so very wrong. This is the week where you simply have to trust that you are in line for happiness...if only you'd let yourself have it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may feel as though your patience is being tried or tested, but you'll hold the fort until whatever it is that threatens your peace, blows over. You are strong this week, Leo, strong and stable, and while the work you do is lonely work, it puts food on the table and gives you a sense of accomplishment.

Once again, during this week, you'll know that you are playing an important role in the lives of the people you love. You work hard, and even if you don't get the 'big break' you want, you are still OK.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Recent news and current events have gotten you down, and you know what happens when this occurs: you get grumpy and misanthropic. The great part is that this is the week that you will choose to embrace the goodness that still exists in the world.

You might even consciously 'blind' yourself to the horrors that be, but you know that you cannot go on like this anymore; you have to be positive to survive this, and during the week, you'll adopt an almost inhumanly positive attitude. If it works, then why not?

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

February always makes you want to start anew, and this time, you'll be thinking about new locations to move your family into. You are all about the housing market this week; you want to explore different areas to live in, and you want to feel the enthusiasm of the person you will be living with.

Even though it's only in the beginning stages, your plans will be well met by your partner, and this will give you the foundation of hope. Hope keeps your dreams alive, and this week is going to provide you with much hope.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there is one sign who basically 'wins' the week, it's you, Scorpio. And this goes mainly to your love life, which in turn spreads out into all the other areas of your life. You feel generous and strong; you want to save lives, share love, bring peace, save the world.

You may be living in a dream, but damn, this dream is a good one, and you will make the very best of this week. Expect much love and respect, as it seems to be overflowing in your direction.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It looks like you're in line for the making of a lot of money this week, Sagittarius, and while that feels insanely good, it also brings out your inner skeptic. Why are you so lucky, so suddenly? You can't help but doubt your great good fortune.

Do yourself a favor and enjoy it. Stop getting in the way of your own happiness. Obviously, something great is happening to you. Own it, don't dance around it, assuming it will eventually disappear. It's YOURS.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Never one to settle for an injustice, this week will have you stepping up to defend yourself against something you find to be very unfair. You have been challenged by a friend; they do not like something you've done, but you've always been stoic when it comes to your own opinions.

This means that you and your friend will enact the old 'unstoppable force meets an unmovable object' scenario. Neither of you will budge, but you will be one helluva fierce opponent — that is, if being fierce is what you think will mend this ruined relationship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While you won't be seeing heartbreak this week, you may feel the pangs of rejection. There is someone you wanted to impress, but honestly, this person seems to be so in their own world that even at your best and most seductive, you won't be able to reach them. You feel like a fool, but you're not, Aquarius. You are championing your own life and going for love. If this love says no, there are others. Do not be discouraged, please. Things will get better; you deserve that.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week will have you working hard on your diet, your exercise routine and all things health-related. You've waited long enough, and now it's the middle of February; you're tired of hearing your own excuses. Even if you sound like a fraud to yourself, that will not do. You are dead serious about self-care and self improvement and it will be during this week that you finally make the first move. Righteous!

