The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For November 20 - 26, 2022

What constitutes 'rough' this week is pretty dang mild, so if your sign is the sign that is headed towards this week's 'roughness' then don't worry too much, as there is so much more to benefit from this week than there is to fret over. What might stand in our way are the Pluto transits, but they are so surrounded by positive cosmic forces that their attempt to sabotage our week may not get too far.

We're looking at the Moon opposing Uranus on the first day of Sagittarius season, and if there's an opportunity for negativity, it might fall on that day. However, with the big, smiling face of the Sagittarius Sun involved, whatever troubles come to town will soon be erased.

What might bring us down during this week lies in the idea that we doubt more than we believe, and you know how that goes: we create our own worlds depending on what we keep in our minds. Perception is everything, zodiac signs, and this week we'll have the choice as to which perception we choose to get us through the week itself.

There may even be a lover's quarrel here or there, but it stands to die out quickly as Jupiter leaves its retrograde station to go direct, taking all of our woes and worries with it. As mentioned, it's going to be hard to get an actually BAD week out of the deal, so if your sign is one that feels the heat, you'll be feeling it cool down almost as soon as it starts.

There's just too much Jupiter energy here this week to feel anything less than hopeful. This week is definitely about looking at the bright side of things. That's where our happiness lies this week.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for November 20 - 26, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The only thing that's going to get on your nerves this week, Capricorn is the nagging idea that things aren't happening fast enough for your tastes. You get the distinct feeling that everyone is advancing faster than you, and this bugs you...but this is also about perception.

You are naturally competitive, and during these first few days of the Sagittarius Sun, you'll be wanting to be the first in line and the first to finish, as well. You may just get to be all of these things, too, but it's that inner feeling of need that disturbs you; it's as if you can't just relax and be; you need to win, accumulate, score.

So, this week doesn't promise you anything but free time to gather your attitude and point it whichever way you choose but know this, Capricorn: all of your problems this week are made worse by believing they actually exist when they do not. It's a mind game, but you know how to play.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Once again, not exactly the worst week in the world for you, but one that doesn't seem to move fast enough for you. You are picking up on the final leg of Jupiter retrograde, and it almost feels as if there's something huge blocking your way. Of course, what's blocking your way is 'doubt' and that is something created by your mind.

It's OK, we all go through it, and at times, we even let it overtake our entire week, which is what you might be doing at this time. You feel like you are no match for Jupiter, but you aren't seeing how beneficial these Jupiter transits are for you. If you are able to relax and just 'trust' for an hour or so, you'll get all of your momenta back. It's that little seed of doubt that you allow to ruin your progress. Do not worry, you'll get it all back by the week's end.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's as if you are clinging to those final hours of Scorpio Sun as this season did you a world of good and now you are hesitant to walk into Sagittarius season, simply because you don't know if it will bring you the same kind of great luck that you've been experiencing over the last month.

The good news is that it only gets better now, and as soon as you hit the 22, when Sagittarius begins, you'll want to stop wasting time and get on to all of your creative projects and endeavors. What bugs you this week is that you didn't believe things could get better, and yet, here we are, and 'things' are definitely getting better every day.

This is actually a very good week for you, but what makes it 'rough' for you personally, is that you don't see it. You are wasting time this week, falling into the negative margins, where there is no reason to do so. Snap out of it and enjoy Jupiter's direct energy — it is massive and positive. Yay!

