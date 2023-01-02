Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Year For All Of 2023

In the year ahead, holding yourself back from greatness truly does become something of the past.

In astrology, twelve houses make up the zodiac.

Each house rules over a particular aspect of your life, whether it is love, money or communication.

But when it comes to luck, it is all about the ninth house in astrology.

This year, each zodiac sign will be experiencing major planetary aspects within its ninth house, creating what 2023 should be called the year of luck.

The ninth house in astrology is not four-leaf clovers and pennies. You find heads up on the ground.

Instead, it rules over travel, learning, adventure, and the new experiences that come from wide-open living.

Jupiter, the planet that rules luck, will be in both Aries and Taurus this year.

In Aries, it helps you move ahead, create a clear cut from the past and find the hope and optimism that things can improve.

In Taurus, the Midas touch becomes the norm.

The Midas touch is a term that refers to King Midas in Greek Mythology because anything he touched then turned to gold.

Jupiter in Taurus brings great prosperity and helps you understand that the more you take care of what you value, the more the universe will take care of you.

It helps you to understand the greater significance and spirituality. You embrace the future at any cost. You also remain confident within what you honestly believe in and are passionate about.

In this regard, it becomes clear that luck will never exist within your most comfortable space.

You must stretch yourself to say yes, even if it seems scary.

To take the path you have not tried yet and to be open to life however it looks.

Because luck is always there, you must leave your comfort zone to receive it this year.

Here is the luckiest day of the year for each zodiac sign in astrology:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: June 3rd

Sagittarius rules your ninth house, which is all about luck. As an Aries, the Full Moon in Sagittarius will represent a turning point in expansion for your life. Whether you are taking a trip or finally saying yes to that big opportunity, life is about to get a lot more amazing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: June 11th

This is the last year that Pluto will be in Capricorn during your lifetime, which means that some big themes will be wrapped up. As Pluto in retrograde enters Capricorn, this is your big chance to make sure that you do not let anything pass you by. You learn to trust the work you have already done on yourself has paid off.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: January 21st

The New Moon in Aquarius at the beginning of the month is a focal point of success for you. Use this to set an intention for what you want to create and experience the following year. Saturn in Pisces will activate your career sector this year, so think big.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: March 7th

Saturn is a planet you do not always want in certain aspects of your life, but in Pisces, you will feel where you need to be. Saturn in Pisces activates your ninth house of luck, learning, travel, and adventure; make sure you take advantage of all opportunities this year.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: April 20th

Aries energy always rules the luckiest part of your life, so as the Solar Eclipse occurs here this year, expect massive things. This can be about a new business or path that opens in life. Solar Eclipses can bring surprise events, but they will all be positive this time.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: October 28th

You focus so much on the outer world that sometimes you miss it when something falls into place inside of you. As the Lunar Eclipse on Taurus occurs in your ninth house, it brings stability to your biggest dreams, ensuring you are honoring your important feelings for what matters most.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: January 12th

Mars is the planet of action and ambition; at the start of the year, it finally turns direct within your luck sector. Mars was retrograded last fall and will remain in Gemini until the end of March, with all planets direct. Do not let this moment pass you by; put in the effort for what you want to create.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: July 17th

The New Moon in Cancer mid-year will represent a time for you to sow the seeds of what you have learned is most important within your life. This should incorporate more travel, adventure and saying yes to opportunities that take you out of your comfort zone.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: May 20th

You are the eternal roamer, always searching those far-off horizons for new adventures. This year as Mars enters Leo, lighting up your ninth house, you will be experiencing a time of incredible movement and opportunity within your life. Do not let yourself be talked out of what you most want.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: July 10th

When it comes to action, you usually take the slower approach. However, as Mars enters, Virgo highlights all aspects of luck within your life that are about to change. Mars is action and ambition, and in Virgo, it helps you aim for what you genuinely want rather than merely what you think you can get.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: October 14th

The biggest eclipse of the year occurred with a New Moon Solar Eclipse Ring of Fire. This is a total solar eclipse and will occur within the sign of Libra, which governs all sorts of luck. The Solar Eclipse will bring some surprise events or opportunities. Still, it is about helping you achieve every single one of your dreams.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: May 5th

The Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio in May helps to open lucky endeavors and experiences for you. Lunar Eclipses represent times of a new emotional understanding that changes the action that you take within your life. Make sure you believe in yourself fully, and there is not anything you will not achieve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.