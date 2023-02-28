Luck occurs within the moments of changes and shifts that allow fresh energy to pour in and divine inspiration from the universe.

This month holds catalyst events as Pluto and Saturn will change zodiac signs.

Pluto is the Lord of the underworld, the planet of true transformation. As it becomes initiated within the innovative and rebellious winds of Aquarius, it begins an entirely new era.

But so does Saturn as it dives into the crystalline waters of faith and shifts into Pisces.

Pluto in Aquarius brings in freedom and the breaking away from what has been restricting you and any divine luck the universe has been trying to send you.

It helps you see things clearly and not be afraid to walk the path less traveled.

At the same time, Saturn, Lord of time and karma, shifts into Pisces and suddenly becomes ready to take a leap of faith.

It becomes concerned about truth, spirituality, and the lessons available through unconditional love.

These beginnings will also mark an ending, a theme and pattern that you will see play out in your life.

As it does, remember that space is only being made for the divine blessings already yours.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for March 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the month: Monday, March 20th

As Aries Season starts, it is the beginning of your new year, so get started on those resolutions. You have had an interesting start to the year as you had to deal with and work through some leftover themes from 2022.

Still, after that incredible stellium in Aries in February, this Aries Season is all about your new self. Embrace who you have become and the luck that goes along with it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the month: Thursday, March 23rd

It is both the beginning and the end of an era as Pluto shifts into Aquarius this month. Pluto is the Lord of the underworld and the planet, which brings out whatever was done in darkness into the light.

As it ends its era in Capricorn and begins its new one in Aquarius, you will see the energy turn almost immediately. It is time to look towards the new instead of anything from your past.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the month: Thursday, March 23rd

Aquarius energy rules your luck sector within your life, which means as Pluto shifts into this air sign at the end of the month, you will feel the shockwaves ripple through your life for years to come.

Pluto is the Lord of the underworld, the planet that helps you dive deep and understand. This part of your life will ensure you embrace all your dreams for yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the month: Tuesday, March 7th

Saturn is the Lord of Time and Karma and will frequently spend two to three years within each sign before shifting into another. After being mostly in Aquarius since 2020, a year you remember well, it will dramatically shift into Pisces.

Pisces rules all matters related to luck and represents a leap of faith and permeance. This new chapter of your life truly will look nothing like your past.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the month: Tuesday, March 21st

New Moons are a time for new beginnings within life, and as it rises in Aries this month, you will be blessed with luck. Aries rules all themes related to luck within your life.

New Moons always carry a bit of magic within them, making this date especially potent for creating or starting something new. Ensure you also implement all you have learned about your career and love life as you move towards this date so you can invite in all you deserve.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the month: Thursday, March 16th

Venus is the planet of love, finances, and real estate. This month it moves into Taurus, the sign that rules a matter of luck for you, expansion, and adventure. Two themes are on the agenda for the year ahead.

This also should mark a positive time for your finances in making those big or small purchases and any real estate matters. Use this energy to create a solid financial base that you can tap into to make those bigger dreams a reality.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the month: Saturday, March 25th

Mars has been the planet of action and ambition since last August. It has moved through and even retrograded within the air sign of Gemini. This was to help you develop more awareness of your own decisions and learn to embrace your truth more deeply.

As it shifts into the more sensitive sign of Cancer activating your career sector, you will start looking at your professional life differently. In this space, for you is greater balance and happiness within your life, even if it means learning to do things differently.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the month: Saturday, March 25th

Cancer is the soft and sensitive water sign that rules your luck sector. While you are a water sign, in so many ways you can, Cancer could not be more different. Yet it is also this energy you usually need to embrace to feel greater abundance and expansion.

Mars, the ruler of passion, action and determination, moves out of Gemini, where it was for the last seven months and into Cancer, changing your luck completely. Remember, life is not supposed to be hard; sometimes, it is just that learning can be easy.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the month: Wednesday, March 22nd

Ceres is the asteroid that governs health, self-care, and family relationships. In Virgo, it activates themes surrounding your career and purpose, which will experience an overhaul experience around this time.

Your priorities are shifting, and it will allow more abundance, freedom and even joy. You must address things as they arise; this Cere’s shift into Virgo will help bring the healing you need.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the month: Wednesday, March 22nd

After a challenging February, some easier time is here, especially once the asteroid Ceres enters Virgo as part of its retrograde. Virgo energy rules your luck sector and will help bring healing and opportunity into your life.

Ceres, by nature, is healing, nurturing, and focused on those relationships which bring the greatest amount of value into your life. As it turns out, you will understand more deeply your motivations and what genuinely matters most to you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the month: Sunday, March 19th

Mercury is the planet that governs your mind and what you communicate. Not only does it rule over your conversations and emails, but also your self-talk. Mercury activates your communication sector as it moves into Aries, heightening your ability to express yourself in the best way possible.

This is a great placement for you, so any professional or personal communication will be incredibly beneficial and lucky around this time. It also helps you to be more positive with yourself and focus more on what you want to build next rather than getting weighed down by anything discouragement around you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the month: Tuesday, March 21st

New Moons are a beautiful time for reflection and sowing the seeds of new intentions. They help you focus your energy and prepare for the changes that inevitably lie ahead.

In Aries, this month, it activates your value sector, which also rules finances. A significant increase is coming to this part of your life that will allow you to live more authentically and abundantly. Overall, this period is one of greatness as multiple areas in your life will see genuine and incredible growth; money is only one.

