In the week ahead with Jupiter turning direct in Pisces and the Sagittarius New Moon you are being guided to own your truth so vehemently that you radiate the power of attraction.

Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance.

As the biggest planet in the zodiac, it cannot help but expand whatever it touches which means that greater opportunities in career, love, finances, and even life, in general, are guaranteed.

Jupiter was first in Pisces at the start of the year, but a lot has changed since then.

You will have opportunities to choose differently now which means that a new level of authenticness and abundance will start pouring into your life.

All of this is supported by the influx of Sagittarian energy which wants you to never settle for the path of least resistance and instead pursue the truth and what is meant for you to the highest levels.

The week ahead is one to recognize the blessings that already surround you and to make sure that you never give up on a dream just because it first may seem impossible to achieve.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for November 21 – 27, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, November 23rd

It is an incredibly lucky time for you as multiple planets converge in the area of your life representing abundance and expansion. Sagittarius energy rules these themes, and with Sun, Mercury, Venus, and the New Moon this week, it represents a new beginning in how you think of luck. You have been going through some major growth to be able to change the patterns in your life to allow in more joy, this week is when it finally starts to arrive.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, November 23rd

Jupiter is the planet that governs luck and abundance. For you, this week as it turns direct in Pisces, you will begin to see how those around you affect what you think is possible for your own life. Friends, family, or even coworkers may also hold the key for you to let in greater luck in your life. Make sure to talk things out with people in your life this week so that you can explore all the possibilities that life has to offer.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day: Saturday, November 26th

Aquarius energy rules the luck sector of your life. This week as Saturn in this air sign creates a harmonious alignment with Mars in Gemini, you are quite literally being guided to recognize how you can create more of this for yourself. This falls into the benefit that Mars retrograde in Gemini is bringing you, seeing how much your beliefs dictate the reality that you live.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, November 23rd

This is the start of everything improving Cancer as Jupiter turns direct in Pisces, the luckiest sign of the zodiac for you. It is magnified as Jupiter quite literally is known as the planet of luck. Anything that has felt like it has been paused or that you have been reflecting on will start to gain clarity to the point of finally feeling like you can take action. The more you allow yourself to expand into new possibilities, the greater your gain will be.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, November 23rd

The New Moon in Sagittarius lights up themes around authentic self-expression. While you are often thought of as being able to do this quite easily, there is a difference between speaking up and speaking the truth. This week offers you a new beginning in how you express yourself to others which ends up changing how you are seen and what possibilities present themselves to you. By being honest about what you truly feel, you attract the luck that you have been seeking.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, November 23rd

An area of focus recently has been your home life. Whether it is one you share with a partner, roommates, or even just yourself, it is something that holds great meaning and significance for you. Your home is more than just a flat or an address, it is the place where you can retreat from the rest of the world, so you often have specific needs for that to occur. This week the New Moon in Sagittarius offers you a new beginning in this arena of your life which means that you can finally create the home life you desire.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, November 22nd

Mars in Gemini activates the lucky opportunities that you receive in life while Neptune in Pisces helps you make the healthy choices required to seize them. In the week ahead, as Mars continues to square off with Pisces, you are being given the chance to upgrade your way of thinking. This is a point of climax in something you have been thinking of or working on, now is your chance to seize the opportunity to move ahead.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, November 23rd

Understanding what motivates you is a large component in your being able to follow the direction of your soul. The New Moon in Sagittarius helps you focus on what and who is of the most value to you. It can indicate a new beginning in finances or even in relationships. This energetic wave helps you feel more confident about your direction and choices, so you act. When you are in alignment with your truth, nothing can stop you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, November 22nd

You are truly the star of the show right now. Mercury, Venus, and Sun are all in your own sign of Sagittarius and this week the New Moon occurs there as well. Mercury represents communication, Venus, finances, and relationships and the Sun is all about action. The planets have quite literally aligned themselves so that this week you can have the new beginning that you have been secretly planning for.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, November 23rd

In the days ahead Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance will turn direct into Pisces helping you have magic in the words that you speak. You do not always tend to be a big talker, preferring action to speak more loudly. This week, however, you are about to learn the true power of your words as you can articulate yourself more clearly and put power into what you want to create.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day: Saturday, November 26th

Mars in Gemini helps you to focus on your level of self-expression while Saturn in Aquarius rules your own personal beliefs and feelings. This week as the two create a beneficial union, you will find that speaking the truth becomes easier which also allows you to attract luckier opportunities. When you can say what it is that you truly need or want, the universe cannot help but conspire with you to create it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day: Wednesday, November 23rd

This is the period of your life that you have been waiting for. The next few weeks with benevolent Jupiter and Neptune in your zodiac sign will be an amazing period for making your dreams come true.

Nothing is too far-fetched or impossible. Right now, the more that you honor your dreams, the more that you can actually make them a reality. In your own zodiac sign of Pisces, it is about being your true self so that you can also attract what is truly meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.