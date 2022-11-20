The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During The Week Of November 21 - 27, 2022

The stage is being set for connection and passion this week as planets unite in the fire sign of Sagittarius just as Jupiter turns direct in Pisces.

Sagittarius is known as the truth seeker, a zodiac sign that enjoys philosophical pursuits and discovering the greater meaning behind life and love.

With Mercury, Venus, and the Sun all here this week as this zodiac season begins, it is time to recognize that magic occurs when your words are in alignment with your heart.

So often it is thought that words and actions are what create those moments and opportunities in life that you love, however, if your heart is left out of it, then likely it will be in the results as well.

This week your heart matters, but so do the words that you speak.

Your partner is supposed to be just that; your teammate in life, someone that you are on the same side with which means that you have to treat them as such.

This is part of the shift of Jupiter as well.

You have been thinking things through over the past few months in a very Sagittarian way as it is the ruler for this zodiac sign, and now as it turns direct in Pisces you will be able to do the impossible; think with your heart.

Instead of feeling like you are only going around in circles, you will be in the position to be confident in the truth of your heart which means that it is time to start having the conversations which will improve not just your relationship but your entire life.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships improve the week of November 21 - November 27, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is an incredibly beautiful time for you right now. Jupiter turns direct into Pisces, becoming the fourth planetary body that is operating here and bringing amazing things to your love life. Right now, and for the next few weeks, Jupiter, Neptune, Pallas, and Juno are all in Pisces. This is the last time that this will happen in your lifetime and literally bring incredible magic to your life, especially when it comes to relationships.

Juno is the asteroid of marriage, so some serious commitment could be in store as well. Jupiter is abundant whereas Neptune is a dream, so you quite literally are walking into a phase of life in which real life will actually be better than your dreams.

With so much planetary activity in Pisces, this is an opportunity for you to embrace your own authentic self when it comes to how you love. This is part of the magic that all this Pisces energy brings. You always long to be loved for exactly who you are, but you cannot be unless you are your full, real, and complete self.

As the week progresses and you start to understand that how you love is so different and unique you are going to naturally attract a deeper level of commitment with your partner. It truly is a week when anything is possible, including realizing that the love you always dreamed of actually is real.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are falling onto the cusp this week as for some it will provide the final breaking point in their relationship and for others, it is going to bring the kind of love that you have always needed.

This week you are going to see Venus, Mercury, Sun, and the New Moon in Sagittarius all light up your sign. In addition, Jupiter turns direct in Pisces heating things up when it comes to your home and committed relationship. For some being that the energy is falling on the cusp, you could have been deciding between two different relationships or even lives.

This week could bring that natural shift towards greater commitment as more space is made for that to occur. If there has not been a question of two relationships, then it is likely that the work that you have been doing on your own is finally allowing you to claim what you know is meant for you.

When you think about something being meant to be or fated, some believe that it will just happen naturally and that no effort or work has to go into it. However, it is actually the result of you learning what you needed to so you could finally create it. As it feels like the pieces come together this week, allow yourself to shift towards that beautiful new beginning you have been dreaming of.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The aspect of your life that rules intimacy and connection is ruled by the passionate fire sign of Sagittarius. This week planets converge in this area of your life bringing some much-needed movement as well as opportunities for transformation.

Mercury, Venus, Sun, and the New Moon in Sagittarius will occur in this sign over the next week bringing together themes of communication, love, action, and even new beginnings. Part of this is the continuing chapter that has been playing out within your life, helping you to evolve into the next level of love.

Uranus, the great awakener, is still in your sign which means that changes are still happening but right now it is about bringing what will last together, instead of tearing apart what will not. For you, this week it is time to have deep and meaningful conversations about love that will help you create more of what it is that you need in your life.

As you do, that beautiful new beginning will naturally happen. This collection of energy that begins this week will last until early December, so it is time to take risks, embrace new chances and allow yourself to grab ahold of that new beginning in love. This could be a new love coming in fast, or the intensifying of an existing connection. But one thing is clear, it is going to help you understand why nothing else has worked out before.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are an air sign, so conversation is something that you are adept at. But that does not always mean you speak the complete truth or your genuine feelings. Often you can let your fear of how others will take it to determine what you share so that it only ends up being a watered-down version of the truth.

This week though when so many planets converge in Sagittarius, alongside the New Moon, it is a time for full disclosure. In relationships, as much as you may try to sugarcoat the truth, your feelings or complete full honesty will be able to help transform a relationship into something more fulfilling and healthier.

Mercury, the planet of communication, unites with Venus, the planet of love, and the Sun, ruler of actions in Sagittarius, helping you to speak your heart and to help you to have the actions that go along with that.

With the New Moon in Sagittarius occurring here as well, it means that there is an opportunity for you to have that new beginning you have been dreaming of. The thing with new beginnings though is that they do not just happen, they are created. So, this week it is time to do just that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.