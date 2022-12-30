I'm A Spiritual Intuitive, And There's One 'Tool' That's Proven Most Useful In My Life

By Kathy Thielen — Written on Dec 30, 2022
As a Spiritual Intuitive, I have asked for many signs through the years.
Despite the fact that someone once told me that I shouldn't ask, I'm not afraid or ashamed to admit that I have. Because as a Child of God, I didn't see why not.
"Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full." (John 16:24)
Asking for a miracle
In 1988, while married to my first husband, I was given the devastating news that I would likely never have children. The exact words used by my physician were, "It will take a miracle for you to ever have children".
Both of my tubes were completely blocked, I had a lot of scar tissue and I also suffered from endometriosis.
Not much was in my favor — except for my undeniable faith and trust in God.
Unfortunately, my first husband and I divorced in 1990. After my divorce, I once again found myself dating and engaged. I found out less than a month after breaking up with him that I was pregnant.
I was lucky enough to have the same OB as my primary care provider throughout this pregnancy. On my first visit (after they verified that my pregnancy was viable), I met with him and he said, "How wonderful. You are my third miracle this month!"
Hands guided by the Holy Spirit. In 1991, I was blessed (as a single Mom) with beautiful identical twin daughters.
Looking for signs
I assumed because I had gotten pregnant (with twins no less) that I wouldn't have a problem getting pregnant again.
In 1993, I got married for a second time. I was still a patient of my much-loved OB doc. So, when I went in to see him after getting remarried, I said, "I assume that since I got pregnant before I won't have a problem getting pregnant again."
He said, "Unfortunately, I think you got lucky. I can't promise that you will get pregnant again. I'm so sorry."
Months went by with no success. I felt heartbroken. I wanted nothing more than to add to our already blended family which includes four beautiful daughters. We had been married for about 7-1/2 months when I found myself standing outside one night sending a loving prayer request out to God/Spirit/Universe.
I looked up and said, "If I am meant to have other children, could you please give me a sign? Like a falling star or something. But . . . please make sure that I don't miss it. Thank you for hearing my heartfelt prayers."
That weekend (September 18-19, 1994) my husband was participating in the local Dragon Boat Races. It was dark and he was driving ahead of me in his vehicle.
We were less than five minutes from home and I saw the most beautiful colors come shooting toward me. This thing was huge with glorious colors of bright yellow, orange, and blue.
My first thought was, "Well, God made sure that I didn't miss seeing that."
Once we arrived home, I asked my husband, "Did you happen to see that shooting star or comet or whatever it was?" He said, "You mean by the airport?" I said, "Yes." He said, "I wonder what that was?" I replied, "That my dear was an answer to our prayers."
Our beautiful daughter arrived on June 11 of the following year. I asked for a sign and I received a distinct sign (that I could in no way miss or deny.) My prayers were heard and answered by the beautiful Grace of God — through the Gifts of the Holy Spirit.
Walking by faith, not by sight
Our daughter was almost a year old when we decided to try for one more child. We placed our faith and trust in God. It didn't take long, and I knew I was pregnant.
I remember that my husband didn't believe me at first when I told him I had found out we were pregnant again. We were both in a bit of shock, but I knew my body very well.
When I was about 20 weeks pregnant, I went in for my regular monthly check and they did a blood test to check for spinal abnormalities, etc. They called me the very next day to explain that my tests came back indicating that I had a 60% chance of having a child with a genetic disorder.
Trisomy 18 causes severe developmental delays due to an extra chromosome 18. They went on to say that most infants with this genetic disorder pass in the mother's womb. They asked if I would be willing to go the following week to a University Hospital for a Level 2 Ultrasound — I immediately agreed.
You can imagine how anxious I was about this upcoming appointment. I told my mom who told our very dear and prayerful friend. I also sent out a prayer request to a prayer group. I remember laying on the exam table where they performed the ultrasound. They were looking for five or more of the criteria that would indicate this defect could be a concern.
It was completely painless, but I'll be honest — I was petrified. Sure enough, our child had six of the indicating factors that would indicate he/she had this chromosome disorder. They came back in after the ultrasound and told me they were going to take me down the hall to meet with the staff who performed abortions. STOP. SAY WHAT?
I immediately told them that I didn't care if my child had a birth defect or not because I trusted in God and I would love this child for every moment possible. I was absolutely not going to entertain the thought of aborting a gift from God.
Together, my husband and I prayed The Lord's Prayer. I agreed to an amniocentesis that day so I could be better prepared (if that is even possible) for any outcome. They promised that someone would call with the results in about two weeks, and we also wanted to know if we were having a boy or a girl.
The power of prayer.
I remember being lost in my own thoughts on our long drive home. We had only been on the road for about thirty minutes when my husband stopped at a gas station to grab a soda. It was cold outside so I waited in the car. As I was sitting there in prayer, I looked up and saw a sign at the station which read, "Don't Worry, Be Happy".
I was dumbfounded because at the time this was something that was prevalent back in 1988, yet here we were in 1996. I was so caught off guard that I didn't think to share that message with my husband until we were a bit down the road. I wish I would have because my guess is that anyone else who read that sign saw something like, "Pepsi (6 pack) 59 cents."
Within a few days, all of my worries and concerns began to fade. A distinct sense of peace came over me and I knew in my heart that everything was going to be all right. The nurse from the hospital called eleven days later. She let us know that everything with the amnio indicated our babe was healthy and it's a boy!"
I was sobbing by this point — tears of joy. Besides this great news, our son would be the first boy born to a son in my husband’s family and he was the 25th grandchild.
I'm not saying that all of our prayers are answered exactly as we would want them to but I am saying that I absolutely believe in the power of prayer.
It is my belief that we are to trust in Our Lord with all of our heart. That our prayers are heard and answered as Spirit deems fit.
I believe that everything happens for a reason (even when it doesn't make sense.) I am grateful that through my faith, my life has been very blessed and for this, I am and always will be . . . eternally grateful.
