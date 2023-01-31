The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love In February 2023

February is notorious for being the month with Valentine's Day, which always brings about mixed feelings. Some don't think it's necessary; a day dedicated to love? Why not every day?

Then again, some delight in setting up a day for the silly nothings that accompany Valentine's Day. In fact, during February, many of us will decide that the entire month should be dedicated to love and romance. And why not?

Three zodiac signs do not mind the idea of flowers and chocolates. They do not mind the pressure to buy a jewelry gift and don't see the whole thing as a big commercial rip-off.

They like it. While not everyone is in the mood for chocolate-covered strawberries, some folks DO believe that the thought counts, and we can't take that away from them. February of 2023 promises great love, but there's a catch: you have to WANT it to happen for it to happen.

And so, we're looking at the transit that promotes a good and healthy love life, and what we're seeing are excellent aspects here.

February flows with love thanks to the helping hand of a Cancer Moon to start us up, Moon trine Venus to put us in the mood, and a Full Moon in Leo to make sure we intend for the best in love and life.

Venus sextile Uranus to spice things up in the bedroom, Venus conjunct Neptune to let us know that we CAN broaden our horizons, and finally, the loving and helpful touch of sun sextile Moon...for the win!

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in February 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Every day is Valentine's Day, so when February rolls around, you've got one thing on your mind: love, sweet love. But then again, that's all you think of anyway. That and making money are very good for you to think about.

Productivity is opening up for you, Taurus, and the more involved you become in the things that define you as productive and creative, the more amorous you feel.

It's as if health, wealth and wisdom are what do the trick for you, and once you have those things balanced, you can focus so much of your time on love and the person that makes you happiest.

You are not in it to lose it, and you have been; you are in it to win it, and that win will last way longer than just for February. You are lucky in love this month...and beyond.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are about to experience something you didn't expect: a renewal in your romantic life. This could mean the re-taking of vows for married people, or it could mean that because you have practically given up on the relationship, you can now see clearly. And you see that you almost lost this person due to some egomaniacal fight in January.

Suddenly the idea of losing this person is terrifying; it's like you just got some sense slapped into you, and now that you've put two and two together (as in, if you're mean enough, you will end up alone) and now you want to take no chances; you do not want to lose your mate and now you realize that — yikes — you can.

The good thing is that you won't let that happen, and that's what February is all about for you. Knowing what you did adds to the pain, and make sure you take a different approach next time conflict arises between you and your partner.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

February brings you a revived look at an old love, plus a strong lesson. This month lets you know that your love life is in good standing; however, keeping your love life private puts it in such good standing. The more you keep your incredible life to yourself, the better.

You have nothing to prove to the world, and February puts that into a working perspective. In the past, you've done your share of 'showing off' as if you meant to impress people with how lovable and successful you are in your romantic universe.

The more you share, the more fuel you give those looking for something to ruin. February teaches you to withhold from blabbing your business to the entire world. You have learned that your love life is yours to experience and that if it's really, really good, it will inspire serious jealousy in others...so why bother telling them? No good reason!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.