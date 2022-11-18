Welcome to the weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs for Monday, November 21 - Sunday, November 27, 2022.

As we sign the closing bell on Scorpio Sun and glide on into the sweet, heady goodness that is Sagittarius season, starting on November 22.

Shortly after this transit takes over, we will be utilizing the New Moon in Sagittarius and Jupiter direct for some super positive vibrations down here on planet E.

Each sign of the Zodiac has its own karmic path to follow, and this week seems to be very specific in what it teaches us, individually. While the entire week seems to be 'blessed' with miraculously positive transits, each day has its own mini-lessons to learn, and all of these lessons are worth the effort we put into learning them.

We're looking at the clash of the Titans, in a way. While we have Jupiter to practically blast us out of trouble, we also have the occasional Saturn upset, or the Uranus struggles that tend to get in our way. There is nothing we can't get over, however, and in knowing this, we are already armed with everything we need to get through this week with flying colors.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For November 21 - 27, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Don't be too put off by obstacles getting in your way this week, Aries, as you have the power within you to understand why there are here and what you need to do with them. You are looking at a week where many things don't go according to plan, but you are able to see how you can rectify any issues that come up. The week will try your patience, but you will get through it smoothly enough.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What gets on your nerves this week is that you haven't been paid for your work and that really bothers you. You were offered work recently and you still have received payment for it. You feel disrespected, and yet, you don't want to push it, just in case you are misjudging the whole thing, which you might very well be. Hang tight, you will be paid. No one here is trying to rip you off.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be feeling extremely directed and capable during this week, and this resolution will help you to get rid of some of the more bothersome things in your life. You are driven and resolute; the issues that burden you have no chance of a future. You are so clear of mind that you know exactly what's needed, and if that means getting rid of people or things, then so be it. You are on it, all the way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're about to blow a big opportunity and you're doing it simply because you will lose patience waiting for it to become real. You were so close, but you couldn't hold on, and so, this week is the week where you say too much and literally ruin your chance at getting what you want. You need to hang back a little and trust your situation more; don't sabotage your own positive experience simply because you're impatient.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week is one of those where you spend a lot of time picking up the pieces of some disaster that you actually created. You really don't like weeks like this as they seem to point the finger of blame at you, and you don't like being blamed, even if you know you are the root cause for whatever misfortune has recently taken place. You feel bad this week because you put yourself in a jam that you now have to somehow get yourself out of.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

OK, it looks like you win some and you lose some this week, Virgo. You've always had that feeling that every time money comes in, a new bill seems to surprisingly make its way to the forefront and, well, that's what takes your attention this week. You've been making money lately, and because nature is all about to give and take, you'll be paying off a large bill. Somehow, it all evens out. Worry not, that's what money is for.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You will be presented with a choice this week, and you will choose the harder path, unknowingly. Whatever you choose stands to see success, but one path is harder than the other and it is the harder path that you opt for. In a way, you don't mind the extra work, as it's the preferred work of choice. This week brings up some highly personal issues as well, so be on guard.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your week is filled with love and grace, but you will also wonder if you can totally trust the people whom you are giving all of this love to. This is typical Scorpio behavior, and as this is also the last week of the Scorpio Sun, you might want to throw your weight around a bit. So, this week has you giving out love as well as tests for that love to pass. If they pass, then all is well. If they don't, then it's back to the drawing board for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your whole thing is money these days, and during this week, you'll be known to your friends as the cheapskate of the group. You are generous when you want to be, but right now, your life is all about saving money for the future, and so, with a firm hand on your bank account, you will turn down offers to spend some of that money on fun things to do this week. Hey, it's your life. You do what you need to do.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

At this point, you're basically waiting for the year to just finish itself off so you can adopt a brand new attitude of positivity for the year to come. This week, however, has you coming to accept something that really bothers you deeply, and that is that your love relationship is simply not working out and neither of you knows what to do about it. This is like existing in mud; it's stagnant and off-putting. You'll be working on making a decision on all of this, during the week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

At this point, you may just want to look to the future and plan for it, while you're there. This week holds a rejection in store for you. It's not going to hurt, nor is it going to alter life as you know it, but it is a rejection and it's going to be obvious, firm, and irreversible. If you wish to have a good week, then you will need to suck it up, accept the decision and move on. You can do this easily, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Seems like you're going to escape the negative clutches of the week and it's going to look like you're literally 'escaping' with a friend. You feel the need for the one-on-one kind of friendship and you will seek it out and have it, this week, Pisces. You've always taken refuge in good friendships, and there's that one friend of yours who is there for you through thick and thin. Once again, that person will be with you again, this week. Enjoy your lovely time together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.