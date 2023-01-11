Do you ever see an image in a picture that you swear looks like a turtle or some weird hat but no one else around you can see the same thing? it might not be their eyesight that's the problem, but their ability to be creative.

The latest in the what-do-see images to go viral has been around for over a hundred years. The cartoon was originally published in Harper's Weekly (Nov. 19, 1892), but was based on an even earlier illustration in Fliegende Blätter, a German humor magazine (Oct. 23, 1892).

However, it was American psychologist Joseph Jastrow who used this optical illusion to show that perception isn't just a result of the act of seeing, but that it also has to do with mental activity.

If the participant could see both images and switch between them easily, Jastrow theorized that it indicated a person's creative abilities and how much faster their brain works. The ability of the brain to switch between the two images is relative to how creative said person is, to put it in layman's terms.

What you see in this photo reveals how creative and innovative you are:

During testing, those subjects who were able to see both images were able to come up with five different and/or unusual uses for an everyday item. But those who had trouble switching between the two could only think of two unusual uses for the same item.

Once you're able to see both, it's impossible to not switch between them. You never look at it the one way again.

I'm gonna be honest with you, all I see is a rabbit, and I can't see anything else. This either means that I use the left side of my brain more, or I always have Easter on my mind.

Oddly, when children are tested at different times of the year, the results vary. During Easter, kids are more likely to see the image as a rabbit and when they're tested at a random time in October, they see it as a duck.

It's probably the simplest test you can take that will confirm what a creative and innovative genius you truly are.

And, if you think you're lacking in genius and creativity, there are always ways to fix that. Read a book, learn some history, and solve a Rubix cube if you want. There is no limit to what you can do when you put your mind to it, this test is just a great way to figure out where you are and the rest is up to you.

