The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve In February 2023

In the month ahead, the Aries stellium takes center stage and delivers the abundance you have been seeking.

In some cases, it may be a magical moment, and in others, just the natural progression of growing together even more deeply in love.

Aries is not considered a very romantic sign, so for Venus to enter this sign shortly after Valentine’s Day may cause more challenges than benefits, but in Aries, it is direct.

It knows what it wants, sets its intentions, and then does not let anything distract it from creating it, which is exactly what every relationship needs at one time or another.

This is what you need now; no matter what part of your natal chart the Aries stellium hits, it brings enormous results.

Jupiter is one of the major planets within this stellium and will remain in Aries until May. Mars is still moving through Gemini until the end of March, so there may be more of a process here than everything changing overnight.

But even with that, Aries does not like to wait exceptionally long once it knows what it wants so that things could change drastically in the weeks ahead.

It is important to remember that what seems like an impetuous decision is often in the works for some time.

This is what growth looks like; it may be completely out of sight until, suddenly, you are ready to bloom.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships improve in February 2023

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is the month you have been traveling towards for the past few years. Not in a make-or-break-it kind of way but in truly heading towards what you have always deserved. Aries is your polarizing sign that highlights and rules your romantic life. This month you will have Jupiter, Juno, Vesta, Venus, and the Moon in this sign for a few days.

Because four of those planets will be there most of the month, it is an energy that will be in place long enough to make some magic happen. Jupiter is the planet of abundance, where Juno rules marriages and commitments. Vesta rules the home and your internal spark, Venus is all about love, and the Moon rules over your emotional self.

Together, all in Aries means important things to you. Not only will your relationship take off in a positive direction, but it is also something you have been building toward for some time.

The end of 2021 brought an epiphany where you were asked to put your worth first and make different decisions about your love life. February is your reward for taking the hard journey of making sure that you will only accept what it is you truly deserve. Your relationship and love life will truly experience a divine moment or opportunity in the month ahead; all you must do is enjoy it.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You like proving people wrong; it is just that this month, you are going to be doing it differently than you had thought you would. There is an interesting energy for your zodiac sign this month that could also be about bringing or finalizing an ending alongside a brand-new beginning or commitment in love.

If something is still ending, it would be like cutting any lingering ties, moving out, or officially letting those around you know that you are not together romantically. There is no sadness associated with this, though, as if you have already done your grieving.

You have been dancing in and out of this space of ending and beginning all year. The amazing news is that the Aries stellium will be taking place in the part of your life that rules marriage, joy, creativity, and children.

This will peak on February 22nd and 23rd, so be mindful of those dates, especially if you are pregnant or having babies, as your immediate plan. But there is a beginning here, Sagittarius and a deep love that you are moving more fully into. You have had to learn a few lessons, although it sounds like it will resonate much deeper than that.

This is a major chapter of your life finishing just as you are ready to start writing the next. There is nothing bad lingering here in your life. No lost chances or opportunities not taken. There is nothing here but finally knowing that now is the time and being so grateful for the life you are heading into.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There might be some rough moments ahead, Aquarius, but they are all for the betterment of you and your relationship. The Full Moon in Leo at the beginning of the month will be an amazing time for you and your romantic partner.

The Leo New Moon occurred on July 28th, 2022, so you will see themes that began around that time come to fruition. The Leo Moon always encourages you to own your passions with greater authenticity.

It is a time for you to understand that it is okay to be bold in your love and that love itself is the only thing worth being a fool for. Saturn is preparing to leave your sign early next month after a long and arduous journey which means that everything will start to feel lighter within your life.

These lessons are those you have fought to master, endured, worked through triggers, and now you deserve to live and love aloud. Celebrate how far you have come this month, and not just because it is still your birthday season; celebrate because you are responsible for the life you have created, and it is something to be proud of.

Mercury enters your zodiac sign later in the month, which feels like it will be more about expressing your feelings than stirring up any trouble. Instead of looking at what is next or how you can once again resist the status quo in your relationship, just put your energy into enjoying the happiness you have already created.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It would not be your birthday season if things were not turning up in the love department, would it? The month begins with Venus in Pisces, which suddenly feels like the entire world is as ethereal as you always are.

Everything looks a bit rosy and more beautiful, and it is an amazing chance for you to relax in love. You are at your best when you are in love; it matters, of course, it is healthy and reciprocal, but it is also something you need within your life.

This month's love returns and shows you how much it needs you too. Venus in Pisces helps smooth over any challenges in your love life and helps you and your partner see things more positively.

Then, as the Aries stellium activates your value sector, you will be more aware of the value your partner adds to your life. You will also likely get a boost to your finances during this time, but it will not take the place of love.

Especially as Mars in Gemini is still moving through your home and family sector, you will be changing things and upgrading. This is a new level of your relationship this month and your life.

