While deep in Aquarius and Pisces energy, a powerful stellium in Aries will help you focus your decisions on creating more of what you want.

Often in life, you are faced with the burning of bridges that you may not want to destroy.

It can be challenging to truly walk away from something or even someone, to leave behind a belief or ideal that has kept you safe or protected you from growth, but at times your only option is to burn it all down.

This is what the stellium in Aries will be doing this month as it helps to bring an end to everything blocking your luck and abundance, cleansing you for this new chapter within your life.

Accept that some people are not meant to travel with you where you are going, no matter how you wish they could.

It also means that certain jobs or living ways will have the same effect. This may feel like a loss, but it is growing, and growth can be challenging.

In the month ahead, surrendering will get you everywhere, but it is not simply waving a white flag of defeat but also pursuing what is on your heart.

Too often, you may sit around waiting for luck or opportunities to find you instead of simply getting up and creating them yourself.

The more steps you take towards what you want, the more you align yourself to the vibration you already live, creating the lucky break you seek.

The stellium in Aries will propel you forward lifetimes ahead of where you are now, while the sweet softness of the Pisces energy towards the end of the month will ensure that you not only land on your feet but with love and grace as well.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for February 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your lucky day this month: Wednesday, February 22nd

This month will bring an amazing sequence of events into your life. In astrology, a stellium is a collection of planets within one sign; this month, it will be all about you.

Towards the end of the month, five planets, including Jupiter, will congregate within your life, pushing you towards expansion and helping you to elevate towards that next level within your life. Good luck will stick around until May, when Jupiter finally shifts out of your sign.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your lucky day this month: Saturday, February 11th

Mercury is the planet of communication and thoughts, said to be the master of the mind; it rules so many important aspects of life. As it shifts into Aquarius and activates your career sector this month, you can expect lucky opportunities and growth in the workplace.

Aquarius is innovative and prefers to do things differently, which means you should be confident in going against the grain, as that may just be what is needed to achieve the success you have been aiming for.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your lucky day this month: Saturday, February 11th

Aquarius rules all aspects related to luck. In this case, it governs travel, adventure, new experiences and even education. It also rules more philosophical and spiritual endeavors as well.

As Mercury transits to this zodiac sign this month, it is time to focus on what you feel is called to you rather than trying to ignore it out of practicality. You have a huge opportunity this month to realize a well of luck within your passions if you follow them.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your lucky day this month: Monday, February 20th

Venus is most often considered the goddess of love; however, it governs real estate and finances. If you have matters related to these themes, they get a positive boost mid-month as Venus enters the sign of Aries.

Aries governs finances and careers for you, which may mean that relocation for a job could be a part of the opportunity. This will help edge you further from that comfort zone you have been wanting to leave, so do not be afraid to go all in on something new.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your lucky day this month: Monday, February 20th

Aries energy rules expansion within your life, including trying new things and traveling. It is about opening your mind and your life to new experiences, which is where the luck that you are seeking lies.

As Venus shifts into this fire sign this month, you are given the gift of passion and motivation. Do not let your old stories have you miss an important opportunity, you are being given a gift, but it is your responsibility to open it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your lucky day this month: Monday, February 27th

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini occurs towards the end of the month but packs an important lesson for your career. Gemini energy rules all matters related to your professional life, and First Quarter Moons are a time for releasing what is no longer serving you.

Together this creates a powerful dynamic that encourages you to ensure that you are not hanging onto anything that feels like it is draining your energy. And when you do, luck will finally be able to find you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your lucky day this month: Monday, February 27th

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini activates the luckiest aspect of your life. With all planets now direct and intense positive changes occurring within your romantic sector, you can focus on all you want to create within your life.

There may be an opportunity to make better peace with the past, but once you do, it allows you to open yourself up in new ways to the life unfolding in front of you. It may seem everything is too good to be true, but that is how you know you are finally attracting what you have always deserved.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your lucky day this month: Thursday, February 16th

Pallas is the asteroid that represents wisdom and the battle that sometimes needs to be waged to make up the ground necessary to find success. Pallas in Cancer, though, represents the emotional warrior.

The energy you can overcome and find positivity and success no matter what you go through. As this event lights up your luck sector, your strength is the key to unlocking a brand-new life; do not be afraid to close the door on your past as you move through it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your lucky day this month: Sunday, February 5th

The Full Moon in Leo activates the luckiest part of your life this month as it shines brightly and is full of possibilities. Full Moons are a time for completion, for bringing something full circle while also being able to embrace the truth of your own emotions.

This is a time of immense inner power, but it may also be when you decide you need time in a beautiful place to think. Your ability to know what you need and your motivation to follow through is what allows you to realize the luck you were seeking was always inside of you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your lucky day this month: Monday, February 27th

It is time to focus on your health Capricorn. As the First Quarter Moon occurs within Gemini, igniting themes around improving your overall well-being, it is a chance for you to be honest with yourself about what is holding you back.

Doing so will make you stronger for the year ahead and all those dreams you want to make a reality. Never underestimate the luck that comes from being physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually healthy; it is the foundation of everything else in your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your lucky day this month: Monday, February 20th

The Pisces New Moon activates themes around your sense of value towards the middle of the month. This will allow a new way of earning or managing your finances to emerge, which will have huge payoffs as Saturn will shift into this sign at the beginning of March.

Pisces may help you understand more who you value within your life, but it also helps you focus more on your finances. Take the time to bring stability here, reflecting your self-worth; there is no limit to the abundance you can create.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your lucky day this month: Wednesday, February 22nd

You will have a big year, Pisces, and a big part of that is beginning this month for you. Come to the end of the month, there will be a stellium in Aries which will light up all aspects of finance and earning potential for you.

This year you will finally feel like you have the stability necessary to make your dreams a reality. What is also of benefit is that Saturn will move into your sign at the beginning of March, so anything happening now will also be a part of your long-term future. Enjoy it, Pisces; you have earned it and will continue to.

