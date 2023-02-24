Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For March 2023

By Valeria Black — Written on Feb 24, 2023
March is finally here! And so is your monthly horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.
But first, here's a little bit about what March has in store for the entire collective.
If you are in a complicated situationship in love, this person will continue to run hot and cold. They will leave when they want and return when they want. Beware of an ex trying to make a comeback.
Those of zodiac signs who just got a new job, pay attention to the environment of your new workplace. It looks shiny outside, but the regular office politics also happens here.
Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for March 1 -31, 2023.
Rat
Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
You'll make good money this month. Just beware of impulse purchases. You may splurge your fortune on unnecessary things and not have anything left for the necessities or difficult situations.
Ox
Birth years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
Someone will confess their feelings to you this month. (This is only for singles.) You aren't focused on this person, though. Your work comes first.
If you are planning to purchase a house or make a downpayment on something, continue to be cautious. Most people don't spend enough time making big decisions.
Tiger
Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
March will be a relatively quiet month for you. Now's the best time to ask your boss for vacation days later in the year. Just be prepared for some extra work landing on your desk.
Rabbit
Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023
Your lucky streak continues in March! Some of you will plan a spontaneous trip to Disneyland or someplace similar.
Your love life seems to be blessed this month. Just be careful of taking on too many chores by yourself. Your enthusiasm will only last briefly and become a big burden.
Dragon
Birth years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012
Be careful if you are connected or related to a Horse or Goat zodiac sign. You have hidden enemies.
The beginning of March will be tough for you. But things will get better in the second half... because of you.
Snake
Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013
You may find yourself reminiscing about the "good old days" this month. Or wish to reach out to someone from your past with whom you had a falling out. Don't.
This person is still the same. And your memories can't be trusted.
Horse
Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
March will not be an eventful month for you. Ensure you don't ignore your gut instinct or intuition when it warns you about someone or something.
Don't overgive this month.
Goat
Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
New adventures await you in March! Especially if you have a backpacker lifestyle or are a digital nomad.
Be careful of the spiritual experiences you gravitate to, though. You have a high possibility of getting into something bad.
Monkey
Birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
Do not go back to your ex! You have a high possibility of reaching out to them this month. This can also be an unrequited love kind of situation. You will only find misfortune there.
Rooster
Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
Rags to riches. Or riches to rags. Be very careful this month, Rooster. You could get scammed by someone who asks you to trust them. Make better financial decisions.
Dog
Birth years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
If you have an overbearing older sibling or a richer friend, don't let them rule your life under the guise of "doing you a favor." Don't let anyone convince you they make better decisions than you about your life.
Pig
Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019
Follow your heart and gut, and you will be fine this month. Trust yourself above all else. It sounds like a generic message, but you will understand why this is coming through for you when the time comes.
Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.