The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For November 20 - 26, 2022

There's a refreshing hint of change that happens this week and we're all about to pick up on it, and that of course, refers to the transiting of Scorpio sun to Sagittarius Sun...and it's major.

Whether your zodiac sign is extra sensitive to the crossover or not, you'll be feeling it and it will feel like a sense of clarity washing over everyone.

This means that not only will WE be feeling clear-headed and capable, but we'll see it in others as well, and that will be both inspiring and hopeful.

After all, it's nice to see that others are feeling good; in this way, we know we want to carry on with their work. And during the Sagittarius Sun, beginning on November 22, we like our work very, very much.

That's not to say we'll be working ourselves to the ground during this week, but it is to say that whatever we get ourselves into, we'll be performing at our peak, and we will love what we are doing.

That could be a big change for many people, as we don't always love what we get ourselves into. This week flips that fully into the positive.

Joining us this week, to help us on our way, are the helping hand transits of Moon trine Jupiter, Jupiter direct — fantastic news for those of us who have big plans for next year — a New Moon in Sagittarius, Moon square both Neptune and Jupiter and a resulting Moon in Capricorn for the win. Feel good about walking into this week, as the potential here is by far surrounded by positive energy.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for November 20 - 26, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are feeling alright this week, as nothing seems to distract you from your goal. The closer you get to the Sagittarius Sun on the 22nd, the easier it is for you to concentrate, and you are someone who loves to concentrate. And why? Because that's how you get things done, and there are so many things you want to be done, especially during this week.

You are gifted with vision, and you know that the only way to manifest your brilliant ideas is by setting up a plan that allows you to be on your own, undistracted. This week gives you the perfect opportunity, and you not only know it — you grab it.

The people in your life back off because they know once you're on a roll, only good stuff can come out of it, and you are lucky in this way, Libra...you have many people around you who are willing to support you and your vision.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your Sun season may be ending, but you've always been great when it comes to the approach of mighty Sagittarius, and you will find that this week continues on its trend of greatness, as Sag sun takes over the skies.

You are the Scorpio that loves Sagittarius season, as this cusp week gives you insight as to where you want to go with all of your newly found positive energy. You feel powerful during this time, and as Jupiter goes direct after its lagging retrograde, you might even feel as though you've been metaphorically 'unshackled.'

It's as if you've been freed and that freedom leads you into creative acts; you can't wait to get your hands dirty with some wild project — no matter what it is. Sagittarius energy brings out your inner artist and sets you on a course of independent thinking and inhibited creativity.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While everyone always cheers for their sign when it comes into season, you are doubly blessed this week as everything is basically coming up Sagittarius. With Jupiter going direct, it's as if Jupiter and Sagittarius are the only cosmic influences in the sky, and that feels mighty fine to you.

What this week affords you are vision and perception; you are no longer bogged down with whatever might have been in your mind. You are able to free yourself from bad habits this week because you put your mind to it and insist on only healing energy and helpful insight. In other words, it is during this week that you flat-out reject negativity and hopelessness.

You are a beacon of hope and optimism this week, Sagittarius, and you shouldn't be surprised if others look to you as a guide for how to get out of 2022 with style and grace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.